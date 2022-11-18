Read full article on original website
Phys.org
It is still too early to use artificial intelligence for criminal justice, claims new paper
Artificial intelligence is poised to reshape our world in countless ways and in almost every field. This includes the criminal justice system. Algorithm-based, data-driven decision-making is being increasingly used in pre-trial risk assessments in the United States as a tool to calculate a defendant's risk of reoffending. Proponents argue that this removes inherent bias present in criminal justice figures such as police, judges or prosecutors.
