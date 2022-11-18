India’s Supreme Court has prohibited the use of the “two-finger test” in rape cases and asked the federal government and the states to ensure that the controversial practice is stopped.On Monday a two-judge bench comprising Justice DY Chandrachud and Hima Kohli lashed out at the continued use of the practice despite repeated interventions by the apex court.The bench said: “This court has time and again deprecated the use of two finger test in cases alleging rape and sexual assault. “The so-called test has no scientific basis. It instead re-victimises and re-traumatises women. The two-finger test must not be conducted......

22 DAYS AGO