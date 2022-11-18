Read full article on original website
myleaderpaper.com
Leader Wedding Fair set for Feb. 5 in Imperial
Leader Publications will hold its 29th annual Wedding Fair from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 5, at the Corpus Christi Center, St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, 6020 Old Antonia Rd, Imperial. We are excited about this new and updated facility. We are planning new and exciting activities as part of this shift.
myleaderpaper.com
Philip Lewis Henderson, 88, Festus, formerly of Pontiac
Philip Lewis Henderson, 88, of Festus, formerly of Pontiac, died Nov. 15, 2022, at his home. Mr. Henderson was a U.S. Navy veteran who, after military service, became a Metlife Insurance saleman. He was a member of Frontier Baptist Church in Pontiac. A lifelong musician, he played with the house band at places such as Western Bowl and Grant's Cabin in St. Louis. He enjoyed reading, watching the Andy Griffith Show and older movies, and shopping at Goodwill. Born July 4, 1934, in St. Louis, he was the son of the late Dora Ann (Bach) and Philip Eugene Henderson.
myleaderpaper.com
Vernon Diedrich II, 74, Arnold
Vernon Diedrich II, 74, of Arnold died Nov. 14, 2022, at St. Louis University Hospital. Mr. Diedrich was the owner of KD Auto Body Shop. He also worked as a custodian for the Fox C-6 School District and as a dishwasher for Sunrise and Dennys restaurant. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus and a 50-year member of the St. Francis de Sales Benevolent Society. He was an avid bowler at Arnold Bowl. Born Dec. 4, 1947, in St. Louis, he was the son of the late Alice and Vernon Diedrich.He was preceded in death by his wife of 29 years: Rene (Schaefer) Diedrich.
myleaderpaper.com
Melissa Rena Dierks, 59, Hillsboro
Melissa Rena Dierks, 59, of Hillsboro died Nov. 18, 2022, in St. Louis. Ms. Dierks worked as a nurse’s aide for Comtrea. She was born Sept. 9, 1963, in St Louis, the daughter of Milidean (Whitley) Wallace of Hillsboro and the late Ben Wallace. In addition to her mother,...
myleaderpaper.com
Jason E. Stockbarger, 47, Festus
Jason E. Stockbarger, 47, of Festus died Nov. 13, 2022,, in Festus. Mr. Stockbarger was a senior project manager at Neighbors Credit Union. He was born June 11, 1975, in St. Louis, the son o Darlene (Sullens) Stockbarger of Hillsboro and the late Lorin Stockbarger. In addition to his mother,...
myleaderpaper.com
First No Shame November walk deemed a success
The inaugural No Shame November walk on Nov. 12 in House Springs drew a good-sized crowd, especially considering that most of those who live in the metro region woke up that morning to the season’s first snowfall, organizers said. That chilly weather didn’t dampen the spirits of the 50...
KMOV
Local twins create a unique Christmas tradition
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A set of twins has created their own unconventional Christmas card tradition. It all started in 1983 with a polaroid camera. Kevin and David McFarland took a goofy picture of their friends in college, which became the first of 40 years worth of Christmas cards they began sending to friends and family.
Beloved sportscaster Jay Randolph Jr. dies at 53
ST. LOUIS – Jay Randolph Jr., the gregarious sportscaster who spent 30 years on the airwaves in St. Louis, died last week after announcing he’d been diagnosed with terminal cancer. He was 53. According to our news partners at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, Randolph died on Friday, Nov....
myleaderpaper.com
Donnie Ribble, 79, Valles Mines
Donnie Ribble, 79, of Valles Mines died Nov. 19, 2022, at Festus Manor. Mr. Ribble retired as a maintenance technician from Buzzi Unicem (River Cement) south of Festus. He was a member of Agape Faith Church, where he often was found helping with mowing the grass or other maintenance projects. He was an avid bowler, spending his evenings in competitions, and was proud of his three perfect games. Born Aug. 15, 1943, in Madera, Calif., he was the son of the late Fred and Ruby (Wells) Ribble.
