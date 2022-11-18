Read full article on original website
The 12 Best Restaurants in Park City, Utah
Located about 30 miles east of Salt Lake City and framed by the Wasatch Mountain range, Park City is a wonderful mountain destination in the Western state of Utah. Known for its world-class ski facilities and as the host city for Robert Redford's annual Sundance Film Festival, Park City is also emerging as a foodie destination, with no shortage of restaurants serving a diverse range of cuisines.
utahbusiness.com
Deer Valley wins US Best Ski Resort in 10th straight year of World Ski Awards￼￼
DEER VALLEY RESORT; PARK CITY, UTAH—(November 18, 2022) – Winners of the 2022 World Ski Awards were announced today, crowning Deer Valley Resort as the United States’ Best Ski Resort. Industry professionals and guests have voted the Resort to the top spot every year since the World Ski Awards launched in 2013. This year, Deer Valley rose above 17 US finalists to claim the title, thanks to the resort’s unparalleled on-mountain experience and uniquely tailored service and hospitality.
luxury-houses.net
This $8.95 Million Crown Jewel in Huntsville Utah Showcases The Pinnacle of Modern Living with 360 Degree Views of The Surrounding Mountainscape
1315 N 6900 E, Huntsville, Utah is truly a one-of-a-kind modern piece of art which gives the owner a sense of unmatched pride while elevating the enjoyment of your living experience to an entirely new level. This Home in Huntsville offers 6 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms with over 9,000 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 1315 N 6900 E, please contact Brandi W Lierd (Phone: 801-388-8423) & Dylan Lierd (Phone: 801-866-3984) at Destination Properties, LLC for full support and perfect service.
Horse-drawn light show, ice rink opening for season in Heber Valley
After Thanksgiving, Heber Valley attractions will help ring in the holiday season. Some of Wasatch County’s favorite holiday traditions, including a light show viewed by horse carriage and an ice rink, open this weekend. Although Jordanelle State Park has put on light shows for years, this is its second...
ABC 4
Liberty Park Pond drained for the first time in over five years
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Utah residents who have recently visited Liberty Park might have noticed something missing: Water. The pond at Liberty Park has been drained to allow crews to make repair to an underwater gate that regulates the pond’s water levels. According to Salt Lake City officials, the repairs will take until the end of December.
kpcw.org
Tacos, tubes and temps in teens – Woodward Park City snow sports open for winter
The sun was out but wasn’t making a dent in early winter temperatures, but no one looked like they cared. Even the groups of families and friends visiting from South Florida and Los Angeles were warm and happy on Woodward Park City’s first day of outdoor operations. Charlie...
Sam Cohen the Cottonwood cruiser
SALT LAKE CITY — SCOTT Sports Freeride team member and Salt Lake City native Sam Cohen has skied the Cottonwoods his whole life. His parents taught him how to ski at […]
KSLTV
How the trek to SLC’s B gates compares to other airports
SALT LAKE CITY — You’ve probably heard the stories of how big and modern the new Salt Lake City International Airport is. But you’ve most likely also heard about the dreaded B gates. Not so much the gates themselves, but that big yellow sign indicating where your unofficial hike is about to begin.
KSLTV
Utah’s Festival of Trees returns to an in-person event
SANDY, Utah — The Festival of Trees will be returning as an in-person event to benefit medical care for kids at Intermountain Primary Children’s Hospital for the first time since 2019. A more than 50-year-old Utah tradition, the Festival of Trees features tons of extravagant trees, wreaths, hand-made...
Utah housing market sees nation’s biggest decline in October home sales, RE/MAX reports
The Salt Lake City metro area in Utah saw the nation’s most dramatic decline in closed real estate transactions, according to RE/MAX’s national housing report. Salt Lake City ranked for the largest boost to home sale inventory, as well as a big increase for days on market.
viatravelers.com
25 Fun & Best Things to Do in Salt Lake City, Utah
Salt Lake City is located in Salt Lake County, Utah and is named after the Great Salt Lake which borders the city. Prior to settlement by early pioneers, the area was inhabited by the Shoshone, Weber Ute, and Paiute Indian tribes. Though several expeditions came through Utah as they surveyed...
utahbusiness.com
The Larry H. Miller Company acquires majority stake in nationally expanding Swig￼
SALT LAKE CITY, UT—Swig, Home of the Original Dirty Soda™, today announced that Utah icon the Larry H. Miller Company (the LHM Company) has acquired a majority stake in Swig from Savory Fund, the leading private equity firm focused on emerging food and beverage concepts. Savory Fund, Swig founder Nicole Tanner, and partners Chase Wardrop and Dylan Roeder will each retain significant minority stakes in the business.
ksl.com
UTA ski bus service cut in half for the season
COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS — Ski and snowboard season intensifies this weekend with more resort openings. All four resorts in Big and Little Cottonwood canyons are open, but a big cut in Utah Transit Authority ski bus service is bad news for regular riders. UTA ski bus service for Big and...
The IUP Panel debates the gondola proposal for Little Cottonwood Canyon
There's no question that something needs to be done to alleviate traffic in Little Cottonwood Canyon, but the best solution has become a heated debate in our community.
kjzz.com
SLC park rangers respond to unique amount of calls to remove furniture left outside
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Salt Lake City Public Lands said in the last two weeks they’ve had reports of three couches left in the foothills. They said in a post on Facebook, “Debuting the new Living Room Trail in the Foothills! Just kidding Our Trails and Natural Lands team has encountered a “re-furnishing” of the Foothills.”
kslnewsradio.com
Lagoon spokesman explains big price hike for day pass
SALT LAKE CITY — Lagoon Amusement Park is introducing a new interactive rollercoaster coming in spring 2023, but with the ride comes higher pass prices. Lagoon announced the price hikes this week. The single-day price has risen from $85.95 to $97.95, up nearly 14%. Season passes on the park’s...
Holiday Travel: What will the busiest days be this week at SLC Airport and how to handle them?
As we approach Thanksgiving weekend – the beginning of the holiday travel season – those at Salt Lake City International Airport are preparing to welcome thousands of passengers this week.
kslnewsradio.com
Prepare your motorized lawn equipment for winter storage
SALT LAKE CITY — As the winter approaches and temperatures continue to fall, you need to start thinking about how to maintain your motorized lawn equipment as you begin to store them. On the latest episode of the KSL Greenhouse Show, hosts Maria Shialos and Taun Beddes give you...
3 Great Burger Places in Utah
If you favourite comfort food is a nice burger and you also happen to live in Utah, here is a list of three amazing burger places that are well-known for their absolutely delicious burgers, made with fresh ingredients only.
Vail Resorts ordered to pay more than $2 million in Park City personal injury case
The jury of eight took just 90 minutes to reach its decision - and awarded the woman who was injured $1 million more than she was seeking for medical expenses and damages. The case stems from a Park City Mountain employee party in 2019 at Jupiter Bowl, a now-closed bowling alley in Kimball Junction.
