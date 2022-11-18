Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This entrepreneur is giving away millionsAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
This Entire Neighborhood in Texas was Mysteriously AbandonedTravel MavenSan Antonio, TX
72,000 Migrants Cross into Texas in October as the Numbers Continue to GrowTom HandyTexas State
Cubans Want to Stay in Texas Than Return Home to Their CountryTom HandySan Antonio, TX
5 Great Pizza Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Related
KSAT 12
Pug stolen in San Antonio reunited with owner after being found in ‘unsanitary conditions,’ ACS says
SAN ANTONIO – A 3-month-old pug that was stolen several weeks ago in San Antonio was reunited with her family after police discovered her in “unsanitary conditions,” according to Animal Care Services. ACS said that last week, ACS and SAPD officers responded to a home where several...
KSAT 12
Where to get your photo taken with Santa around San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO – Santa Claus is coming to town! And not just on his annual journey around the world on Christmas Eve. Kris Kringle, aka Santa Claus, aka Saint Nicholas, is going to be at different locations around the San Antonio area ahead of the holidays for families to take photos.
KSAT 12
10 holiday foods that are NOT safe to feed your pet
SAN ANTONIO – During the holidays, pet owners may want to share the cheer with their furry friends by handing off human food under the table. But some of that food may be toxic for Fido or Fifi. God’s Dogs Rescue, an organization based in San Antonio, said some...
KSAT 12
‘Tis the Season’ initiative hopes to get downtown San Antonio into the holiday spirit
SAN ANTONIO – Centro San Antonio is making a big push this holiday season to shop, celebrate, and support downtown. If you visit, you will notice new opportunities that are taking place on Houston Street until January 14. Agave Muerto Clay is one of seven local businesses that are...
KSAT 12
Film festival to benefit local pet rescue organizations starts Friday
SAN ANTONIO – The World Animal Awareness Society and WA2S Films have come together to support local animal rescues in San Antonio through the Animalis Fabula Film Festival. The film festival begins Friday and ends on Sunday and will take place at the Blue Star Arts Complex on 1414 South Alamo Street.
KSAT 12
Good Samaritan arrives in time to save stabbing victim, ends up late for work
SAN ANTONIO – What began as a normal work day for Chris Caruso took a very different turn as he approached his usual downtown bus stop around 7 a.m. Tuesday. Within a split second of arriving in the 900 block of W. Martin Street, Caruso had to go into life-saving mode and help a man who had been attacked.
KSAT 12
Where to cut your own Christmas tree in the San Antonio area
SAN ANTONIO – Cut your own Christmas tree farms might seem like something you can only do up north but there are actually several Christmas tree farms in the San Antonio area. If chopping down your own Christmas tree has been on your holiday wish list, you can make...
KSAT 12
Chicken caught scrambling through traffic on East Side finds forever home, ACS says
SAN ANTONIO – Why did a chicken cross the road on the East Side? Apparently, to find his new forever home. Animal Care Services officers were driving near MLK and the IH-10 overpass when they saw the chicken, named Senor Tráfico, cutting through traffic. Drivers slowed down to...
KSAT 12
Thanksgiving in the Barrio event helps 400 families in need on West Side
SAN ANTONIO – Inflation dealt a double whammy to Thanksgiving in the Barrio, hitting its donors and the families it serves. The 13-year tradition is rooted in the West Side, an area with one of the highest poverty levels in the city. “We were faced with having to raise...
Woman jailed for suspected human trafficking, family says her 'intentions were pure'
SAN ANTONIO — We are learning more about a suspected human trafficking case. Last week, a 52-year-old San Antonio woman was arrested for allegedly forcing six undocumented immigrants to work for pennies an hour. Now, the woman’s family is speaking up. In an exclusive interview with KENS 5, loved...
KSAT 12
Illuminated floats will light up San Antonio River Walk for Ford Holiday River Parade
SAN ANTONIO – The holiday season will be in full swing this week along the San Antonio River Walk as the Ford Holiday River Parade returns for its 41st year. The parade takes place annually on the Friday following Thanksgiving. This year that date falls on Nov. 25. Illuminated...
news4sanantonio.com
43rd annual San Antonio Christmas Showcase is underway at the Freeman Coliseum
SAN ANTONIO - If the shift in the weather wasn't a clear sign, the 43rd annual San Antonio Christmas Showcase is the prime indicator that the holidays have arrived. "This is the 43rd year of this event. And one of the things about this event is we say treasures, treats, and traditions. We have people who have been coming to this show literally since the first year that still come. Grandmothers, mothers, and daughters, all come together, and they make their own shirts. They wear their boas they come. They never miss it. We had people standing in line at 7 am," said Pam Rogers, Show Manager.
Harvey was surrendered by his owner to a high-kill shelter in Kerr County | Forgotten Friends
KERRVILLE, Texas — Our "Forgotten Friends" series showcases a dog or cat each week that has spent a lengthy time at an area shelter, just waiting for someone to notice them and bring them home to love. Harvey is a 3-year-old Catahoula mix who was surrendered by his owner...
KSAT 12
Man found stabbed along street just west of downtown San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO – A man was taken to the hospital after he was found stabbed on the ground just west of downtown San Antonio. A witness called police just after 7 a.m. Tuesday after he spotted the man in his 20s with stab wounds on West Martin near Interstate 10, not far from Frio Street.
Don't feel like cooking this Thanksgiving? Here are some places you can go or pick up dinner for your family
SAN ANTONIO — The related video above was originally published November 16, 2022. Do you want to enjoy a lovely Thanksgiving Day meal without any of the hassle of cooking and cleaning? There are plenty of places in San Antonio that will do all of the cooking for you, giving you more time to enjoy the holiday with your friends and family.
KIII TV3
Here's when H-E-B, Walmart and Target will be open for Thanksgiving
SAN ANTONIO — We've all been there: Your family is in the middle of cooking Thanksgiving dinner when you realize you've forgotten one or two key ingredients. Where to go at the 11th hour to make your apple pie or scalloped potatoes dreams a reality?. If you're sticking around...
KSAT 12
Where to order a Thanksgiving meal in San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO – Thanksgiving week has arrived, and if you’re unprepared for a feast, then a few San Antonio restaurants can help you out. Here’s a list of area eateries that are offering Thanksgiving meals for Turkey Day and on the days prior. 225 Urban Smoke LLC:...
KSAT 12
Woman charged with setting ex’s Southwest Bexar County home on fire after burglarizing it, records show
SAN ANTONIO – A woman was arrested after she burglarized her ex-boyfriend’s home, set it on fire and FaceTimed him to show him the damage, according to deputies with the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office. Senaida Marie Soto, 23, has been charged with arson of a habitation/place of...
KSAT 12
Jourdanton hoarder home cleanup begins
JOURDANTON – Fifteen days after more than a dozen dogs were rescued from a home in Jourdanton, Public Works is cleaning up the property. The police department described the home as a hoarding situation. Outside of the home on Terrel Avenue, there were large piles of trash. “We’ve had...
KSAT 12
As Seen on SA Live - Tuesday, November 22, 2022
SAN ANTONIO – Today on the show, Thanksgiving sides, cocktails, a holiday show preview, cookies and Black Friday deals. Fischer & Wieser shows us how to prepare last-minute Thanksgiving sides and holiday cocktails. Jen tells us how to get into the holiday spirit with “Immersive Nutcracker, A Winter Miracle.”...
Comments / 3