stlsportspage.com
What to do in St. Louis for the 2022 Holiday Season
About this time of year, the phrase “the holidays” refers to pretty much the entire time from Thanksgiving week through New Year’s Day. Don’t expect to get much done if in the corporate world during that time (“I’ll get back to you after the holidays”) but with a little planning, you can expect a lot of family fun in the personal world. We do hope you take the time out to attend some of the events being held around the Greater St. Louis area. If you have any other items for us to add, please email us: stlsportspage@gmail.com.
'It's amazing what we can do when we come together': Chesterfield church helps restore 127-year-old African American schoolhouse
CHESTERFIELD, Mo. — A historic piece of African American history is getting a much-needed restoration. Community members came together on Saturday for the rehab project in the city of Chesterfield. Volunteers from United Methodist Church of Green Trails in Chesterfield spent the morning helping restore the 127-year-old African American...
Police rush to St. Mary’s High School in St. Louis
Police are responding to a report of a shooting Tuesday morning at St. Mary's High School in St. Louis.
myleaderpaper.com
Arnold buys land to avoid trial
The city of Arnold has settled a lawsuit with former Jefferson County Associate Circuit Judge Ray Dickhaner over a 1.6-acre property along Old Lemay Ferry Road northeast of Richardson Road he was trying to get rezoned. By reaching the settlement, which calls for the city to pay Dickhaner $20,000 for...
Polar Express train ride returns with real train trips
A St. Louis holiday tradition returns.
edglentoday.com
Belleville Christkindlmarkt to Host 9th Annual Open-Air German Christmas Market
BELLEVILLE – If you’re looking to add a touch of European flair to your holiday plans, look no further than the 9th Annual Belleville Christkindlmarkt. Modeled after Christmas markets in Germany, this open-air market opens on November 25th at the Public Square and runs through December 23rd. The Christkindlmarkt features European food and beverages and unique items from 30 different vendors.
mymoinfo.com
Help The Hungry “Bakes It To A Million”
(Farmington) The Help the Hungry Bake Sale and Auction in Farmington was a huge success Saturday, as they officially “Baked It to a Million.” Chris Landrum is the organizer of this years event. She says they are overjoyed with the results. Landrum says months of hard work definitely...
myleaderpaper.com
County’s new municipal judge has varied background – including the movies
A cursory look at the resume for Jefferson County’s new municipal judge, Jalesia F.M. Kuenzel, indicates she checks the usual and desirable boxes for qualifications for a judge. She graduated with cum laude honors from the Southern Illinois University School of Law, worked for a couple of prestigious firms...
edglentoday.com
Cahokia Mounds Annual Holiday Market Bringing Authentic Native American Art, Jewelry and More to Collinsville
COLLINSVILLE - The 19th annual Cahokia Mounds Annual Holiday Market will showcase the artwork of over 35 Native American artists who will also teach attendees about their heritage. The event is being held at the Gateway Convention Center in Collinsville next weekend, November 25-27, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day.
40southnews.com
Maplewood History: Exceedingly Rare Images Discovered in the Varilek Collection
We’ve struck another vein of gold in the mountain of historic Maplewood photographs. My last post covered my recent meeting with two descendants of Sarah Wilgus Sutton Humphreys Harrison, Laura Varilek and Will Holmes and their visit to their great, great, great grandmother’s home which is now the J.B. Smith Funeral parlor. If you don’t remember it well or missed it, you can read about it here.
FOX2now.com
Brown & Crouppen attorney shares what legal responsibilities homeowners and businesses have
Clearing snow and ice are part of dealing with winter weather. Brown & Crouppen attorney shares what legal responsibilities …. Clearing snow and ice are part of dealing with winter weather. Variety gives children with special needs a brand …. A team of over 160 volunteers with Variety The Children’s...
