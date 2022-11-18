Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
GBI: Man with rifle spotted near homicide scene shot, killed by police; 1 officer injured
A homicide investigation ended with a man killed by DeKalb County officers after he fired shots at them, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation said. The deadly shooting happened Monday night at the Shell gas station off Welborn Road and Covington Highway. Police blocked off the intersection for the investigation. According...
19-year-old driving stolen car shot, killed by Clayton County officer, GBI says
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Clayton County police shot and killed a 19-year-old after a traffic stop involving a stolen car, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation. Channel 2′s Tom Regan reported from the scene off Commerce Road as the investigation unfolded on Channel 2 Action News at 4 p.m.
1 teen shot to death, another arrested outside Henry County Kroger store
A fight that started inside a Henry County Kroger spilled outside and turned fatal when one teen shot another Friday evening, police said.
'Armed and dangerous' Clayton County SWAT standoff suspect in custody
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - The manhunt for an ‘armed and dangerous’ suspect, which sparked a standoff with SWAT and led to a shelter-in-place order for a Clayton County community has ended. The Clayton County Sheriff's Office confirmed to FOX 5 that the suspect, Jeremiah Rose, was taken into...
'There was blood everywhere' | Witness statements reveal chaos after deadly shooting at Gwinnett shopping plaza
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A deadly Gwinnett shopping plaza shooting happened because one of the teens accused of murder owed the victim money, a police report suggests. Two teenagers were arrested in Walton County, Florida last week, accused in the death of Ryan Rodriguez Romero. The 16-year-old was shot and killed on Nov. 16 outside of La Mexicana Supermarket. A teenage girl was shot in the back, a police report revealed.
Bibb County Sheriff's Office asking for help finding group of teens connected to three Macon car thefts
MACON, Ga. — The Bibb County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in finding three cars stolen overnight beginning on Monday. The first happened in the parking lot of the Reliance Food Mart on 3590 Napier Avenue just before 9 p.m. A silver 2014 Dodge Avenger was taken at gun point by four boys.
Life in prison without parole for man who ran over Douglas County grandmother
A man who killed a grandmother in 2014 by running her over was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of pa...
Bumped pistol fires bullet into apartment above, Fayetteville police say
Be careful when handling, or failing to handle, a firearm in a way that can lead to potential problems. That was a lesson learned by a Fayetteville man earlier in the week. Fayetteville Police Department spokesman Mike Francis in commenting on a call to an apartment complex on Heatherden Avenue said the resident owned a Smith and Wesson 1991 semi-automatic handgun that was cocked and placed on a bedside table.
Police: 2 dead in shooting at Midtown apartments, suspect charged with murder
ATLANTA — Two people are dead following an overnight shooting in Midtown on Sunday, police said. Atlanta Police responded just after 2 a.m. to the Spectrum on Spring apartments located at 1270 Spring Street NW. Both victims had multiple gunshot wounds and were pronounced dead on the scene, officers...
Woman arrested after man found shot to death on Duluth cul-de-sac
A woman has been arrested and faces a murder charge after a man was found dead from a gunshot wound in a Duluth cul-de-sac Saturday night.
Breaking: Victim airlifted to Atlanta area hospital Friday following shooting in Monroe
MONROE, GA (Nov. 21, 2022) – A victim was airlifted to Grady Memorial Hospital Friday following a shooting in Monroe. Monroe Police Chief R.V. Watts confirmed the shooting and said that the victim did survive. According to a press release from Watts, at about 10:09 pm on Friday, Nov....
Butts County Jail Blotter
The following names and charges appeared in the Butts County Jail Logbook for the period of Nov. 14 to Nov. 18, 2022. They were reported by the Butts County Sheriff’s Office, Jackson Police Department, Georgia Department of Natural Resources, and Georgia State Patrol:. Mildred Christine Faulkner♦ , 43, Flippen...
Man arrested after 2 people shot to death near Midtown Dunkin’
Two people are dead following a shooting in Midtown Atlanta early Sunday morning, according to police.
One person shot, killed in Clayton County after argument with a friend, police say
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — The Clayton County police department is investigating a shooting that happened Saturday just before 1 p.m. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Police told Channel 2 Action News they responded to 6600 block Black Bend Court in Riverdale in reference to...
Accused child molester who fled to Jamaica arrested, returned to metro Atlanta
For more than 11 years, a former Paulding County man lived in Jamaica to avoid being prosecuted for child molestation....
Family of Rayshard Brooks reaches $1 million settlement with the city of Atlanta more than 2 years after he was fatally shot by police
The family of Rayshard Brooks reached a $1 million dollar settlement with the city of Atlanta, more than two years after police fatally shot the 27-year-old Black man in a Wendy's parking lot, according to Ryan Julison, a spokesperson for Stewart Miller Simmons Trial Attorneys, the law firm representing Brooks' family.
‘He should still be here with us:’ Metro Atlanta father shot, killed while changing friend’s tire
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A metro Atlanta woman wants justice for her husband after he was shot and killed while trying to help a friend change a tire. DeKalb County Police confirmed to Channel 2 Action News that Reginald McDonald’s suspected killer is still on the loose. “He...
1 Person Died, 2 Others Injured In A Motor Vehicle Crash On I-20 (DeKalb County, GA)
Officers responded to a motor vehicle crash that claimed a life and injured two others. The crash happened on I-20 eastbound at Turner Hill Road around 2:15 a.m. According to the officers, three people who were involved in an accident were hit by another car. The car occupants were standing outside their vehicles when they were hit by another car.
Man killed in Downtown Atlanta shooting, police say
ATLANTA - Police responded to a deadly shooting on Saturday night in Downtown Atlanta. Police went to the scene at 7:03 p.m. to investigate a report of a person shot at 29 Peachtree Street. The scene is near the Five Points MARTA Station. It's southwest of the intersection where Marietta Street becomes Decatur Street.
Pair caught on camera stealing from sporting goods store in Snellville, police say
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Snellville Police are searching for a duo who they said stole items from Academy Sports on Nov. 16. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. In a video posted by the police department the pair are seen quickly throwing the stolen items...
