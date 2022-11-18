ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Osceola County, MI

UpNorthLive.com

Couple arrested for stealing from storage units and businesses

MANISTEE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- An Arkansas couple was arrested and stolen property was seized after a search warrant was conducted in Manistee, according to Michigan State Police. MSP troopers and detectives conducted a search warrant at a residence on 1st Avenue in Manistee on Monday. Another story: Couple arrested...
MANISTEE, MI
UpNorthLive.com

Outgoing police captain awarded by the American Police Hall of Fame

GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- On Monday night, Traverse City Police Captain James Bussell was presented with the Distinguished Police Service Award from the American Police Hall of Fame after 25 years of service. Captain Bussell will retire in December. "I want to thank the citizens of this community...
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
UpNorthLive.com

Traverse City man to host free community Thanksgiving meal

GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- When you picture a Thanksgiving meal, you probably imagine great food, and a lot friends and family around the table. That's not always how it is. One northern Michigan knows that, and so he's doing something pretty extraordinary this year. "I never want anybody...
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
UpNorthLive.com

Downtown Traverse City Tree Lighting moved to Tuesday, Nov. 29

GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- The Downtown Traverse City Tree Lighting and Light Parade will be held on Tuesday, November 29, after a weekend of snowy weather postponed the annual holiday event. Front Street will close at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday and the Tree lighting ceremony will begin at 5:30...
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
UpNorthLive.com

TBA Credit Union donates $14,000 to Traverse City schools

GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- TBA Credit Union has announced a $14,000 donation to Traverse City Area Public Schools. The donation will be divided between different programs. "A portion of the donation will help benefit the 2022-23 TCAPS Learning, Enrichment, and Athletics Program (LEAP) and will purchase dry-erase markers...
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
UpNorthLive.com

Manistee man behind bars after homicide

MANISTEE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A Manistee man is behind bars and a woman is dead. Manistee police said the arrest comes after a homicide on Sixth Avenue on November 18. City police arrested 58-year-old Jeffrey Rogers. On Sunday, he was arraigned on a homicide-open murder charge. He's being held...
MANISTEE, MI
UpNorthLive.com

Traverse City leaders allocate more than $1M in ARPA funds

GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich. (WPBN/WGTU) - Traverse City leaders have determined how more than $1.3 million in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds will be dispersed. The City Commission voted Monday night to use the ARPA funds on five projects. BACKGROUND: Traverse City discussing using ARPA funds for gender neutral...
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
UpNorthLive.com

NMC students distribute Thanksgiving meals

GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Students at Northwestern Michigan College did their part to help feed hungry community members. Business students helped to distribute Thanksgiving meals on Monday. Another story: Where you can go for a warm Thanksgiving meal in northern Michigan. The meals were given to 100 students...
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
UpNorthLive.com

Traverse City Comedy Fest: Full schedule released, tickets on sale

GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich. (WPBN/WGTU) -- Nearly 40 comics from across the country will be performing at the Traverse City Comedy Fest (TCFF). The TCFF will be held February 2-4, 2023. The events will range from improv shows and roast battles to stand-up sets. Full List: Who is performing at...
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
UpNorthLive.com

19-year-old dead after crash in Roscommon County

ROSCOMMON COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A 19-year-old woman is dead after losing control of her car on M-18 in Markey Township Tuesday afternoon. The Roscommon County Sheriff’s Office said she was traveling south on M-18 just north of Russell Lake Road. Deputies said they believe she passed two cars...
ROSCOMMON COUNTY, MI
UpNorthLive.com

Traveling for the holiday? What to expect weatherwise

NORTHERN MICHIGAN (WPBN/WGTU) -- Tuesday will be mostly cloudy in the eastern Upper Peninsula and the counties in the northern Lower Peninsula. South of Traverse City you might get more sunshine thru the clouds than the rest of us. Around Gaylord northward you could see some drizzle or a snow flurry. Light snow, if any. Light wind from the south or southwest 5 to 15 miles per hour. Highs from 32 to 42 degrees.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
whmi.com

Men Killed In Head-On Crash On I-96 Identified

The victims of a double-fatal freeway crash in Howell Township on Sunday afternoon have been identified. The Livingston County Sheriff's Office identified the two men as 22-year-old Collin Cramer of Fowlerville and 71-year-old Eugene Glavin of Roscommon. The crash happened around 2:30pm Sunday on eastbound I-96, east of Highland Road....
FOWLERVILLE, MI
MLive

‘He is on his journey to the spirit world,’ says family of toddler killed by father in Isabella County shooting

CHIPPEWA TWP, MI — A Saginaw Chippewa Indian family is grappling with the tragic loss of a toddler to gun violence while his older sibling fights for his life in a hospital. Their mother, meanwhile, is recovering from wounds she suffered in the same shooting, a shooting the family say was perpetrated by the children’s father, who ended his own life in the devastating occurrence.
ISABELLA COUNTY, MI
9&10 News

Prudenville Woman Killed After Crashing Into Tree

The Roscommon County Sheriff’s Office says a Prudenville woman died after crashing her car on Tuesday. Deputies say Joslyn Hubbard was headed south on M-18 in Markey Township in the afternoon. She passed two other cars, but when she merged back into her lane deputies say she slipped off...
PRUDENVILLE, MI

