Who Is Lobo? Everything You Need to Know About DC Comics' Colorful Antihero
With a new DC Extended Universe (DCEU) in the works that promises to be huge, sights are set on which of the company's legendary heroes and villains could be slated to appear. With fan favorites Superman, The Joker, Wonder Woman, Aquaman, Harley Quinn, and the caped crusader himself, Batman, there's already a rich pool from which co-CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran can choose. One lesser-known pick that's on the minds of diehard DC fans is Lobo. From a misleading name to an ever-changing style in the comic books, this ruthless antihero from the planet Czarnia can be a little hard to pin down, so here's a deeper look at the chaotic bounty hunter from comics and television.
The Flash Movie Editor Reveals Why DC Film Is "Worth the Wait"
After years upon years of being in the works, The Flash movie is currently on track to be released next year, bringing the journey of DC's Scarlet Speedster to the big screen. The film has already had a fair amount of anticipation and speculation surrounding it, between the return of Michael Keaton's take on Bruce Wayne / Batman, and the film's overall place in the ever-evolving DC universe. A brief teaser trailer during last year's DC FanDome teased exactly what the film has in store, including the revelation that franchise star Ezra Miller will be playing two incarnations of Barry Allen in the film — and according to the film's editor, Paul Machliss, the technology used to bring that to life could be part of the reason why the film has more recently been delayed.
DC Announces Yearlong Storyline, Dawn of DC
The DC universe is about to thrive in 2023. On Friday, the publisher announced the first wave of titles for "Dawn of DC", a new year-long and line-wide storytelling initiative. Dawn of DC will be spinning out of the events of this year's Dark Crisis on Infinite Earths, as well as next year's DC Universe: Lazarus Planet, before officially kicking off with the previously-announced Action Comics #1051 in January.
All the new Batman comics, graphic novels, and collections from DC in 2022 and 2023
There are always new Batman comics to read and we keep track of all of them for you
Kevin Conroy has passed away at age 66
Kevin Conroy, famous for lending his voice to many animated renditions of the iconic comic book hero Batman, has passed away at age 66, according to reports by Conroy’s former coworkers. Diane Pershing, who often worked alongside Conroy as the voice of Poison Ivy in many DC Comics animated...
Jason David Frank's Cause of Death Confirmed
Power Rangers fans were shocked on Sunday morning with news of Jason David Frank's death. The original green and white ranger from the first Mighty Morphin' Power Rangers was confirmed to have died in Texas, with TMZ confirming the passing with his representatives. According to the outlet, the death is...
Latest Marvel News: ‘Wakanda Forever’ star admits having objections to shocking development while ‘The Defenders’ vet teases the comeback we’re all waiting on
Warning: This article contains spoilers for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. To misquote Tobey Maguire, if somebody told you Black Panther: Wakanda Forever was just your average, ordinary Marvel movie, not a care in the world, somebody lied. It’s easily one of the most emotional MCU films ever, not only because of the grief it carries with it from real life but also because of the tear-terking and occasionally gut-wrenching developments that occur throughout its plot. So it’s no surprise that one of its stars objected to one shocking moment, as we’re about to find out…
Chris Hemsworth Says Marvel Would 'Have to Close the Book' on Thor If He Were to Play Character Again
Chris Hemsworth is hoping Marvel hammers out a full-circle ending for Thor. The 39-year-old actor has appeared as the God of Thunder in eight films within the Marvel Cinematic Universe over the span of more than a decade, beginning with 2011's Thor and, most recently, in this past summer's Thor: Love and Thunder.
Emily Blunt dies a little more on the inside as she once again addresses ‘Fantastic Four’ speculation
We’d love to know if there were any disagreements at home when John Krasinski signed on to make a cameo appearance as Reed Richards in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, because his wife Emily Blunt would have been all too aware that her spouse’s surprise guest spot would lead to increased speculation about her own potential involvement in the Fantastic Four reboot.
'Power Rangers' Star Jason David Frank Dead By Suicide
Power Rangers star Jason David Frank has reportedly died by suicide. He was 49 years old. According to his rep, Justine Hunt, the actor died in Texas, with sources telling a news publication that he took his own life. Following the heartbreaking news of his passing, Frank's Power Rangers costar Walter Emanuel Jones — the original Black Ranger — exclusively spoke to Radar about the loss."He was an inspiration to so many people. His presence will be dearly missed. It’s so sad to lose another member of our Ranger family," Jones shared. "Jason was one of the biggest pranksters on...
