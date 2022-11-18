Derby police arrested a man who tried to carry a loaded gun into an elementary school Tuesday morning. Officers were called to Stone Creek Elementary in Derby when district officials reported that a man tried to get into the school during the morning Latchkey program. School officials did not allow the man inside, and they called 911. The building was placed in a “Secure” status to keep staff and students inside and lock the outside doors.

DERBY, KS ・ 4 HOURS AGO