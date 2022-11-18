Read full article on original website
Full Truck Alliance Co's Earnings: A Preview
Full Truck Alliance Co YMM is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2022-11-23. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Full Truck Alliance Co will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.02. Full Truck Alliance Co bulls will hope to...
11 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session
Recruiter.Com Group RCRT shares rose 6.3% to $0.4 during Tuesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.4 million. ComSovereign Holding COMS stock rose 5.33% to $0.07. ComSovereign Holding's trading volume hit 3.5 million shares by close, accounting for 13.5% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.4 million.
'The Biggest Change To The Stock Market In Decades' Could Be Weeks Away: Would The SEC's New Plans Destroy Payment For Order Flow?
The Federal Reserve's final meeting of the year is slated for Dec. 14, and the stakes have been raised. What Happened: A new market structure plan from the SEC could be unveiled at the Fed's upcoming meeting, according to Fox Business' Charles Gasparino. "Commissioners have a draft that's described as...
Why Guess Stock Is Falling During Tuesday's After-Hours Session
Guess?, Inc. GES shares are trading lower by 5.89% to $18.55 during Tuesday's after-hours session after the company reported mixed third-quarter financial results. Guess? reported quarterly earnings of 44 cents per share which missed the analyst consensus estimate of 55 cents. The company also reported quarterly sales of $633.40 million, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $614.00 million by 3%.
10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session
This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner. Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal...
Palantir Technologies Unusual Options Activity
Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on Palantir Technologies PLTR. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just...
After-Hours Alert: Why Autodesk Stock Is Falling
Autodesk Inc ADSK shares are trading lower in Tuesday's after-hours session after the company reported third-quarter financial results. Autodesk said third-quarter revenue increased 14% year-over-year to $1.28 billion, which is in line with average analyst estimates, according to Benzinga Pro. Billings jumped 16% year-over-year to $1.36 billion. The software company...
Where Coupa Software Stands With Analysts
Over the past 3 months, 13 analysts have published their opinion on Coupa Software COUP stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish...
Trading Strategies For HP Stock Heading Into Q4 Earnings
HP is trading in a strong uptrend, giving back about 50% of each bullish move north on retracements. Several analysts cut price targets on HP, citing macro concerns. HP, Inc HPQ is set to print its fourth-quarter and full-year 2022 financial results after the market closes on Tuesday, and the stock was popping slightly higher heading into the report.
Expert Ratings for National Instruments
Analysts have provided the following ratings for National Instruments NATI within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 7 analysts have an average price target of $46.43 versus the current price of National Instruments at $40.94, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 7...
Did Analysts Expect Too Much Out Of Canadian Solar? Inside The Company's Q3 Earnings
Canadian Solar made profits of $1.12 per share ($78.47 million) on revenues of $1.93 billion. Shares slid 6.39% after the earnings announcement as the company guided light revenues for the fourth quarter. Canadian Solar Inc CSIQ shares dipped after the company's third-quarter earnings came in below analyst estimates. The solar...
Block Unusual Options Activity
Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on Block SQ. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just a...
10 Health Care Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session
This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner. Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal...
Why Analog Devices Shares Are Trading Higher Today
Analog Devices, Inc. ADI shares are trading higher by 5% at $167.18 per share on Tuesday after the company reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter financial results. Analog Devices reported quarterly earnings of $2.73 per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $2.58 and quarterly sales of $3.25 billion which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $3.15 billion.
Analyst Ratings for Booking Holdings
Analysts have provided the following ratings for Booking Holdings BKNG within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 14 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Booking Holdings. The company has an average price target of $2320.71 with a high of $2650.00 and a low of $2000.00.
What Does Atento's Debt Look Like?
Over the past three months, shares of Atento Inc. ATTO rose by 3.40%. When understanding a companies price change over a time period like 3 months, it could be helpful to look at its financials. One key aspect of a companies financials is its debt, but before we understand the importance of debt, let's look at how much debt Atento has.
Why Maximus Shares Are Trading Sharply Higher
Maximus Inc MMS shares are trading higher by 13.91% to $68.96 during Tuesday's session after the company reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter EPS and sales results. The company also issued FY23 EPS and sales guidance above analyst estimates. What Happened?. Maximus reported quarterly earnings of $1.40 per share which beat the analyst...
Expert Ratings for Symbotic
Over the past 3 months, 4 analysts have published their opinion on Symbotic SYM stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish.
Where Live Nation Entertainment Stands With Analysts
Analysts have provided the following ratings for Live Nation Entertainment LYV within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 4 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Live Nation Entertainment has an average price target of $107.0 with a high of $120.00 and a low of $95.00.
Analyst Ratings for Boston Properties
Over the past 3 months, 16 analysts have published their opinion on Boston Properties BXP stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish...
