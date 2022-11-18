Read full article on original website
Waterfront Boca Raton spec mansion sells for $19M
A married pair of real estate investors sold a waterfront Boca Raton spec mansion for $18.6 million in the gated community of Royal Palm Yacht & Country Club. Records show Bernard and Margaret Palmer sold the house at 404 East Coconut Palm Road to a trust managed by Lake Wales-based attorney Mark Warda. The true buyer is unknown.
VIP only: Related, partners begin sales of Fisher Island condo project
Related Group and its partners hired Douglas Elliman to lead sales of Six Fisher Island, the final condo development on the mega-wealthy island in Miami Beach, The Real Deal has learned. The 50-unit waterfront project is expected to be the priciest on a per-unit basis in South Florida, as well...
Fisher Island unit tops Miami-Dade’s weekly condo sales
Defying a multi-week downward trend, Miami-Dade County’s condo sales volume and average price bounced back significantly in the third week of November. Sales totaled $104.2 million, nearly double the $57.2 million in sales from the prior week. The average sale price rose to $642,000 from $556,000 the week earlier.
Damaghi family buys resi tower dev sites next to MiamiCentral
The Damaghi family of New York dropped $50.8 million for a pair of development sites approved for two residential towers directly south of MiamiCentral in downtown Miami, The Real Deal has learned. The clan is better known for its Great Neck-based household goods manufacturing firm than real estate plays. But...
Arte Hospitality completes buyout of Ocean Drive condo-hotel, scores loan
Investor Shadi Shomar and his partners completed the bulk purchase of a South Beach condo-hotel and secured a $36 million loan for the property. Shomar-led entities had paid $28 million in 2019 for the majority of the units — 39 residential and four commercial condos — that make up the Bentley Hotel South Beach at 510 Ocean Drive. Companies tied to Russell Galbut’s Crescent Heights sold the property.
Wayne Boich, Related’s Bruce Beal and SL Green CEO plan Miami Beach project
A company owned by Related Companies’ Bruce Beal, SL Green’s Andrew Mathias and Boich Enterprises’ Wayne Boich is seeking approval of a mixed-use office project in Miami Beach’s Sunset Harbour. On Tuesday, the Miami Beach Planning Board will vote on the partnership’s plans for a five-story,...
Lease roundup: West Marine moves HQ to Fort Lauderdale
Water sports retailer West Marine moved its headquarters from Santa Cruz, Calif. to Fort Lauderdale. West Marine leased 50,000 square feet at 1 East Broward in downtown Fort Lauderdale, which will bring 225 jobs to the city, according to a news release from the property leasing and management firm NAI/Merin Hunter Codman.
Cedar Health scoops up Fort Lauderdale assisted living facility for $39M
Cedar Health Group beefed up its portfolio of assisted living facilities in South Florida. Cedar Health paid $39 million for the assisted living facility at 2855 West Commercial Boulevard in Fort Lauderdale. The seller is Brentwood, Tennessee-based Wickshire Senior Living, according to records. The buyer took out a $38.1 million loan from Ocean Bank.
Residential sales fall 30% across South Florida
The residential market in South Florida continued to take a beating in October. Residential closings fell nearly 30 percent, year-over-year, across Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach counties to 6,216 sales, according to the Miami Association of Realtors, which only tracks sales recorded on the Multiple Listing Service. That follows a 20 percent drop in August and a 25 percent drop in September as the Federal Reserve continues to hike interest rates in its attempt to tamp historic inflation.
