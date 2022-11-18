ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Livingston County, MI

Comments / 0

Related
WILX-TV

MSHDA Board approve new affordable multifamily housing projects

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan State Housing Development Authority (MSHDA) Board approved the construction of four new affordable multifamily housing projects and moved to preserve apartments at another property. “Four of the development projects will create over 600 new affordable housing units in Michigan at a time when availability...
LANSING, MI
wkar.org

MSU survey finds holiday shoppers worried about inflation

A new Michigan State University survey finds holiday season shoppers are likely to spend more on goods and services due to inflation. Americans are contending with record high inflation this year, and that’s bringing a little holiday sticker shock. MSU surveyed more than 500 people about their holiday shopping...
EAST LANSING, MI
wkar.org

Whitmer talks turkey, lame duck priorities

A new Thanksgiving tradition may have started up Monday in Lansing. In a pun-stuffed speech at the governor’s mansion, Governor Gretchen Whitmer pardoned a local turkey, named Mitch E. Gander. Other runners-up in a naming competition included Tahquamenon Tom, Otto Moe Beel, and Ryan Gobbling. Gander will be going...
MICHIGAN STATE
wkar.org

MSU Board of Trustees election winners discuss campus priorities

In this year's midterm elections, voters elected two Democratic candidates to the Michigan State University Board of Trustees. The board will have six Democratic trustees and two Republicans next year. The election follows a period of tension between the board and campus community members. Concerns surrounding Broad College of Business...
EAST LANSING, MI
WLNS

Lobby floods at Cedar Place Apartments in Lansing

"When I came downstairs it was kind of scary because that water was coming out the building, the water was coming out the building, the water was all on the floor and it didn't look good for us, it didn't look very good for us," Sheppard said.
LANSING, MI
wkar.org

I-496 through Lansing reopening

After a summer-long project to rebuild I-496 through downtown Lansing, the highway is reopening Tuesday for motorists. Michigan Department of Transportation spokesperson Aaron Jenkins says that while you’ll be able to drive the length of I-496 again, you won’t be able to take exits for a while along the stretch that’s been under construction.
LANSING, MI
My Magic GR

Did You Know The Smallest Community In Michigan Only Has 74 People?

If you want to live in a small community, you can't get any smaller than one Michigan community that has only 74 residents. There is something to be said about living in a small town. I grew up in the small town of Holly, Michigan. Best known for its Carry Nation Festival, Holly Hotel, Battle Alley, and Mt Holly Ski & Snowboard Resort. It's right off of I-75 between Pontiac and Flint and if you are ever nearby and want a great pizza, go to the Red Devil in downtown Holly.
HOLLY, MI
Arab American News

Whitmer reflects on Nov election, misinformation around public health and more in interview

DETROIT — Fresh off a double digit election victory over a Trump-backed candidate, Governor Whitmer spoke at the 50th anniversary gala for ACCESS in Detroit on Thursday. More than 1,000 people attended the half-a-century celebration at the Marriott hotel in the Renaissance Center for an organization that began as a modest, volunteer-run effort to support the area’s growing immigrant population out of a small storefront in the Southend of Dearborn.
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Thanksgiving travel: The worst times to drive in Michigan this week

DETROIT (FOX 2) - If you're planning on traveling this week, give yourself some extra time and be prepared to deal with Thanksgiving traffic. According to INRIX, the peak time for traffic in Detroit will be 2-4 p.m. Wednesday. One of southeast Michigan's most congested areas is expected to be northbound US-23 between Eight Mile and Lee in Livingston County, with about a 32% increase in traffic over a typical day.
DETROIT, MI
chelseaupdate.com

Nov. 19: Michigan Unclaimed Property Auction

Michigan Unclaimed Property will hold a public auction on Saturday, Nov. 19, at the Quality Suites of Lansing in Delta Township. The auction will feature a wide variety of items, including coins, currency, jewelry, and many collectibles. Inspection of auction items will begin at 9 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 18,...
LANSING, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy