Temple, TX

am1070theanswer.com

No. 22 Cincinnati stifles Temple in 23-3 victory

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Jacob Dingel and Bryon Threats intercepted passes, Noah Potter and Dontay Corleone recovered fumbles and No. 22 Cincinnati beat Temple 23-3 on Saturday to move closer to the American Athletic Conference championship game. Cincinnati (9-2, 6-1) can guarantee a berth in its fourth straight conference title...
CINCINNATI, OH
killeenisd.org

Knights Win Again, Move to Round Three

It’s going to be turkey and football for the Harker Heights Knights following a convincing 38-17 victory Friday over the Royce City Bulldogs at Waco ISD Stadium. This is just the third Knights team to advance to the third round of the state playoffs. The others were back in 2000 and 2003.
HARKER HEIGHTS, TX
therecordlive.com

Bobcats end their season against Cameron

A wonderful season for the Orangefield football team came to an end on Friday night. The Bobcats lost 42-19 to the Cameron Yoemen at Freedom Field in the Alvin School District. Orangefield (9-3) was trying to win an area round football playoff game for the first time in the school's...
ORANGEFIELD, TX
kwbu.org

SHOUT! Black Gospel Music Moments - Thomas Dorsey

One of the rarest items in the Black Gospel Music Preservation Program at Baylor University is a delightful 78 from 1932 with the self-proclaimed “father” of gospel music, Thomas Dorsey. Dorsey, of course, is the person who most popularized gospel across the country, ably assisted by Mahalia Jackson and Sallie Martin. Dorsey wasn’t much of a businessman, but he wrote some of gospel’s greatest songs, including “Take My Hand, Precious Lord,” “Peace in the Valley,” and the two tracks on the beautiful old Vocalion label, “How About You” and “If You See My Savior.”
KCEN

The first Crumbl Cookies opens in Temple

TEMPLE, Texas — Crumbl Cookies is celebrating its grand opening Friday in Temple. The new location on Adams Avenue will be open from 8 a.m. to midnight. Every flavor from apple pie to to semi-sweet chocolate chunk is on the menu this week at the new location, but only for the next two days.
TEMPLE, TX
QSR magazine

Big Chicken Inks Deal for Three Stores in Texas

Big Chicken, the star-powered fast casual chicken concept founded by legendary Hall of Famer Shaquille O’Neal, announced that accomplished entrepreneur Jace Mattinson has signed an agreement to bring three locations to Killeen, Waco and College Station. “With its rapid expansion, Big Chicken is making a major splash in the...
KILLEEN, TX
WacoTrib.com

Church Under the Bridge moves back home under I-35 overpass

Robert Brown has been attending Church Under the Bridge for the last 30 years, and even though services under the Interstate 35 underpass at Fourth and Fifth streets weren’t perfect, he preferred it to other churches in Waco hands-down. Before the reconstruction of I-35, rain poured through the gap...
WACO, TX
fox44news.com

Temple’s Ave. A temporarily closed for powerline repairs

TEMPLE, Texas (FOX 44) – Oncor is repairing a powerline on Avenue A in Temple, from 1st Street to Main Street. According to the Temple Police Department, this repair is estimated to continue until this Sunday morning. This block of Avenue A will be closed to traffic for the duration of the repair.
TEMPLE, TX
KWTX

Murdoch’s Ranch and Home Supply opens their first Killeen location

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The ranch and home supply store has opened its first Texas location in Killeen. The Murdoch’s family held a ribbon cutting ceremony on Friday Nov. 19, 2022, officially welcoming the chain to the Central Texas area. Their phrase, “If we have it, you probably need...
KILLEEN, TX
US105

Karen Is At It Again. Calls Cops On Suburban Texas Mom

Ok, we must discuss this Killeen, Texas. This is too much. Or is it? Let's get into why Karen called the cops on a neighborhood mom, for having her eight-year-old son walk home alone. Now, I do realize that times are definitely different from when I was coming up, and...
KILLEEN, TX
fox44news.com

Central Texans scrap tires, shred unwanted documents

CENTRAL TEXAS (FOX 44) – Saturday was a great day for Central Texans to shred their unwanted documents and scrap their tires!. The City of Killeen hosted a free Document Shred Day and Tire Disposal Day from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. This event was held at the Lions Club Park Aquatics Center parking lot – located at 1800 E Stan Schlueter Loop. This service was open to Killeen residents only, and proof of residency was required. There was a limit of four tires per customer.
KILLEEN, TX
KWTX

Early morning police presence in Killeen

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The Killeen Police Department is currently investigating a situation Sunday morning. Authorities along with the Killeen Fire Department responded to a call around 8:50 a.m. Nov. 20 in the 2600 block of Andover Drive. This is developing. We currently have a team en route.
KILLEEN, TX
fox44news.com

Canine Flu cases in Waco

WACO, Texas (FOX 44) — A local veterinary clinic reported at least three dogs in the Waco have tested positive for the H3N2 strain of the canine flu. It said the rare virus has never been detected in the Waco area before and the H3N2 strain was recently identified in 2015.
WACO, TX

