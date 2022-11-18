ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KSAT 12

Where to get your photo taken with Santa around San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – Santa Claus is coming to town! And not just on his annual journey around the world on Christmas Eve. Kris Kringle, aka Santa Claus, aka Saint Nicholas, is going to be at different locations around the San Antonio area ahead of the holidays for families to take photos.
KSAT 12

10 holiday foods that are NOT safe to feed your pet

SAN ANTONIO – During the holidays, pet owners may want to share the cheer with their furry friends by handing off human food under the table. But some of that food may be toxic for Fido or Fifi. God’s Dogs Rescue, an organization based in San Antonio, said some...
news4sanantonio.com

43rd annual San Antonio Christmas Showcase is underway at the Freeman Coliseum

SAN ANTONIO - If the shift in the weather wasn't a clear sign, the 43rd annual San Antonio Christmas Showcase is the prime indicator that the holidays have arrived. "This is the 43rd year of this event. And one of the things about this event is we say treasures, treats, and traditions. We have people who have been coming to this show literally since the first year that still come. Grandmothers, mothers, and daughters, all come together, and they make their own shirts. They wear their boas they come. They never miss it. We had people standing in line at 7 am," said Pam Rogers, Show Manager.
KSAT 12

Man found stabbed along street just west of downtown San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – A man was taken to the hospital after he was found stabbed on the ground just west of downtown San Antonio. A witness called police just after 7 a.m. Tuesday after he spotted the man in his 20s with stab wounds on West Martin near Interstate 10, not far from Frio Street.
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

Don't feel like cooking this Thanksgiving? Here are some places you can go or pick up dinner for your family

SAN ANTONIO — The related video above was originally published November 16, 2022. Do you want to enjoy a lovely Thanksgiving Day meal without any of the hassle of cooking and cleaning? There are plenty of places in San Antonio that will do all of the cooking for you, giving you more time to enjoy the holiday with your friends and family.
KSAT 12

Where to order a Thanksgiving meal in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – Thanksgiving week has arrived, and if you’re unprepared for a feast, then a few San Antonio restaurants can help you out. Here’s a list of area eateries that are offering Thanksgiving meals for Turkey Day and on the days prior. 225 Urban Smoke LLC:...
KSAT 12

Jourdanton hoarder home cleanup begins

JOURDANTON – Fifteen days after more than a dozen dogs were rescued from a home in Jourdanton, Public Works is cleaning up the property. The police department described the home as a hoarding situation. Outside of the home on Terrel Avenue, there were large piles of trash. “We’ve had...
KSAT 12

As Seen on SA Live - Tuesday, November 22, 2022

SAN ANTONIO – Today on the show, Thanksgiving sides, cocktails, a holiday show preview, cookies and Black Friday deals. Fischer & Wieser shows us how to prepare last-minute Thanksgiving sides and holiday cocktails. Jen tells us how to get into the holiday spirit with “Immersive Nutcracker, A Winter Miracle.”...
