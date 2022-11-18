ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, GA

11Alive

'There was blood everywhere' | Witness statements reveal chaos after deadly shooting at Gwinnett shopping plaza

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A deadly Gwinnett shopping plaza shooting happened because one of the teens accused of murder owed the victim money, a police report suggests. Two teenagers were arrested in Walton County, Florida last week, accused in the death of Ryan Rodriguez Romero. The 16-year-old was shot and killed on Nov. 16 outside of La Mexicana Supermarket. A teenage girl was shot in the back, a police report revealed.
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
The Citizen Online

Bumped pistol fires bullet into apartment above, Fayetteville police say

Be careful when handling, or failing to handle, a firearm in a way that can lead to potential problems. That was a lesson learned by a Fayetteville man earlier in the week. Fayetteville Police Department spokesman Mike Francis in commenting on a call to an apartment complex on Heatherden Avenue said the resident owned a Smith and Wesson 1991 semi-automatic handgun that was cocked and placed on a bedside table.
FAYETTEVILLE, GA
jacksonprogress-argus.com

Butts County Jail Blotter

The following names and charges appeared in the Butts County Jail Logbook for the period of Nov. 14 to Nov. 18, 2022. They were reported by the Butts County Sheriff’s Office, Jackson Police Department, Georgia Department of Natural Resources, and Georgia State Patrol:. Mildred Christine Faulkner♦ , 43, Flippen...
BUTTS COUNTY, GA
jacksonprogress-argus.com

Family of Rayshard Brooks reaches $1 million settlement with the city of Atlanta more than 2 years after he was fatally shot by police

The family of Rayshard Brooks reached a $1 million dollar settlement with the city of Atlanta, more than two years after police fatally shot the 27-year-old Black man in a Wendy's parking lot, according to Ryan Julison, a spokesperson for Stewart Miller Simmons Trial Attorneys, the law firm representing Brooks' family.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Man killed in Downtown Atlanta shooting, police say

ATLANTA - Police responded to a deadly shooting on Saturday night in Downtown Atlanta. Police went to the scene at 7:03 p.m. to investigate a report of a person shot at 29 Peachtree Street. The scene is near the Five Points MARTA Station. It's southwest of the intersection where Marietta Street becomes Decatur Street.
ATLANTA, GA

