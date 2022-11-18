DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Brazil great Pele congratulated United States forward Timothy Weah for scoring his debut goal in the World Cup in the Americans' 1-1 draw with Wales. Weah got his goal in the 36th minute of Monday's game to become the first player to score against Wales in a World Cup since Pele, who was 17 years old when he did it in 1958. That was the last time Wales played at the World Cup before this year in Qatar.

1 HOUR AGO