am1070theanswer.com
No. 22 Cincinnati stifles Temple in 23-3 victory
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Jacob Dingel and Bryon Threats intercepted passes, Noah Potter and Dontay Corleone recovered fumbles and No. 22 Cincinnati beat Temple 23-3 on Saturday to move closer to the American Athletic Conference championship game. Cincinnati (9-2, 6-1) can guarantee a berth in its fourth straight conference title...
killeenisd.org
Knights Win Again, Move to Round Three
It’s going to be turkey and football for the Harker Heights Knights following a convincing 38-17 victory Friday over the Royce City Bulldogs at Waco ISD Stadium. This is just the third Knights team to advance to the third round of the state playoffs. The others were back in 2000 and 2003.
therecordlive.com
Bobcats end their season against Cameron
A wonderful season for the Orangefield football team came to an end on Friday night. The Bobcats lost 42-19 to the Cameron Yoemen at Freedom Field in the Alvin School District. Orangefield (9-3) was trying to win an area round football playoff game for the first time in the school's...
kwbu.org
SHOUT! Black Gospel Music Moments - Thomas Dorsey
One of the rarest items in the Black Gospel Music Preservation Program at Baylor University is a delightful 78 from 1932 with the self-proclaimed “father” of gospel music, Thomas Dorsey. Dorsey, of course, is the person who most popularized gospel across the country, ably assisted by Mahalia Jackson and Sallie Martin. Dorsey wasn’t much of a businessman, but he wrote some of gospel’s greatest songs, including “Take My Hand, Precious Lord,” “Peace in the Valley,” and the two tracks on the beautiful old Vocalion label, “How About You” and “If You See My Savior.”
kagstv.com
A Snack with Shaq: Shaquille O'Neal's Big Chicken coming to Central Texas
KILLEEN, Texas — Big news is coming to foodies in three Texas cities. Legendary basketball star Shaquille O'Neal's restaurant chain, Big Chicken, is set to open three new locations in Texas, one in Killeen, one in Waco and one in College Station. With unique and hearty offerings on the...
The first Crumbl Cookies opens in Temple
TEMPLE, Texas — Crumbl Cookies is celebrating its grand opening Friday in Temple. The new location on Adams Avenue will be open from 8 a.m. to midnight. Every flavor from apple pie to to semi-sweet chocolate chunk is on the menu this week at the new location, but only for the next two days.
Mak Mamas Coney Cafe Is Giving Back To Killeen, Texas With a Family Fun Event
I definitely think it’s safe to say that Killeen, Texas has adopted Mak Mama Coney Island café and her delicious Detroit ways. What I love about this woman is that she’s bringing delicious Midwestern cuisine to the city. She’s also making sure that she takes part and keeps the community well taken care of.
QSR magazine
Big Chicken Inks Deal for Three Stores in Texas
Big Chicken, the star-powered fast casual chicken concept founded by legendary Hall of Famer Shaquille O’Neal, announced that accomplished entrepreneur Jace Mattinson has signed an agreement to bring three locations to Killeen, Waco and College Station. “With its rapid expansion, Big Chicken is making a major splash in the...
WacoTrib.com
Mike Copeland: Call for desserts; Milkshake test; Buzzard Billy's renamed; George's milestone; Bamboo toilet paper
Topping the tank to visit relatives this Thanksgiving may not carry the shock value it did a few months ago. AAA Texas, the auto club, reported the average price for regular unleaded gasoline is lower in Texas than anywhere else in the country, at least on Thursday, when it released its weekly report.
WacoTrib.com
Church Under the Bridge moves back home under I-35 overpass
Robert Brown has been attending Church Under the Bridge for the last 30 years, and even though services under the Interstate 35 underpass at Fourth and Fifth streets weren’t perfect, he preferred it to other churches in Waco hands-down. Before the reconstruction of I-35, rain poured through the gap...
KWTX
Waco’s Church Under the Bridge marches home to I-35 meeting place after years of construction
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Waco’s Church Under the Bridge, a congregation open and welcoming to folks of all walks of life, including those experiencing homelessness, made its way back to its original meeting spot under I-35 today. This homecoming was three years in the making. It’s been 44 months...
fox44news.com
Temple’s Ave. A temporarily closed for powerline repairs
TEMPLE, Texas (FOX 44) – Oncor is repairing a powerline on Avenue A in Temple, from 1st Street to Main Street. According to the Temple Police Department, this repair is estimated to continue until this Sunday morning. This block of Avenue A will be closed to traffic for the duration of the repair.
Popular Waco restaurant rebrands with new name, menu, atmosphere
WACO, Texas — The Brazos Landing is coming back to Waco... sort of. The owners of Buzzard Billy's said it has rebranded its restaurant as The Brazos Landing, named after a restaurant that sat at its current location for over five decades, but closed down in the 90s. "The...
Brrr! Snow May Be On The Way, But Will Killeen, Texas Get Any?
It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas in Texas, and we haven't even fried our Thanksgiving turkeys. The cold weather seemed to flip on like a light recently, and believe it or not, there's a chance of snow already. LET IT SNOW, TEXAS!. According to WFAA, snow in...
KWTX
Murdoch’s Ranch and Home Supply opens their first Killeen location
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The ranch and home supply store has opened its first Texas location in Killeen. The Murdoch’s family held a ribbon cutting ceremony on Friday Nov. 19, 2022, officially welcoming the chain to the Central Texas area. Their phrase, “If we have it, you probably need...
Karen Is At It Again. Calls Cops On Suburban Texas Mom
Ok, we must discuss this Killeen, Texas. This is too much. Or is it? Let's get into why Karen called the cops on a neighborhood mom, for having her eight-year-old son walk home alone. Now, I do realize that times are definitely different from when I was coming up, and...
fox44news.com
Central Texans scrap tires, shred unwanted documents
CENTRAL TEXAS (FOX 44) – Saturday was a great day for Central Texans to shred their unwanted documents and scrap their tires!. The City of Killeen hosted a free Document Shred Day and Tire Disposal Day from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. This event was held at the Lions Club Park Aquatics Center parking lot – located at 1800 E Stan Schlueter Loop. This service was open to Killeen residents only, and proof of residency was required. There was a limit of four tires per customer.
KWTX
Early morning police presence in Killeen
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The Killeen Police Department is currently investigating a situation Sunday morning. Authorities along with the Killeen Fire Department responded to a call around 8:50 a.m. Nov. 20 in the 2600 block of Andover Drive. This is developing. We currently have a team en route.
fox44news.com
Canine Flu cases in Waco
WACO, Texas (FOX 44) — A local veterinary clinic reported at least three dogs in the Waco have tested positive for the H3N2 strain of the canine flu. It said the rare virus has never been detected in the Waco area before and the H3N2 strain was recently identified in 2015.
City of Hewitt mourning loss of longtime former mayor
The City of Hewitt is mourning the loss of a longtime leader, City Council Member Charles Turner has died.
