Read full article on original website
Related
KAAL-TV
Level 3 predatory offender relocates to Albert Lea
(ABC 6 News) – The Albert Lea Police Department in accordance with Minnesota’s Community Notification Act are releasing information regarding a Level 3 predatory offender’s change of residence. Richard Villarreal, 37, changed his address to the 1300 block of Academy Avenue in Albert Lea as of Nov....
KAAL-TV
RPD searching for suspect in overnight NW Rochester shooting
(ABC 6 News) – Rochester Police are searching for a suspect involved in a NW Rochester shooting late Monday night. According to the Rochester Police Department, at approximately 11:45 p.m., officers were dispatched to The Gates of Rochester apartment complex in the 2000 block of 41st. NW following multiple reports of gunshots.
KAAL-TV
Byron man arrested on probation; allegedly attacked police officers
(ABC 6 News) – A Byron man is facing DWI and assault charges after Rochester police arrested him outside a NW shopping center. According to court documents, Rochester police responded to Glynners Pub on Broadway after being told Bryce James Bjork, 48, had been spotted at the bar. Bjork...
KAAL-TV
Rochester man arrested, charged after DWI crash with children in back seat
(ABC 6 News) – A Rochester man was arrested Sunday night after allegedly driving while intoxicated with one- and two-year-old children in the back seat of his car. According to the Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy saw 32-year-old Corwinn Thurman swerving in traffic in the 100 block of 12th Street SW at about 9:49 p.m. Nov. 20.
KAAL-TV
Brooklyn Park man arrested with empty vodka flask in vehicle
(ABC 6 News) – The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Brooklyn Park man after a DWI crash at a Stewartville stoplight. According to Capt. James Schueller, deputies responded to a crash at the intersection of Highway 63 and 20th Street SW at about 12:42 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19.
Olmsted County Deputies Suspect Impairment in Two Injury Crashes
Undated, (KROC-AM News)- The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office responded to a pair of injury crashes involving drivers suspected of being impaired over the weekend. The first crash occurred around 12:45 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of Hwy. 63 and 20th St. in Stewartville. Sheriff’s Captain James Schueller said a vehicle stopped at a red light in the southbound lane of 63 was struck from behind by a Ram pick-up.
KIMT
Update: Broken water pipe means flexible learning days for Stewartville students
OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - A broken water pipe has canceled classes at Stewartville middle school and high school. The Olmsted County Sheriff's office said it happened Sunday morning. Two to three inches of water was found in office ceilings, in the corridor and some other offices. "We have been assessing...
KIMT
Multiple injury crashes involving impaired drivers in SE Minnesota
OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - Multiple injury crashes involving an impaired driver were reported over the weekend. A 32-year-old Rochester man is facing a plethora of charges after an incident Sunday night in the 100 block of 12th St. SW. A deputy was in the area when they saw someone driving...
Attempted Murder Charge Brought in Fillmore County Stabbing
Preston, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Fillmore County man arrested after a stabbing in Ostrander over the weekend is due to make his first court appearance today. Prosecutors have charged 23-year-old Noah Foster of Wykoff with second degree attempted murder, two counts of second-degree assault and one count of fifth-degree assault. Foster is accused of stabbing a man in the upper chest and shoulder six times in a vehicle behind Susie’s Roadhouse Bar and Grill in Ostrander around 8:20 a.m. Sunday morning.
Drug trafficker pleads guilty to involvement in Rochester-based conspiracy
MINNEAPOLIS -- A man has pleaded guilty after police seized nearly 80 pounds of methamphetamine as part of a large-scale drug trafficking conspiracy based in Rochester.Jerry Milliken, 40, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine, U.S. Attorney Andrew M. Luger announced Friday. Court documents say Millliken was the ringleader of a drug trafficking conspiracy, organizing the delivery of meth from a supplier in Kansas City, Missouri to sub-distributors in the Rochester area.One of Miliken's coconspirators, Aaron Dombovy, pleaded guilty earlier this week to one count of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine.Milliken and Dombovy both face a minimum sentence of ten years in prison each.
