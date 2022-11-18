Read full article on original website
Wichita to provide funding to help with winter homeless shelter
The Wichita City Council has voted to provide $200,000 in funding to support a homeless shelter this winter. The funding is coming from the federal CARES Act, and the city had asked for proposals from local agencies to operate the shelter. HumanKind Ministries will run the shelter from December 1st...
Man arrested after trying to carry a loaded gun into a Derby school
Derby police arrested a man who tried to carry a loaded gun into an elementary school Tuesday morning. Officers were called to Stone Creek Elementary in Derby when district officials reported that a man tried to get into the school during the morning Latchkey program. School officials did not allow the man inside, and they called 911. The building was placed in a “Secure” status to keep staff and students inside and lock the outside doors.
Wichita man sentenced for murders of two teens
A Wichita man has been sentenced to over 48 years in prison for the murders of two teenagers over a year ago. 24-year-old Dontenize Kelly had pleaded guilty to two counts of second degree murder. Kelly was arrested after the shooting deaths of 17-year-old Michael Beasly and Beasly’s girlfriend, 18-year-old...
Man hit by car, critically injured, at south Wichita intersection
An unidentified man had critical injuries after being hit by a vehicle late Monday night in south Wichita. The man stepped off a curb near 47th Street South and K-15 around 9:25 p.m. and he was struck by a vehicle. Sedgwick County deputies said the man was not in a marked crosswalk.
Fire destroys southeast Wichita home
Investigators are looking into the cause of a fire that gutted a home in southeast Wichita. Crews saw flames coming from an attached garage when they got to the scene around 3 p.m. Monday in the 9500 block of East Stafford Court. That’s in a neighborhood near Pawnee and Webb Road.
Furnace to Blame in Monday Morning House Fire, Fire Dept. Issues Preventative Tips
A home was severely damaged in a North Wichita fire early Monday morning, and Fire Officials are using it as an opportunity to advise residents to take proper winter precautions. The Wichita Fire Department responded to the 1700 block of North St. Francis around 1 a.m. Monday after a report...
