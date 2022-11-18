One of the rarest items in the Black Gospel Music Preservation Program at Baylor University is a delightful 78 from 1932 with the self-proclaimed “father” of gospel music, Thomas Dorsey. Dorsey, of course, is the person who most popularized gospel across the country, ably assisted by Mahalia Jackson and Sallie Martin. Dorsey wasn’t much of a businessman, but he wrote some of gospel’s greatest songs, including “Take My Hand, Precious Lord,” “Peace in the Valley,” and the two tracks on the beautiful old Vocalion label, “How About You” and “If You See My Savior.”

1 DAY AGO