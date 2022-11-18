Read full article on original website
‘I’d Like to See His Blood Drain Down the Gutter’: Wisconsin Man Charged with Threatening the Life of State’s Democratic Governor
A 52-year-old Wisconsin man is facing possible time behind bars for allegedly making threats against the state’s governor in a series of emails and social media posts. Michael Yaker was charged by federal authorities with two counts of using interstate commerce to transmit a threat to injure another person, specifically, Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers (D), charging documents reviewed by Law&Crime show.
coloradopolitics.com
State Supreme Court reverses judge who ordered entire DA's office off of murder case
By a 6-1 decision on Monday, the Colorado Supreme Court reversed a Gunnison County judge who took the extraordinary step of barring the entire district attorney's office from prosecuting a murder case. Chief Judge J. Steven Patrick in June granted the request of defendant Jorge Solis to remove the Seventh...
iheart.com
State Supreme Court Judge Rules New Gun Law Unconstitutional
Critics of the state's recently-expanded "red flag" law have won a round in court. A state Supreme Court justice has ruled it is unconstitutional and denies gun owners their due process rights. The law allows private citizens, police officers, school officials, and DAs to seek an order prohibiting a person...
coloradopolitics.com
State Supreme Court rules judge properly barred defendant's wife from courtroom
Even though an Arapahoe County judge made no mention of longstanding U.S. Supreme Court precedent on courtroom closures when he decided to exclude a defendant's wife from the majority of her husband's criminal trial, Colorado's highest court has decided, 6-1, the banishment was nevertheless proper. The Sixth Amendment guarantees criminal...
Arizona Executes Convicted Killer Shortly After U.S. Supreme Court Denies Appeal Claiming Prosecutors Withheld Evidence
Murray Hooper, 76, was executed by the state of Arizona Wednesday morning after the Supreme Court rejected Hooper’s final appeals. Hooper’s execution is the third death sentence Arizona has carried out since resuming executions in May after an almost eight-year hiatus — and after Hooper spent nearly four decades on death row. Hooper was convicted for his role in a murder-for-hire involving multiple co-defendants, but Hooper was the only one of the defendants executed for the crime.
19-year-old asks court to let her watch father's execution in Missouri
A 19-year-old woman is asking a federal court to allow her to watch her father's death by injection, despite a Missouri law barring anyone under 21 from witnessing an execution.
CNBC
Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas temporarily blocks Sen. Graham's subpoena from Georgia grand jury
Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas temporarily blocked a Georgia grand jury subpoena demanding testimony from South Carolina Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham. The Fulton County grand jury investigating possible criminal interference in the 2020 election in the state by former President Donald Trump and allies including Graham. Trump had pressured Georgia's...
Justice Alito Concerned that Freeing Legally Innocent Man from Prison Would Clog Up the Federal Courts
The Supreme Court of the United States heard oral arguments Tuesday in a complex federal criminal case that highlights the difference between legal innocence and factual innocence. The case, Jones v. Hendrix, involves a federal habeas corpus petition filed by federal prisoner Marcus DeAngelo Jones. Jones was convicted in 2000...
Some potential jurors gasped in court as a judge revealed they might serve on the Trump Org criminal trial
The Trump Organization — a real-estate and golf-resort empire — is on trial for alleged tax evasion. Jury selection got underway in a Manhattan courtroom on Monday. Some potential jurors reacted audibly when learning the case involved the former president. Some potential jurors in the criminal tax-fraud trial...
Indian Supreme Court bans use of ‘patriarchal’ two-finger test in rape cases
India’s Supreme Court has prohibited the use of the “two-finger test” in rape cases and asked the federal government and the states to ensure that the controversial practice is stopped.On Monday a two-judge bench comprising Justice DY Chandrachud and Hima Kohli lashed out at the continued use of the practice despite repeated interventions by the apex court.The bench said: “This court has time and again deprecated the use of two finger test in cases alleging rape and sexual assault. “The so-called test has no scientific basis. It instead re-victimises and re-traumatises women. The two-finger test must not be conducted......
The Trump Org trial is suddenly derailed after DA's coughing witness tests positive for COVID-19
Prosecutors' 1st witness in the Trump Organization tax fraud trial has tested positive for COVID-19. The trial was adjourned to Monday after Jeffrey McConney, the company's controller, fell ill. McConney had coughed throughout his testimony Monday afternoon and Tuesday morning. The Trump Organization tax-fraud trial has been halted for at...
Supreme Court rejects Arizona GOP chair’s attempt to block phone records from Jan 6 committee
The US Supreme Court has given the House select committee investigating the attack on the US Capitol the green light to access phone records from an Arizona Republican Party official who joined a scheme to falsely declare Donald Trump the winner of the 2020 presidential election.In a 7-2 decision on 14 November, the court rejected Arizona GOP chair Kelli Ward’s attempt to block the committee from obtaining her records.The dissenting justices are Samuel Alito and Clarence Thomas, who was the lone dissenting vote earlier this year rejecting the former president’s bid to withhold documents from the committee.His wife Virginia...
Federal judge blasts the Supreme Court for its Second Amendment opinion
A federal judge based in Mississippi has released a scorching order expressing frustration with the Supreme Court's Second Amendment opinion issued last summer and ordered the Justice Department to brief him on whether he needs to appoint an historian to help him decipher the landmark opinion.
MSNBC
Lawrence: A Supreme Court justice violated the law in plain sight today
Baker Who Refused to Bake Cake for Lesbian Couple Wins Court Case
While a Colorado baker continues to challenge a ruling over violating state anti-discrimination laws by refusing to make a cake for a gender transition, a California baker has just had her court case ruled in her favor. Cathy Miller is the owner of Tastries Bakery in Bakersfield, California, and the lawsuit stemmed from Miller's refusal to make a cake for a lesbian couple's wedding. This case has been in and out of court since 2018.
KEYC
Federal jury awards largest financial settlement in Minnesota
ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - A federal jury awarded a record $564 million in damages to victims of a massive Ponzi scheme by Minnesota businessman Tom Petters. The verdict handed down Tuesday against BMO Harris Bank is believed to be the largest financial penalty handed out by a jury in a Minnesota courtroom.
coloradopolitics.com
Despite parents, child leaving state, Supreme Court rules Colorado kept jurisdiction in welfare case
Even though the parents and the child at the center of a welfare case had all left Colorado at the time of the decision, the state Supreme Court on Monday agreed that an El Paso County judge retained the ability to terminate the parents' legal rights over their daughter. The...
Elk River Man Charged With Solicitation of a Child
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - An Elk River man has been caught in a solicitation of a child sting out of Stearns County. Forty-five-year-old Kyle Barton has been charged with three felonies involving sexual conduct with a child. According to the charges, an undercover officer with the Central Minnesota Human...
Ketanji Brown Jackson sides with death row inmate in first opinion since joining Supreme Court
Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson sided with a death row inmate in Ohio in her first written opinion since joining the Supreme Court this summer.
NBC Los Angeles
Corrections Officials Deny Claims Nikita Dragun Was Held in Men's Jail
Miami-Dade Corrections officials are disputing reports that transgender influencer and YouTuber Nikita Dragun was held in the men's jail unit following her arrest in Miami Beach. Dragun, 26, was arrested Monday for disorderly conduct and battery on an officer after allegedly making a scene at The Goodtime Hotel on South...
