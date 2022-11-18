ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arnold, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
myleaderpaper.com

Leader Wedding Fair set for Feb. 5 in Imperial

Leader Publications will hold its 29th annual Wedding Fair from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 5, at the Corpus Christi Center, St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, 6020 Old Antonia Rd, Imperial. We are excited about this new and updated facility. We are planning new and exciting activities as part of this shift.
IMPERIAL, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Philip Lewis Henderson, 88, Festus, formerly of Pontiac

Philip Lewis Henderson, 88, of Festus, formerly of Pontiac, died Nov. 15, 2022, at his home. Mr. Henderson was a U.S. Navy veteran who, after military service, became a Metlife Insurance saleman. He was a member of Frontier Baptist Church in Pontiac. A lifelong musician, he played with the house band at places such as Western Bowl and Grant's Cabin in St. Louis. He enjoyed reading, watching the Andy Griffith Show and older movies, and shopping at Goodwill. Born July 4, 1934, in St. Louis, he was the son of the late Dora Ann (Bach) and Philip Eugene Henderson.
FESTUS, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Vernon Diedrich II, 74, Arnold

Vernon Diedrich II, 74, of Arnold died Nov. 14, 2022, at St. Louis University Hospital. Mr. Diedrich was the owner of KD Auto Body Shop. He also worked as a custodian for the Fox C-6 School District and as a dishwasher for Sunrise and Dennys restaurant. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus and a 50-year member of the St. Francis de Sales Benevolent Society. He was an avid bowler at Arnold Bowl. Born Dec. 4, 1947, in St. Louis, he was the son of the late Alice and Vernon Diedrich.He was preceded in death by his wife of 29 years: Rene (Schaefer) Diedrich.
ARNOLD, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Melissa Rena Dierks, 59, Hillsboro

Melissa Rena Dierks, 59, of Hillsboro died Nov. 18, 2022, in St. Louis. Ms. Dierks worked as a nurse’s aide for Comtrea. She was born Sept. 9, 1963, in St Louis, the daughter of Milidean (Whitley) Wallace of Hillsboro and the late Ben Wallace. In addition to her mother,...
HILLSBORO, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Jason E. Stockbarger, 47, Festus

Jason E. Stockbarger, 47, of Festus died Nov. 13, 2022,, in Festus. Mr. Stockbarger was a senior project manager at Neighbors Credit Union. He was born June 11, 1975, in St. Louis, the son o Darlene (Sullens) Stockbarger of Hillsboro and the late Lorin Stockbarger. In addition to his mother,...
FESTUS, MO
myleaderpaper.com

First No Shame November walk deemed a success

The inaugural No Shame November walk on Nov. 12 in House Springs drew a good-sized crowd, especially considering that most of those who live in the metro region woke up that morning to the season’s first snowfall, organizers said. That chilly weather didn’t dampen the spirits of the 50...
HOUSE SPRINGS, MO
KMOV

Local twins create a unique Christmas tradition

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A set of twins has created their own unconventional Christmas card tradition. It all started in 1983 with a polaroid camera. Kevin and David McFarland took a goofy picture of their friends in college, which became the first of 40 years worth of Christmas cards they began sending to friends and family.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2Now

Beloved sportscaster Jay Randolph Jr. dies at 53

ST. LOUIS – Jay Randolph Jr., the gregarious sportscaster who spent 30 years on the airwaves in St. Louis, died last week after announcing he’d been diagnosed with terminal cancer. He was 53. According to our news partners at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, Randolph died on Friday, Nov....
SAINT LOUIS, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Donnie Ribble, 79, Valles Mines

Donnie Ribble, 79, of Valles Mines died Nov. 19, 2022, at Festus Manor. Mr. Ribble retired as a maintenance technician from Buzzi Unicem (River Cement) south of Festus. He was a member of Agape Faith Church, where he often was found helping with mowing the grass or other maintenance projects. He was an avid bowler, spending his evenings in competitions, and was proud of his three perfect games. Born Aug. 15, 1943, in Madera, Calif., he was the son of the late Fred and Ruby (Wells) Ribble.
VALLES MINES, MO
stlsportspage.com

What to do in St. Louis for the 2022 Holiday Season

About this time of year, the phrase “the holidays” refers to pretty much the entire time from Thanksgiving week through New Year’s Day. Don’t expect to get much done if in the corporate world during that time (“I’ll get back to you after the holidays”) but with a little planning, you can expect a lot of family fun in the personal world. We do hope you take the time out to attend some of the events being held around the Greater St. Louis area. If you have any other items for us to add, please email us: stlsportspage@gmail.com.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
5 On Your Side

'It's amazing what we can do when we come together': Chesterfield church helps restore 127-year-old African American schoolhouse

CHESTERFIELD, Mo. — A historic piece of African American history is getting a much-needed restoration. Community members came together on Saturday for the rehab project in the city of Chesterfield. Volunteers from United Methodist Church of Green Trails in Chesterfield spent the morning helping restore the 127-year-old African American...
CHESTERFIELD, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Arnold buys land to avoid trial

The city of Arnold has settled a lawsuit with former Jefferson County Associate Circuit Judge Ray Dickhaner over a 1.6-acre property along Old Lemay Ferry Road northeast of Richardson Road he was trying to get rezoned. By reaching the settlement, which calls for the city to pay Dickhaner $20,000 for...
ARNOLD, MO
edglentoday.com

Belleville Christkindlmarkt to Host 9th Annual Open-Air German Christmas Market

BELLEVILLE – If you’re looking to add a touch of European flair to your holiday plans, look no further than the 9th Annual Belleville Christkindlmarkt. Modeled after Christmas markets in Germany, this open-air market opens on November 25th at the Public Square and runs through December 23rd. The Christkindlmarkt features European food and beverages and unique items from 30 different vendors.
BELLEVILLE, IL
mymoinfo.com

Help The Hungry “Bakes It To A Million”

(Farmington) The Help the Hungry Bake Sale and Auction in Farmington was a huge success Saturday, as they officially “Baked It to a Million.” Chris Landrum is the organizer of this years event. She says they are overjoyed with the results. Landrum says months of hard work definitely...
FARMINGTON, MO
40southnews.com

Maplewood History: Exceedingly Rare Images Discovered in the Varilek Collection

We’ve struck another vein of gold in the mountain of historic Maplewood photographs. My last post covered my recent meeting with two descendants of Sarah Wilgus Sutton Humphreys Harrison, Laura Varilek and Will Holmes and their visit to their great, great, great grandmother’s home which is now the J.B. Smith Funeral parlor. If you don’t remember it well or missed it, you can read about it here.
MAPLEWOOD, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy