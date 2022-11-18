ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bal Harbour, FL

therealdeal.com

Waterfront Boca Raton spec mansion sells for $19M

A married pair of real estate investors sold a waterfront Boca Raton spec mansion for $18.6 million in the gated community of Royal Palm Yacht & Country Club. Records show Bernard and Margaret Palmer sold the house at 404 East Coconut Palm Road to a trust managed by Lake Wales-based attorney Mark Warda. The true buyer is unknown.
BOCA RATON, FL
therealdeal.com

VIP only: Related, partners begin sales of Fisher Island condo project

Related Group and its partners hired Douglas Elliman to lead sales of Six Fisher Island, the final condo development on the mega-wealthy island in Miami Beach, The Real Deal has learned. The 50-unit waterfront project is expected to be the priciest on a per-unit basis in South Florida, as well...
MIAMI BEACH, FL
therealdeal.com

Fisher Island unit tops Miami-Dade’s weekly condo sales

Defying a multi-week downward trend, Miami-Dade County’s condo sales volume and average price bounced back significantly in the third week of November. Sales totaled $104.2 million, nearly double the $57.2 million in sales from the prior week. The average sale price rose to $642,000 from $556,000 the week earlier.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
therealdeal.com

Damaghi family buys resi tower dev sites next to MiamiCentral

The Damaghi family of New York dropped $50.8 million for a pair of development sites approved for two residential towers directly south of MiamiCentral in downtown Miami, The Real Deal has learned. The clan is better known for its Great Neck-based household goods manufacturing firm than real estate plays. But...
MIAMI, FL
therealdeal.com

Arte Hospitality completes buyout of Ocean Drive condo-hotel, scores loan

Investor Shadi Shomar and his partners completed the bulk purchase of a South Beach condo-hotel and secured a $36 million loan for the property. Shomar-led entities had paid $28 million in 2019 for the majority of the units — 39 residential and four commercial condos — that make up the Bentley Hotel South Beach at 510 Ocean Drive. Companies tied to Russell Galbut’s Crescent Heights sold the property.
MIAMI BEACH, FL
therealdeal.com

Lease roundup: West Marine moves HQ to Fort Lauderdale

Water sports retailer West Marine moved its headquarters from Santa Cruz, Calif. to Fort Lauderdale. West Marine leased 50,000 square feet at 1 East Broward in downtown Fort Lauderdale, which will bring 225 jobs to the city, according to a news release from the property leasing and management firm NAI/Merin Hunter Codman.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
therealdeal.com

Cedar Health scoops up Fort Lauderdale assisted living facility for $39M

Cedar Health Group beefed up its portfolio of assisted living facilities in South Florida. Cedar Health paid $39 million for the assisted living facility at 2855 West Commercial Boulevard in Fort Lauderdale. The seller is Brentwood, Tennessee-based Wickshire Senior Living, according to records. The buyer took out a $38.1 million loan from Ocean Bank.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
therealdeal.com

Residential sales fall 30% across South Florida

The residential market in South Florida continued to take a beating in October. Residential closings fell nearly 30 percent, year-over-year, across Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach counties to 6,216 sales, according to the Miami Association of Realtors, which only tracks sales recorded on the Multiple Listing Service. That follows a 20 percent drop in August and a 25 percent drop in September as the Federal Reserve continues to hike interest rates in its attempt to tamp historic inflation.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL

