US News and World Report

The 12 Best Restaurants in Park City, Utah

Located about 30 miles east of Salt Lake City and framed by the Wasatch Mountain range, Park City is a wonderful mountain destination in the Western state of Utah. Known for its world-class ski facilities and as the host city for Robert Redford's annual Sundance Film Festival, Park City is also emerging as a foodie destination, with no shortage of restaurants serving a diverse range of cuisines.
PARK CITY, UT
utahbusiness.com

Deer Valley wins US Best Ski Resort in 10th straight year of World Ski Awards￼￼

DEER VALLEY RESORT; PARK CITY, UTAH—(November 18, 2022) – Winners of the 2022 World Ski Awards were announced today, crowning Deer Valley Resort as the United States’ Best Ski Resort. Industry professionals and guests have voted the Resort to the top spot every year since the World Ski Awards launched in 2013. This year, Deer Valley rose above 17 US finalists to claim the title, thanks to the resort’s unparalleled on-mountain experience and uniquely tailored service and hospitality.
PARK CITY, UT
luxury-houses.net

This $8.95 Million Crown Jewel in Huntsville Utah Showcases The Pinnacle of Modern Living with 360 Degree Views of The Surrounding Mountainscape

1315 N 6900 E, Huntsville, Utah is truly a one-of-a-kind modern piece of art which gives the owner a sense of unmatched pride while elevating the enjoyment of your living experience to an entirely new level. This Home in Huntsville offers 6 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms with over 9,000 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 1315 N 6900 E, please contact Brandi W Lierd (Phone: 801-388-8423) & Dylan Lierd (Phone: 801-866-3984) at Destination Properties, LLC for full support and perfect service.
HUNTSVILLE, UT
ABC 4

Liberty Park Pond drained for the first time in over five years

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Utah residents who have recently visited Liberty Park might have noticed something missing: Water. The pond at Liberty Park has been drained to allow crews to make repair to an underwater gate that regulates the pond’s water levels. According to Salt Lake City officials, the repairs will take until the end of December.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KSLTV

How the trek to SLC’s B gates compares to other airports

SALT LAKE CITY — You’ve probably heard the stories of how big and modern the new Salt Lake City International Airport is. But you’ve most likely also heard about the dreaded B gates. Not so much the gates themselves, but that big yellow sign indicating where your unofficial hike is about to begin.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KSLTV

Utah’s Festival of Trees returns to an in-person event

SANDY, Utah — The Festival of Trees will be returning as an in-person event to benefit medical care for kids at Intermountain Primary Children’s Hospital for the first time since 2019. A more than 50-year-old Utah tradition, the Festival of Trees features tons of extravagant trees, wreaths, hand-made...
SANDY, UT
viatravelers.com

25 Fun & Best Things to Do in Salt Lake City, Utah

Salt Lake City is located in Salt Lake County, Utah and is named after the Great Salt Lake which borders the city. Prior to settlement by early pioneers, the area was inhabited by the Shoshone, Weber Ute, and Paiute Indian tribes. Though several expeditions came through Utah as they surveyed...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
utahbusiness.com

The Larry H. Miller Company acquires majority stake in nationally expanding Swig￼

SALT LAKE CITY, UT—Swig, Home of the Original Dirty Soda™, today announced that Utah icon the Larry H. Miller Company (the LHM Company) has acquired a majority stake in Swig from Savory Fund, the leading private equity firm focused on emerging food and beverage concepts. Savory Fund, Swig founder Nicole Tanner, and partners Chase Wardrop and Dylan Roeder will each retain significant minority stakes in the business.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ksl.com

UTA ski bus service cut in half for the season

COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS — Ski and snowboard season intensifies this weekend with more resort openings. All four resorts in Big and Little Cottonwood canyons are open, but a big cut in Utah Transit Authority ski bus service is bad news for regular riders. UTA ski bus service for Big and...
kslnewsradio.com

Lagoon spokesman explains big price hike for day pass

SALT LAKE CITY — Lagoon Amusement Park is introducing a new interactive rollercoaster coming in spring 2023, but with the ride comes higher pass prices. Lagoon announced the price hikes this week. The single-day price has risen from $85.95 to $97.95, up nearly 14%. Season passes on the park’s...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Prepare your motorized lawn equipment for winter storage

SALT LAKE CITY — As the winter approaches and temperatures continue to fall, you need to start thinking about how to maintain your motorized lawn equipment as you begin to store them. On the latest episode of the KSL Greenhouse Show, hosts Maria Shialos and Taun Beddes give you...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Utah

If you favourite comfort food is a nice burger and you also happen to live in Utah, here is a list of three amazing burger places that are well-known for their absolutely delicious burgers, made with fresh ingredients only.
UTAH STATE

