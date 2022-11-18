ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
10 Health Care Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner. Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal...
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session

LightPath Technologies LPTH shares rose 12.4% to $1.36 during Tuesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $36.8 million. Sonim Technologies SONM shares rose 7.7% to $0.45. The company's market cap stands at $18.3 million. SoundHound AI SOUN shares rose 7.58% to $1.56. The market value of their outstanding...
Full Truck Alliance Co's Earnings: A Preview

Full Truck Alliance Co YMM is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2022-11-23. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Full Truck Alliance Co will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.02. Full Truck Alliance Co bulls will hope to...
Why Guess Stock Is Falling During Tuesday's After-Hours Session

Guess?, Inc. GES shares are trading lower by 5.89% to $18.55 during Tuesday's after-hours session after the company reported mixed third-quarter financial results. Guess? reported quarterly earnings of 44 cents per share which missed the analyst consensus estimate of 55 cents. The company also reported quarterly sales of $633.40 million, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $614.00 million by 3%.
10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner. Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal...
Block Unusual Options Activity

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on Block SQ. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just a...
Trading Strategies For HP Stock Heading Into Q4 Earnings

HP is trading in a strong uptrend, giving back about 50% of each bullish move north on retracements. Several analysts cut price targets on HP, citing macro concerns. HP, Inc HPQ is set to print its fourth-quarter and full-year 2022 financial results after the market closes on Tuesday, and the stock was popping slightly higher heading into the report.
Cryptocurrency Ethereum Classic Rises More Than 4% In 24 hours

Over the past 24 hours, Ethereum Classic's ETC/USD price has risen 4.22% to $18.36. This is contrary to its negative trend over the past week where it has experienced a 10.0% loss, moving from $20.47 to its current price. As it stands right now, the coin's all-time high is $167.09.
Palantir Technologies Unusual Options Activity

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on Palantir Technologies PLTR. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just...
What 4 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Toll Brothers

Over the past 3 months, 4 analysts have published their opinion on Toll Brothers TOL stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish...
Where Vornado Realty Stands With Analysts

Within the last quarter, Vornado Realty VNO has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 6 analysts have an average price target of $26.33 versus the current price of Vornado Realty at $24.65, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 6 analysts...
Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From November 22, 2022

BioHarvest Sciences CNVCF shares closed up 17.79% at $0.28. 22nd Century Group XXII shares closed up 12.26% at $1.19. 4Front Ventures FFNTF shares closed up 5.79% at $0.45. Cannabix Technologies BLOZF shares closed up 4.88% at $0.43. Innovative Ind Props IIPR shares closed up 4.68% at $117.39. LOSERS:. MedMen Enterprises...
Cryptocurrency Cosmos Hub Up More Than 3% In 24 hours

Over the past 24 hours, Cosmos Hub's ATOM/USD price has risen 3.88% to $9.32. This is contrary to its negative trend over the past week where it has experienced a 12.0% loss, moving from $10.51 to its current price. As it stands right now, the coin's all-time high is $44.45.
This Is What Whales Are Betting On Rivian Automotive

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Rivian Automotive RIVN. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just...
Analyzing Agora's Short Interest

Agora's API short percent of float has risen 5.9% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 2.88 million shares sold short, which is 3.05% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 3.6 days to cover their short positions on average.
Analyst Ratings for Booking Holdings

Analysts have provided the following ratings for Booking Holdings BKNG within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 14 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Booking Holdings. The company has an average price target of $2320.71 with a high of $2650.00 and a low of $2000.00.
Expert Ratings for National Instruments

Analysts have provided the following ratings for National Instruments NATI within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 7 analysts have an average price target of $46.43 versus the current price of National Instruments at $40.94, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 7...
