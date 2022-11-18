State police investigating fatal crash in New Hampshire that killed a woman

PIERMONT, NH — New Hampshire State police are investigating a fatal crash in Piermont that killed a woman.

According to police, officers came upon the crash involving a 2018 Chevrolet Silverado that was rolled over in the westbound lane of Route 25C just before 6 p.m.

The driver, Homer Taylor, 65, of Pike was seriously hurt and stuck inside the vehicle.

The passenger Jane Santaw, 59, of Pike, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The cause of the crash is under investigation, but speed and road conditions appear to be contributing factors, police said.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact police at 603-846-3333.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

