5 Key Flight Attendant Tips For Flying During The Holidays

All products featured on TravelAwaits are independently selected by our writers and editors. We may earn commission when you click on or make a purchase via our links. Believe it or not, the holidays are upon us. Many of you are probably spending time with loved ones for the first time in 2 years. As a retired flight attendant with almost 25 years under my belt, I can confirm: The holidays can get a bit hectic when flying. This stressful time can move us from Cindy Lou Who to the Grinch quite quickly. I have discovered a few tricks that might make your holiday travel experience a little less stressful and a whole lot more cheerful!
airlive.net

A passenger pooped on the floor of the economy class cabin in a British Airways flight from London Heathrow

Right before take off from London Heathrow Airport, a man flying to Nigeria, drops his pants and defecates dead center of the aircraft’s economy class cabin. During boarding, a passenger stripped from the waist down and defecated on the galley floor. He sat in it and rubbed it onto the galley floor and aisle carpets,” the witnesses’ told The Sun following the incident that took place October 7th.
The Independent

Grieving woman ‘kicked out’ of plane seat for family with baby

An Australian woman has described being left in tears after being moved on a flight shortly after her father died.Nama Winston said she was holidaying on the country’s Gold Coast when she received a shocking call saying her father had been killed in a tragic car crash.She and her five-year-old rushed to the airport to be booked on to the next flight home to Adelaide, where Qantas staff were understanding about the sad situation.“Normally I’m such a careful planner, always selecting seats ahead of time, but that day we needed whatever we could get,” Ms Winston told Kidspot.com.au.“I explained...
BoardingArea

American Airlines Wants To Crack Down On Self-Upgraders

In a change to longstanding policy, American Airlines is asking flight attendants to crack down on passengers who seek to move to extra legroom seats within economy class. American Airlines Tells Flight Attendants To Stop Passengers From Moving to Extra Legroom Seats. First noted by airline insider JonNYC, American Airlines...
The Independent

These are the worst American airports for losing passengers’ luggage

A study has ranked the worst airports in America for losing passengers’ luggage, with Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport taking the spot spot for mishandled bags.The list was compiled by Price4Limo who also report that “55 per cent of flyers have had their luggage lost by an airline, and only 34 per cent of them received their missing bags.” The analysis was based on figures from the 2022 Air Travel Consumer Report and Google search trends, as well as a dedicated consumer survey. The demographic of travellers surveyed were 56 per cent male and 54 per cent female, while 8 per...
The Independent

Disabled woman slams budget airline after being ‘forced to crawl off flight’

A wheelchair user from Queensland, Australia has slammed budget airline Jetstar after she says she was forced to “crawl off” her flight.Natalie Curtis was flying from Singapore to Bangkok when the incident happened.Ms Curtis told Australia’s Sunrise programme that Jetstar had provided her with an “aisle wheelchair” in order to board her plane free of charge, but when she arrived in Bangkok she was told she would have to pay to use a similar device in order to deplane.She says she felt this was unjust. “I didn’t really comprehend it and I was like, ‘No, I’m not paying to be...
Fox17

These 7 hacks for air travel will save you time, money and hassle

According to a survey from Insuranks, 79% of Americans feel that flying is too expensive this year. Of those who did fly in 2022, nearly one in 10 lost an average of $243 due to delays and cancellations. And although airfare prices dropped during the fall, they are expected to rise again for the holidays.
Real Simple

The Best Carry-On Luggage of 2022 for Every Trip

Whether you're an adventure extraordinaire or gearing up for your first big trip, the best carry-on luggage is a travel essential for any destination. Even if you love to travel, getting where you need to go can be a hassle, whether you’re dealing with long lines at airport security or delayed flights. One thing that makes the process just a bit easier is a high-quality bag that you can fill with all your travel must-haves. With so many options on the market, we did extensive research to determine the best carry-on luggage, considering factors like dimensions, weight, expandability, cost, and bonus...
InsideHook

Beware, These Airlines and Airports Lost the Most Luggage This Year

What’s more anxiety-inducing than being one of the last ones waiting to reclaim your luggage, as the number of bags coming down the carousel begins to dwindle? I’ll tell you: nothing. Unfortunately, for those who share my apprehension surrounding lost or damaged luggage, it’s been a trying couple of months.
TheStreet

Spirit Airlines Just Made It Harder to Fly

Spirit Airlines is the most barebones way to travel possible. Spirit’s whole pitch is that it will get you where you are going, but it won’t give you anything else. At least, not for free. People love to complain online, and also on “The Daily Show,” that you...
BoardingArea

How A Frontier Flight Is More Expensive Than American Airlines

I know it’s exciting to read about people booking trips to exotic locations on once-in-a-lifetime trips, but that’s not what all travel is about. You’re more likely to need a flight to Philadelphia and the only airlines that fly non-stop are Spirit, Frontier and American. That’s what happened to me on a recent search for a flight.

