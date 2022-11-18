ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Republican leaders say they’re sick of Trump now, but just you wait | Opinion

By Leonard Pitts Jr.
Miami Herald
Miami Herald
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49yzqP_0jFtlv0s00

“Here you come again, just when I’ve begun to get myself together . . . “ - Dolly Parton

He’s back.

Granted, he never really left. Unlike other former presidents, Donald Trump didn’t disappear from the daily news cycle once he departed the White House. Thanks to his legal troubles, the hearings into the Jan. 6 insurrection and his diarrheic spewing in speeches and online, he has remained a constant presence.

In fact, there was a temptation to lead this column not with the above epigraph, but with a more-obscure lyric from one Dan Hicks: “How can I miss you when you won’t go away?”

In the end, though, it’s Parton’s weary resignation at the return of a no-good man she cannot resist that best sums up the Republican Party’s plight after Trump’s announcement Tuesday that he will be running again in 2024. The declaration came somewhere in the middle of a long and notably lethargic speech at Mar-a-Lago where, like some geriatric rock band on a reunion tour, he trotted out all the old hits: immigrants, crime, blood on the streets, the “China virus,” fake news and, of course, woe is me. “I’m a victim,” he whined.

Trump’s return comes at an inauspicious time for Republicans. If they had not quite, as Parton sings, finally begun to get themselves together, some were at least recognizing the need to do so after the “red wave” that wasn’t. It was their third consecutive election pratfall, a record of ineptitude that induced at least some on the right to say what was once heretical: it is time to dump Trump.

Virginia Lt. Gov. Winsome Sears called him “a liability.”

Former Labor Department official Gavin J. Smith said Republicans “are growing sick and tired” of him.

Then there’s the shellacking Trump took from formerly friendly media. The New York Post dubbed him “Trumpty Dumpty.” The Wall Street Journal declared him “the Republican Party’s Biggest Loser.”

It’s a brutal reception that has inspired some observers to downplay Trump’s chances of success in 2024. Former Vice President Mike Pence said on Fox “News” that, “The American people want a new style of leadership.” Former House Speaker Paul Ryan said, “He’s not going to be the nominee . . .”

One is reminded of that other time we were assured, in voices of pontifical certainty, that Trump could not succeed.

And yet, he did.

We would be wise, then, not to put too much stock in voices of pontifical certainty — or to underestimate the sheer cravenness of GOP leadership. Would any of us be shocked to hear the same people denigrating his name now chanting it two years hence? There is certainly precedent. Rep. Kevin McCarthy is but one of many who bent the knee to Trump after denouncing him.

They are malleable as clay because Trump’s hold on GOP voters is hard as iron. He is viewed favorably — still! — by 80%, according to the authoritative FiveThirtyEight blog. Small wonder. He is the living embodiment of their politics — i.e., the politics of white grievance, of history-and-demographics-done-us-wrong.

This country has no organizing principle more powerful. It has already turned Americans against democracy itself.

To understand that is to know better than to count Trump out. Because his voters are like the lovestruck woman of the song. She knows she ought not fall back in love with a no-good man, but she cannot help herself: he fulfills her needs. “Here you come again,” sings Parton.

“And here I go.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3p0xwE_0jFtlv0s00
Pitts

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Melania predicts what Trump’s return to White House would look like in three words

Former first lady Melania Trump hailed her husband's bid to run for the president's office in 2024, suggesting that his return to the White House would lead to "success and prosperity".Donald Trump, the twice-impeached former president who tried to overturn the results of the 2020 election, launched his campaign to try to return to the White House for a second time. His team filed his paperwork with the Federal Election Commission, establishing his candidacy to run for the office. "America's comeback starts right now," he said in a speech."I support my husband’s decision to run for president of this...
The Independent

Sarah Palin tells supporters to stop donating to the GOP: ‘They opposed me every step of the way’

Sarah Palin has gone nuclear on the Republican Party, claiming the GOP sabotaged her Alaska House race and that they deserved their drubbing in the midterms. In a conspiracy-laden Instagram post, Ms Palin blamed the “cockamamie” ranked choice voting system, Senator Lisa Murkowski and the “dark, dysfunctional GOP machine” after she was seemingly trounced by Democrat Mary Peltola for a second time in three months.
ALASKA STATE
Daily Mail

'Trump needs to take a good look in the mirror': Now former Trump supporter Candace Owens turns on him - and tells former president to stop attacking Ron DeSantis, says 'he's too old' and reveals he was 'rude' to her

Candace Owens is the latest conservative influencer to give up on Donald Trump after the Republican candidates he endorsed for the midterm elections failed to win their seats. Owens, speaking on her Daily Wire show after the midterms, said that she's been suspicious of Trump since he was rude to her following an interview where they clashed on the COVID-19 vaccine.
ARIZONA STATE
Rolling Stone

Trump Is Pissed Republicans Keep Telling Him to Stay Away from Georgia

As Republicans pour party resources into the Georgia Senate runoff, Donald Trump is getting irritated at the idea that virtually no one of importance in the GOP wants him to campaign in Georgia. In the lead-up to the contest between Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock and Trump-endorsed challenger Herschel Walker, several GOP figures and Trump allies have already implored him not to hold a Georgia rally ahead of the runoff, according to two people familiar with the matter and another person briefed on the situation. Trump — who helped recruit Walker to run — and his advisers have discussed the possibility of heading...
GEORGIA STATE
Miami Herald

Miami Herald

Miami-Dade County, FL
41K+
Followers
1K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

The Miami Herald, part of The McClatchy Company, LLC, is dedicated to serving the diverse and growing South Florida region and its people as the community's most credible and dynamic source of news, information, and advertising solutions.

 https://www.miamiherald.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy