UpNorthLive.com
Couple arrested for stealing from storage units and businesses
MANISTEE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- An Arkansas couple was arrested and stolen property was seized after a search warrant was conducted in Manistee, according to Michigan State Police. MSP troopers and detectives conducted a search warrant at a residence on 1st Avenue in Manistee on Monday. Another story: Couple arrested...
Ithaca man dies after crashing into tree off South US-127
A 22-year-old Ithaca man is dead following a single-car crash that happened on Saturday, Nov. 19.
UpNorthLive.com
Outgoing police captain awarded by the American Police Hall of Fame
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- On Monday night, Traverse City Police Captain James Bussell was presented with the Distinguished Police Service Award from the American Police Hall of Fame after 25 years of service. Captain Bussell will retire in December. "I want to thank the citizens of this community...
UpNorthLive.com
Traverse City man to host free community Thanksgiving meal
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- When you picture a Thanksgiving meal, you probably imagine great food, and a lot friends and family around the table. That's not always how it is. One northern Michigan knows that, and so he's doing something pretty extraordinary this year. "I never want anybody...
UpNorthLive.com
Downtown Traverse City Tree Lighting moved to Tuesday, Nov. 29
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- The Downtown Traverse City Tree Lighting and Light Parade will be held on Tuesday, November 29, after a weekend of snowy weather postponed the annual holiday event. Front Street will close at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday and the Tree lighting ceremony will begin at 5:30...
UpNorthLive.com
TBA Credit Union donates $14,000 to Traverse City schools
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- TBA Credit Union has announced a $14,000 donation to Traverse City Area Public Schools. The donation will be divided between different programs. "A portion of the donation will help benefit the 2022-23 TCAPS Learning, Enrichment, and Athletics Program (LEAP) and will purchase dry-erase markers...
UpNorthLive.com
Manistee man behind bars after homicide
MANISTEE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A Manistee man is behind bars and a woman is dead. Manistee police said the arrest comes after a homicide on Sixth Avenue on November 18. City police arrested 58-year-old Jeffrey Rogers. On Sunday, he was arraigned on a homicide-open murder charge. He's being held...
UpNorthLive.com
Traverse City leaders allocate more than $1M in ARPA funds
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich. (WPBN/WGTU) - Traverse City leaders have determined how more than $1.3 million in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds will be dispersed. The City Commission voted Monday night to use the ARPA funds on five projects. BACKGROUND: Traverse City discussing using ARPA funds for gender neutral...
UpNorthLive.com
NMC students distribute Thanksgiving meals
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Students at Northwestern Michigan College did their part to help feed hungry community members. Business students helped to distribute Thanksgiving meals on Monday. Another story: Where you can go for a warm Thanksgiving meal in northern Michigan. The meals were given to 100 students...
UpNorthLive.com
Traverse City Comedy Fest: Full schedule released, tickets on sale
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich. (WPBN/WGTU) -- Nearly 40 comics from across the country will be performing at the Traverse City Comedy Fest (TCFF). The TCFF will be held February 2-4, 2023. The events will range from improv shows and roast battles to stand-up sets. Full List: Who is performing at...
UpNorthLive.com
If the snow keeps falling, ski resorts could open earlier this season
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- At Mt. Holiday, the heavy snowfall means the potential to open earlier in the season. On top of the many inches the lodge got during this winter storm, the staff there were busy making even more. Even though there is plenty of snow to...
UpNorthLive.com
19-year-old dead after crash in Roscommon County
ROSCOMMON COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A 19-year-old woman is dead after losing control of her car on M-18 in Markey Township Tuesday afternoon. The Roscommon County Sheriff’s Office said she was traveling south on M-18 just north of Russell Lake Road. Deputies said they believe she passed two cars...
mibiz.com
DeVos-backed Walstrom Marine acquires Northern Michigan boat dealer, marina
TRAVERSE CITY — Walstrom Marine Inc., a Harbor Springs-based yacht sales and service company and marina operator acquired last year by Continuum Ventures LLC in Grand Rapids, acquired Grand Bay Marine in Traverse City. The deal expands the marine holdings for Continuum Ventures, the family office for Doug and...
UpNorthLive.com
Traveling for the holiday? What to expect weatherwise
NORTHERN MICHIGAN (WPBN/WGTU) -- Tuesday will be mostly cloudy in the eastern Upper Peninsula and the counties in the northern Lower Peninsula. South of Traverse City you might get more sunshine thru the clouds than the rest of us. Around Gaylord northward you could see some drizzle or a snow flurry. Light snow, if any. Light wind from the south or southwest 5 to 15 miles per hour. Highs from 32 to 42 degrees.
whmi.com
Men Killed In Head-On Crash On I-96 Identified
The victims of a double-fatal freeway crash in Howell Township on Sunday afternoon have been identified. The Livingston County Sheriff's Office identified the two men as 22-year-old Collin Cramer of Fowlerville and 71-year-old Eugene Glavin of Roscommon. The crash happened around 2:30pm Sunday on eastbound I-96, east of Highland Road....
Man found guilty of murder in 1983 White Cloud cold case
A Newaygo County jury found a man guilty of murder in the 1983 disappearance of a White Cloud man.
‘He is on his journey to the spirit world,’ says family of toddler killed by father in Isabella County shooting
CHIPPEWA TWP, MI — A Saginaw Chippewa Indian family is grappling with the tragic loss of a toddler to gun violence while his older sibling fights for his life in a hospital. Their mother, meanwhile, is recovering from wounds she suffered in the same shooting, a shooting the family say was perpetrated by the children’s father, who ended his own life in the devastating occurrence.
Prudenville Woman Killed After Crashing Into Tree
The Roscommon County Sheriff’s Office says a Prudenville woman died after crashing her car on Tuesday. Deputies say Joslyn Hubbard was headed south on M-18 in Markey Township in the afternoon. She passed two other cars, but when she merged back into her lane deputies say she slipped off...
The Portal to Hell can be found on the grounds of the old Traverse City State Hospital
In 1885 the Traverse City State Hospital was built in Traverse City, Michigan, previously known as The Northern Michigan Asylum. Gordon W. Lloyd designed the hospital; construction started in 1883 and was completed by 1885.