Jason David Frank, Longtime Power Ranger, Has Passed Away
Jason David Frank has passed away at the age of 49. The news was initially broke by his personal trainer and close friend, Mike Bronzoulis, and later corroborated by TMZ (via Frank’s representative), along with fellow Rangers actors Walter Jones and Blake Foster. Frank, born on September 4, 1973,...
Power Rangers: Red Ranger Actor Austin St. John Breaks Silence on Jason David Frank's Death
Legendary star of the Power Rangers franchise Jason David Frank has unfortunately died at the age of 49, and former Mighty Morphin' Power Rangers, Power Rangers Zeo, and Power Rangers Turbo co-star and Red Ranger actor Austin St. John has broken his silence on Frank's death. Following early reports on social media and messages from those closest to the star, it was revealed by Frank's rep that he had passed away. Ever since, tributes to the original Green Ranger actor have been pouring in by both fans and those who closely worked alongside the star for many years.
First 'Paint' Image Has Owen Wilson Donning the Perm of a Popular TV Painter
Following its acquisition of the upcoming film Paint, IFC Films has released the first image of Owen Wilson in the comedy about a famous television painter with a very distinct look. He plays Carl Nargle, the top public television artist in Vermont who's beloved by the state for his iconic perm and easy-to-follow painting style. Everything and everyone he loves begins slipping away, however, when he's challenged by a younger, better artist. The film hails from writer-director Brit McAdams and is due out on April 28, 2023.
Latest Marvel News: Henry Cavill says Superman won’t stop him from joining the MCU as Doctor Doom’s debut looms
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has officially had its red carpet premiere, meaning our first reactions to the highly anticipated sequel are out there — and thankfully they promise it will be a worthy follow-up that’ll honor the memory of Chadwick Boseman. But there’s plenty else going on in the Marvel universe at the moment besides just that, ranging from Henry Cavill teasing that an MCU role isn’t an impossibility to a long-awaited villain finally being confirmed to be crawling their way out of hell.
Amy Adams says she hasn't been asked about playing Lois Lane again after Henry Cavill confirmed his Superman return
Amy Adams hasn't been asked about returning to play Lois Lane next to Henry Cavill's Superman, but said: "I'll support whatever direction they go."
New ‘The Whale’ trailer emotionally reaffirms Brendan Fraser as a clear Oscars frontrunner
What happens when you pair rising scream queen Sadie Sink with resurgent action hero frequenter Brendan Fraser? Your first guess probably wouldn’t be an intimately poignant Darren Aronofsky drama that has been stirring up its fair share of Oscars buzz for months; although, taking that last piece of info into account, perhaps that was your immediate guess.
A completely forgotten sequel to a horror masterpiece resurfaces among hardcore fans
Everyone knows Alfred Hitchcock’s Psycho, it’s one of the defining films in horror, and also contains one of the most frequently referenced and parodied twists of all-time with its famous shower scene. Despite its status as one of the greatest horror films ever made, it’s somewhat of a...
Jason David Frank's Power Rangers Costar Walter Jones Pays Tribute After His Death at 49: 'Rest in Power'
Jason "was one of the biggest pranksters on" Power Rangers, with "a wild sense of humor," says costar Walter Emanuel Jones The love for Jason David Frank is pouring in after news of the Power Rangers alum's death at age 49. Frank's former Mighty Morphin Power Rangers costar Walter Emanuel Jones tells PEOPLE in a statement that Frank "was an inspiration to so many people" and "his presence will be dearly missed." "It's so sad to lose another member of our Ranger family," adds Jones, who played Zack Taylor,...
Marvel fans are practically losing their minds after recalling a post-credits scene that never existed
After 30 whole movies, Marvel fans have witnessed countless post-credits scenes, either those that had us leaving the theater excited for what’s to come or grumbling that we waited all that time for just some underwhelming extra gag. There have been so many over the years, in fact, that it’s hard to remember them all. Nonetheless, one memory impaired MCU lover has the opposite problem, as they’re convinced they’ve seen a credits sequence that never existed.