KIMT
Accused Rochester drug trafficker pleads guilty in federal court
MINNEAPOLISE, Minn. – A Rochester man accused of running a large-scale drug trafficking operation is pleading guilty. The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the State of Minnesota says Jerry Lee Milliken, 40, led a led a large-scale methamphetamine trafficking conspiracy out of Rochester which operated throughout southeastern Minnesota and elsewhere. Milliken was accused of organized the delivery of methamphetamine from a supplier in Kansas City, Missouri, to sub-distributors in the Rochester area between September 2021 and February 2022. Federal investigators say Milliken also collected and received drug proceeds and facilitated communications in support of the conspiracy.
KAAL-TV
Stewartville HS, MS close Monday after water pipe floods office
(ABC 6 News) Stewartville High School and Middle School were closed Monday after a burst water pipe soaked through the school ceiling and flooded the administrative offices. According to the Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office, the pipe burst around 10:30 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 20, triggering alarms. The OCSO said the...
myaustinminnesota.com
Suspect in Thursday stabbing incident in Lyle charged with three felonies in Mower County District Court
Two suspects are facing charges after a pair of juveniles were stabbed in the city of Lyle early Thursday evening. Mower County Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched to the 500 block of 4th Street in the city of Lyle at approximately 5:32 p.m. Thursday evening for a report of an assault involving two juveniles who had suffered stab wounds during an altercation. The two injured juveniles, one male and one female, both 16 years of age were both transported and treated at the hospital, and both were later released with non-life threatening injuries.
Rochester Man Found Dead of Apparent Self-Inflicted Gun Shot Wound
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Rochester Police Department says officers were dispatched to an apparent self-inflicted shooting death over the weekend. Police Captain Casey Moilanen said a resident of an apartment in the 300 block of 31st St. Northeast opened their blinds around 11:43 a.m. Saturday and called police after seeing what appeared to the body of a male lying outside of the apartment. Responding officers found a gunshot wound to the head of the 19-year-old man and a firearm next to his body.
Rochester Teen Charged for Machete Attack
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Rochester man already facing felony assault charges in a different case is facing new charges stemming from an alleged machete attack. 18-year-old Jacob Bale was arraigned Thursday on charges of second-degree and third-degree assault and terroristic threats. Prosecutors accuse Bale of striking a juvenile male in the head with a machete on October 12 at an apartment complex in the 350 block of Elton Hills Dr. Northwest.
KAAL-TV
Second RCTC football player takes plea deal in assault case
(ABC 6 News) – Akim Richmond, a former football player for Rochester Community and Technical College, accepted a plea deal during a hearing in Olmsted County Court Tuesday, Nov. 22. Richmond and Shan Fiorenza faced assault charges after a fight broke out after an Oct. 24, 2021 game. RCTC...
KAAL-TV
Man with history of warrant arrests appears on theft, drug, traffic charges
(ABC 6 News) – A Rochester man with a history of missed hearings appeared in Olmsted County on drug, traffic, theft and indecent exposure charges Friday. According to court documents, Marvin Donald Bale, 54, missed multiple 2022 court hearings and was arrested on warrants in February, August, and most recently on Nov. 17.
cannonfallsbeacon.com
Cannon Falls Police, Goodhue County Sheriff reports
This week's Cannon Falls Police and Goodhue County Sheriff reports:. Cannon Falls police received a report of damage to the Third Street bridge on Wednesday, Nov. 9. A large metal pipe was found on the ground and the clearance sign was hanging low. An unknown driver of a truck and trailer caused the damage, according to police.
KAAL-TV
Faribault man appears on drug sale, homicide charges
(ABC 6 News) – A Faribault man accused of providing drugs that led to a fatal overdose appeared in Olmsted County Court Wednesday. Sean Alexander, 44, faces one charge of 3rd-degree homicide–give/sell/distribute controlled substance, and one charge each of 2nd- and 3rd-degree narcotic sales from 2021. Alexander is...
KAAL-TV
School district, families navigate school lunch debt
Pandemic relief money that ensured students across the country got free lunches at school ran out in June after Congress did not renew fee waivers. Districts in Southeast Minnesota are returning to pre-pandemic school lunch debt. Austin Public Schools has about $23,000 in outstanding school lunch debt, according to Mary...
Comments / 2