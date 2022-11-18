ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

AFC Notes: Browns, Deshaun Watson, Ravens, Steelers

Browns WR Amari Cooper is excited to build chemistry with QB Deshaun Watson. “I’ve thought about that,” Cooper said, via Akron Beacon Journal. “I mean, I didn’t practice yesterday, but after practice and everything like that, just whatever it takes, talking to him, getting more reps in after practice. It’s actually something I’m really excited about.”
Steelers DC Teryl Austin Wants Solid Run Defense in 2022 to Continue Through Remaining Weeks

The Pittsburgh Steelers had an awful time stopping opposing teams on the ground last year and finished dead last in the league in both total yards and yards per attempt. In 2022, Pittsburgh’s run defense got off to a rough start allowing an average of 142.7 yards a game through the first three weeks and they had many worried about a repeat of the season prior.
New Eagles Linval Joseph, Ndamukong Suh combine for sack of Matt Ryan

The Philadelphia Eagles’ run defense has been a problem of late, especially since first-round rookie defensive lineman Jordan Davis suffered an ankle injury in Week 8 against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Having the Washington Commanders run the ball 49 times for 152 yards and two touchdowns last Monday night in a 32-21 Washington win was the last straw for general manager Howie Roseman, who then went out and did what Howie Roseman does — he signed two free agent defensive linemen in Linval Joseph and Ndamukong Suh to try and shore things up.
