AFC Notes: Browns, Deshaun Watson, Ravens, Steelers
Browns WR Amari Cooper is excited to build chemistry with QB Deshaun Watson. “I’ve thought about that,” Cooper said, via Akron Beacon Journal. “I mean, I didn’t practice yesterday, but after practice and everything like that, just whatever it takes, talking to him, getting more reps in after practice. It’s actually something I’m really excited about.”
Where would Browns pick if the 2023 NFL Draft was today?
Now sitting at 3-7 after a loss to the Buffalo Bills, it is officially time for the Cleveland Browns to begin talking about the 2023 NFL Draft. After making a massive trade this summer, however, the Browns do not have a first round pick for the next two years. With that being said, where would the Browns first come on the clock if the draft was today?
Bills vs. Browns: Game day inactives
Here are the full game day inactive lists for the Buffalo Bills and Cleveland Browns ahead of their Week 11 matchup?. Tre’Davious White (knee)
Dolphins' best and worst PFF grades at the bye week
The Miami Dolphins have started their 2022 campaign off with seven wins in 10 attempts, as they defeated the Cleveland Browns last Sunday. Now, they have their bye week to rest and prepare for the stretch run that could result in a postseason birth for the first time since 2016.
Steelers DC Teryl Austin Wants Solid Run Defense in 2022 to Continue Through Remaining Weeks
The Pittsburgh Steelers had an awful time stopping opposing teams on the ground last year and finished dead last in the league in both total yards and yards per attempt. In 2022, Pittsburgh’s run defense got off to a rough start allowing an average of 142.7 yards a game through the first three weeks and they had many worried about a repeat of the season prior.
New Eagles Linval Joseph, Ndamukong Suh combine for sack of Matt Ryan
The Philadelphia Eagles’ run defense has been a problem of late, especially since first-round rookie defensive lineman Jordan Davis suffered an ankle injury in Week 8 against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Having the Washington Commanders run the ball 49 times for 152 yards and two touchdowns last Monday night in a 32-21 Washington win was the last straw for general manager Howie Roseman, who then went out and did what Howie Roseman does — he signed two free agent defensive linemen in Linval Joseph and Ndamukong Suh to try and shore things up.
Steelers’ Minkah Fitzpatrick (appendectomy) in line to play vs. Bengals
Minkah Fitzpatrick did not receive an injury designation on the Pittsburgh Steelers’ final injury report Friday, putting the All-Pro safety
PFF ranks Kader Kohou inside top-25 cornerbacks through 10 weeks
When the Miami Dolphins signed cornerback Kader Kohou as an undrafted free agent out of Texas A&M Commerce this offseason, they probably weren’t expecting him to have much of an impact in his rookie season. While Miami’s done a commendable job finding capable NFL players in the undrafted free...
