Read full article on original website
Related
What's in my luggage: Advice from pilots, flight attendants, and frequent travelers on how to pack
Frequent fliers, including pilots and flight attendants, shared how they pack their own bags and which items they can't travel without.
msn.com
American Airlines Flight Attendant Physically Detains Aviation Photographer Until He Showed Images
My buddy Jeremy, who I met years ago, I believe on an Air New Zealand delivery flight for their new 777-300, is a popular and talented aviation photographer. Last night, he tweeted something concerning, a risk which all travelers should know about. “Honest question: can a crew member physically prevent...
travelawaits.com
5 Key Flight Attendant Tips For Flying During The Holidays
All products featured on TravelAwaits are independently selected by our writers and editors. We may earn commission when you click on or make a purchase via our links. Believe it or not, the holidays are upon us. Many of you are probably spending time with loved ones for the first time in 2 years. As a retired flight attendant with almost 25 years under my belt, I can confirm: The holidays can get a bit hectic when flying. This stressful time can move us from Cindy Lou Who to the Grinch quite quickly. I have discovered a few tricks that might make your holiday travel experience a little less stressful and a whole lot more cheerful!
Boy, 12, desperate to see his dad for the first time in nine months is kicked off a Qantas flight due to a major airline blunder
A young boy desperate to see his dad for the first time in nine months was left 'distraught' after Qantas refused to let him board a flight to see him. Charlie Mooney, aged 12, was set to fly from Auckland to Bangkok to see his dad for the first time in nine months when he was turned away at the boarding gate.
airlive.net
A passenger pooped on the floor of the economy class cabin in a British Airways flight from London Heathrow
Right before take off from London Heathrow Airport, a man flying to Nigeria, drops his pants and defecates dead center of the aircraft’s economy class cabin. During boarding, a passenger stripped from the waist down and defecated on the galley floor. He sat in it and rubbed it onto the galley floor and aisle carpets,” the witnesses’ told The Sun following the incident that took place October 7th.
Delta launches its first A321neo planes with new first-class seats — here’s how you can fly in one for almost nothing
Delta has launched its brand-new A321neo aircraft featuring new first-class seats. Here's how you can try them out yourself for almost nothing.
Grieving woman ‘kicked out’ of plane seat for family with baby
An Australian woman has described being left in tears after being moved on a flight shortly after her father died.Nama Winston said she was holidaying on the country’s Gold Coast when she received a shocking call saying her father had been killed in a tragic car crash.She and her five-year-old rushed to the airport to be booked on to the next flight home to Adelaide, where Qantas staff were understanding about the sad situation.“Normally I’m such a careful planner, always selecting seats ahead of time, but that day we needed whatever we could get,” Ms Winston told Kidspot.com.au.“I explained...
travelnoire.com
Woman Who Was Actually A Pilot, Mistaken For Flight Attendant By Airport Employee
A pilot named Sabrina, or @sabrinaleej on Tiktok, shared a story about how she was mistaken for a flight attendant by an unaware airport employee. She posted a video on the social media platform. Sabrina might have let it go if it had happened once or twice. But the caption...
American Airlines Wants To Crack Down On Self-Upgraders
In a change to longstanding policy, American Airlines is asking flight attendants to crack down on passengers who seek to move to extra legroom seats within economy class. American Airlines Tells Flight Attendants To Stop Passengers From Moving to Extra Legroom Seats. First noted by airline insider JonNYC, American Airlines...
Tantrum by a traveler: Woman is shown in video attacking airline check-in agent at Mexico City airport
A woman threw a tantrum at an airport in Mexico City after being denied check-in by an Emirates employee. The traveler was not only late but tried to use an expired passport.
These are the worst American airports for losing passengers’ luggage
A study has ranked the worst airports in America for losing passengers’ luggage, with Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport taking the spot spot for mishandled bags.The list was compiled by Price4Limo who also report that “55 per cent of flyers have had their luggage lost by an airline, and only 34 per cent of them received their missing bags.” The analysis was based on figures from the 2022 Air Travel Consumer Report and Google search trends, as well as a dedicated consumer survey. The demographic of travellers surveyed were 56 per cent male and 54 per cent female, while 8 per...
Disabled woman slams budget airline after being ‘forced to crawl off flight’
A wheelchair user from Queensland, Australia has slammed budget airline Jetstar after she says she was forced to “crawl off” her flight.Natalie Curtis was flying from Singapore to Bangkok when the incident happened.Ms Curtis told Australia’s Sunrise programme that Jetstar had provided her with an “aisle wheelchair” in order to board her plane free of charge, but when she arrived in Bangkok she was told she would have to pay to use a similar device in order to deplane.She says she felt this was unjust. “I didn’t really comprehend it and I was like, ‘No, I’m not paying to be...
Fox17
These 7 hacks for air travel will save you time, money and hassle
According to a survey from Insuranks, 79% of Americans feel that flying is too expensive this year. Of those who did fly in 2022, nearly one in 10 lost an average of $243 due to delays and cancellations. And although airfare prices dropped during the fall, they are expected to rise again for the holidays.
The Best Carry-On Luggage of 2022 for Every Trip
Whether you're an adventure extraordinaire or gearing up for your first big trip, the best carry-on luggage is a travel essential for any destination. Even if you love to travel, getting where you need to go can be a hassle, whether you’re dealing with long lines at airport security or delayed flights. One thing that makes the process just a bit easier is a high-quality bag that you can fill with all your travel must-haves. With so many options on the market, we did extensive research to determine the best carry-on luggage, considering factors like dimensions, weight, expandability, cost, and bonus...
An Airline Passenger Called Out 'The Most Reclined Seat In History' & TikTokers Are Split
Have you ever sat behind a passenger on a flight who fully reclined their chair, leaving you with cramped legs and no space to do anything?. One TikTok video about that experience has absolutely blown up on the platform, with over 5.4 million views and plenty of discussion about the proper way to recline your seat on a plane.
Beware, These Airlines and Airports Lost the Most Luggage This Year
What’s more anxiety-inducing than being one of the last ones waiting to reclaim your luggage, as the number of bags coming down the carousel begins to dwindle? I’ll tell you: nothing. Unfortunately, for those who share my apprehension surrounding lost or damaged luggage, it’s been a trying couple of months.
Spirit Airlines Just Made It Harder to Fly
Spirit Airlines is the most barebones way to travel possible. Spirit’s whole pitch is that it will get you where you are going, but it won’t give you anything else. At least, not for free. People love to complain online, and also on “The Daily Show,” that you...
How some people can end up living at airports for months -- even years -- at a time
Some do so of their own accord, using airport amenities to meet their basic needs. Others, however, would rather be anywhere else -- and find themselves at the mercy of bureaucratic wrangling.
How A Frontier Flight Is More Expensive Than American Airlines
I know it’s exciting to read about people booking trips to exotic locations on once-in-a-lifetime trips, but that’s not what all travel is about. You’re more likely to need a flight to Philadelphia and the only airlines that fly non-stop are Spirit, Frontier and American. That’s what happened to me on a recent search for a flight.
Frontier Airlines flight diverted after unruly passenger discovered with a box cutter
A Frontier Airlines flight bound for Tampa changed course Friday night after an unruly passenger was discovered with a box cutter, according to officials. After the suspect was taken into custody and searched, a second box cutter was found in their carry-on, according to the agency. Blades are prohibited in the cabin but allowed in checked bags.
Comments / 0