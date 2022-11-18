Read full article on original website
Billionaire Bill Ackman Does U-Turn on Crypto, Reveals Helium Investment
The billionaire founder of Pershing Square revealed that he’s a “small direct investor” in crypto projects including wireless network Helium. Billionaire investor Bill Ackman has performed an about-face on his previously icy attitude towards crypto, saying that it is “here to stay.”. The founder and CEO...
Genesis Trading Warns of Possible Bankruptcy as Post-FTX Fundraising Falters: Report
Having earlier suspended lending services, the crypto giant may be the latest victim of 'crypto contagion.'. After its lending arm suspended services last week and spent the weekend on fruitless fundraising efforts, crypto industry stalwart Genesis Trading has warned that it may be facing bankruptcy, Bloomberg has reported. Genesis launched...
Investors Are Shorting Bitcoin, Ethereum in Record Numbers
A CoinShares report shows that institutional investors are betting against crypto in the wake of the FTX collapse. More institutional investors than ever are betting on the price of Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies going down, according to a Monday report from CoinShares. Institutional investor sentiment was “deeply negative” last week,...
Ethereum Plunges 7% as 'FTX Drainer' Dumps ETH for Bitcoin
The crypto market shed over $30 billion, while Bitcoin and Ethereum posted significant losses amid the contagion from FTX’s collapse. Ethereum has slipped over 7% on the day as the attacker who purportedly drained FTX wallets dumped a significant portion of their accumulated ETH and traded it for Bitcoin.
Magic Eden Eyes Gaming, Brand NFTs With Planned Polygon Support
After expanding to Ethereum, the top Solana marketplace will add Polygon NFTs, citing the sidechain's Web2 partners and gaming potential. NFT marketplace Magic Eden said it will add support for NFTs minted on Polygon. Magic Eden is already the leading marketplace for Solana NFTs and also supports Ethereum NFTs. Magic...
FTX Bankruptcy Filing: 'No Amounts' Will Be Paid to SBF or His Inner Circle
The wording even specified that nobody with a "familial relationship" with SBF or the recently fired execs would receive payment from FTX. Former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried was right about one thing: He and his inner circle won’t see any more money from the company. FTX spelled out in...
Lawmakers Urge Fidelity to Drop Bitcoin Retirement Plan After FTX Crash
Three senators reiterate warnings to the investment giant, citing problems like “charismatic wunderkinds.”. U.S. Senators today sent another letter to investment giant Fidelity Investments, warning it against offering Bitcoin to its customers following the collapse of crypto exchange FTX. Senators Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts, Tina Smith of Minnesota and...
Gemini Still Working With Genesis, Digital Currency Group to Unlock Earn User Withdrawals
Gemini said today it's still working on processing redemptions for its Earn product, which is powered by troubled crypto broker Genesis. There is still no word on when users of Gemini’s Earn service will be able to withdraw their funds, but this morning the exchange tweeted it’s continuing “to work with [lending partner] Genesis and its parent company Digital Currency Group (DCG) to find a solution.”
Edward Snowden Calls Coinbase Over-Compliance ‘Toxic and Embarrassing’
The former NSA contractor turned whistleblower criticized the exchange for favoring compliance over its customers' interests. As society went from dial-up modems to near-constant online presence via smartphones, the ways in which individuals engaged with networks underwent a pivotal shift. The internet became not only a place for people to access vast amounts of information and connect with others, but also an avenue for corporations and governments to harvest swaths of information.
Coinbase Stock Hits All-Time Low as Bitcoin, Ethereum Decline
The crypto industry is floundering in the aftermath of FTX’s collapse and the broader market downturn. The stock price of crypto exchange Coinbase hit a new all-time low of $40.61 Monday. Bitcoin and Ethereum—the two largest cryptocurrencies by market cap—also fell, with Bitcoin declining 5.5% to $15,665 and Ethereum falling 8.2% in a day to $1,081, according to CoinGecko data.
Cathie Wood's Ark Invest Scoops Another $1.4M of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust
Ark Invest has made back-to-back investments in Grayscale’s Bitcoin Fund despite the asset’s massive discount. Ark Invest, the investment firm led by Cathie Wood, has purchased another 176,945 shares worth about $1.4 million in Grayscale’s Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) fund, according to an investor email seen by Decrypt.
Vitalik Buterin: Bitcoin Fans 'Ignored' El Salvador's Undemocratic Government
The Ethereum creator took aim at members of the Bitcoin community who backed the "not very democratic" regime in El Salvador. Ethereum creator Vitalik Buterin has again criticized the Bitcoin community's enthusiasm for El Salvador and its president Nayib Bukele, saying that many Bitcoin advocates have ignored the fact that Bukele’s government is "not very democratic."
Huobi Rebrands, Expands Globally Amid Crypto Industry Challenges
With a more streamlined name, the crypto exchange aims to onboard users from more countries and bring new momentum to the blockchain industry. It’s a tough time for many crypto companies, especially for centralized exchanges attempting to weather the fallout from the collapse of FTX. The exchange’s recent meltdown has put a downer on the industry, prompting increased skepticism of exchanges.
SBF Deepfake Scam Offers Users 'Compensation' for FTX Collapse
The modified video of Sam Bankman-Fried points to an apparent scam website that could potentially steal funds from users. A verified Twitter user posing as FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried shared an apparently modified video pointing to a crypto scam. The apparent scam promises “compensation” for FTX’s recent collapse, offering to...
Aave and Uniswap Show How DeFi Keeps Working Amid FTX Crisis
While FTX contagion continues, the action on Aave and Uniswap reminds us: DeFi tools continues to work properly, unbothered. FTX’s complete collapse in the span of two weeks has been nothing short of astonishing. Even Enron’s liquidator, who’s been appointed as the CEO of the crypto exchange during the...
Investors Sue Nexo For Blocking $126 Million in Funds in March 2021
A family of fintech entrepreneurs claims that the crypto lender froze their accounts and forced them to sell their assets back at a 60% discount. Nexo is being sued in London by a family of fintech entrepreneurs who allege that it froze their ability to withdraw up to £107 million ($126 million) of their assets and then intimidated them into selling it all to the crypto lender at a 60% discount.
