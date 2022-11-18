Read full article on original website
U.S says G7 should soon unveil price cap level on Russian oil, adjust regularly
WASHINGTON, Nov 22 (Reuters) - The Group of Seven nations should soon announce the price cap on Russian oil exports and the coalition will probably adjust the level a few times a year rather than monthly, a senior U.S. Treasury official said on Tuesday.
