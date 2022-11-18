ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Law & Crime

‘I’d Like to See His Blood Drain Down the Gutter’: Wisconsin Man Charged with Threatening the Life of State’s Democratic Governor

A 52-year-old Wisconsin man is facing possible time behind bars for allegedly making threats against the state’s governor in a series of emails and social media posts. Michael Yaker was charged by federal authorities with two counts of using interstate commerce to transmit a threat to injure another person, specifically, Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers (D), charging documents reviewed by Law&Crime show.
WISCONSIN STATE
iheart.com

State Supreme Court Judge Rules New Gun Law Unconstitutional

Critics of the state's recently-expanded "red flag" law have won a round in court. A state Supreme Court justice has ruled it is unconstitutional and denies gun owners their due process rights. The law allows private citizens, police officers, school officials, and DAs to seek an order prohibiting a person...
Law & Crime

Arizona Executes Convicted Killer Shortly After U.S. Supreme Court Denies Appeal Claiming Prosecutors Withheld Evidence

Murray Hooper, 76, was executed by the state of Arizona Wednesday morning after the Supreme Court rejected Hooper’s final appeals. Hooper’s execution is the third death sentence Arizona has carried out since resuming executions in May after an almost eight-year hiatus — and after Hooper spent nearly four decades on death row. Hooper was convicted for his role in a murder-for-hire involving multiple co-defendants, but Hooper was the only one of the defendants executed for the crime.
PHOENIX, AZ
CNBC

Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas temporarily blocks Sen. Graham's subpoena from Georgia grand jury

Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas temporarily blocked a Georgia grand jury subpoena demanding testimony from South Carolina Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham. The Fulton County grand jury investigating possible criminal interference in the 2020 election in the state by former President Donald Trump and allies including Graham. Trump had pressured Georgia's...
GEORGIA STATE
The Independent

Indian Supreme Court bans use of ‘patriarchal’ two-finger test in rape cases

India’s Supreme Court has prohibited the use of the “two-finger test” in rape cases and asked the federal government and the states to ensure that the controversial practice is stopped.On Monday a two-judge bench comprising Justice DY Chandrachud and Hima Kohli lashed out at the continued use of the practice despite repeated interventions by the apex court.The bench said: “This court has time and again deprecated the use of two finger test in cases alleging rape and sexual assault. “The so-called test has no scientific basis. It instead re-victimises and re-traumatises women. The two-finger test must not be conducted......
The Independent

Supreme Court rejects Arizona GOP chair’s attempt to block phone records from Jan 6 committee

The US Supreme Court has given the House select committee investigating the attack on the US Capitol the green light to access phone records from an Arizona Republican Party official who joined a scheme to falsely declare Donald Trump the winner of the 2020 presidential election.In a 7-2 decision on 14 November, the court rejected Arizona GOP chair Kelli Ward’s attempt to block the committee from obtaining her records.The dissenting justices are Samuel Alito and Clarence Thomas, who was the lone dissenting vote earlier this year rejecting the former president’s bid to withhold documents from the committee.His wife Virginia...
ARIZONA STATE
MSNBC

Lawrence: A Supreme Court justice violated the law in plain sight today

The Maine Writer

Baker Who Refused to Bake Cake for Lesbian Couple Wins Court Case

While a Colorado baker continues to challenge a ruling over violating state anti-discrimination laws by refusing to make a cake for a gender transition, a California baker has just had her court case ruled in her favor. Cathy Miller is the owner of Tastries Bakery in Bakersfield, California, and the lawsuit stemmed from Miller's refusal to make a cake for a lesbian couple's wedding. This case has been in and out of court since 2018.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KEYC

Federal jury awards largest financial settlement in Minnesota

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - A federal jury awarded a record $564 million in damages to victims of a massive Ponzi scheme by Minnesota businessman Tom Petters. The verdict handed down Tuesday against BMO Harris Bank is believed to be the largest financial penalty handed out by a jury in a Minnesota courtroom.
MINNESOTA STATE
NBC Los Angeles

Corrections Officials Deny Claims Nikita Dragun Was Held in Men's Jail

Miami-Dade Corrections officials are disputing reports that transgender influencer and YouTuber Nikita Dragun was held in the men's jail unit following her arrest in Miami Beach. Dragun, 26, was arrested Monday for disorderly conduct and battery on an officer after allegedly making a scene at The Goodtime Hotel on South...
MIAMI BEACH, FL

