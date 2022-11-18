Read full article on original website
WILX-TV
MSHDA Board approve new affordable multifamily housing projects
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan State Housing Development Authority (MSHDA) Board approved the construction of four new affordable multifamily housing projects and moved to preserve apartments at another property. “Four of the development projects will create over 600 new affordable housing units in Michigan at a time when availability...
Inside the effort to make Washtenaw County the 1st in Michigan with universal broadband
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI - When a benefactor provided students in Manchester schools free iPads and Chromebooks, Barbara Fuller recognized some children would face a brick wall when it came to using the technology at home. In many parts of rural Washtenaw County, families got by with dial-up speeds, capped data...
Residents of Holmes Apartments fed up with ‘deplorable’ conditions
People who live at Holmes Apartments in Lansing say they feel like no one cares after multiple problems have gone months without being fixed. Some residents say it is unlivable.
Lansing store owner helps community with Thanksgiving deal
Experts say the biggest cost increase this year has been the star of the show -- turkey.
wkar.org
MSU survey finds holiday shoppers worried about inflation
A new Michigan State University survey finds holiday season shoppers are likely to spend more on goods and services due to inflation. Americans are contending with record high inflation this year, and that’s bringing a little holiday sticker shock. MSU surveyed more than 500 people about their holiday shopping...
wkar.org
Whitmer talks turkey, lame duck priorities
A new Thanksgiving tradition may have started up Monday in Lansing. In a pun-stuffed speech at the governor’s mansion, Governor Gretchen Whitmer pardoned a local turkey, named Mitch E. Gander. Other runners-up in a naming competition included Tahquamenon Tom, Otto Moe Beel, and Ryan Gobbling. Gander will be going...
wkar.org
MSU Board of Trustees election winners discuss campus priorities
In this year's midterm elections, voters elected two Democratic candidates to the Michigan State University Board of Trustees. The board will have six Democratic trustees and two Republicans next year. The election follows a period of tension between the board and campus community members. Concerns surrounding Broad College of Business...
Lobby floods at Cedar Place Apartments in Lansing
"When I came downstairs it was kind of scary because that water was coming out the building, the water was coming out the building, the water was all on the floor and it didn't look good for us, it didn't look very good for us," Sheppard said.
Kum & Go Opening In Michigan – What You Need To Know
Kum & Go is coming to Michigan. The popular Midwestern convenience store chain will be opening stores in Detroit and Grand Rapids in 2024. Future plans include additional 50-plus stores in the Great Lakes State. The first thing people notice about Kum & Go is the name. If you think...
wkar.org
Lansing School Board to discuss reconsidering J.W. Sexton High's new mascot
The Lansing School District Board of Education may be backtracking on its selection of the "Scorpions” as the new mascot for J.W. Sexton High School after community members were critical of the choice. In the last several months, more than 2,500 students, staff and community members participated in the...
michiganradio.org
"Irruption" phenomenon causes some bird species to return to Michigan
Heading into winter, Michigan bird watchers can expect to see some uncommon birds for this time of year. The phenomenon is called an “irruption,” and is extending the bird watching season in the Midwest, as birds return from the Northeast and parts of Canada due to a lack of food.
wkar.org
I-496 through Lansing reopening
After a summer-long project to rebuild I-496 through downtown Lansing, the highway is reopening Tuesday for motorists. Michigan Department of Transportation spokesperson Aaron Jenkins says that while you’ll be able to drive the length of I-496 again, you won’t be able to take exits for a while along the stretch that’s been under construction.
michiganchronicle.com
Focus: HOPE Accepting New Applications For Seniors in Need to receive Free Monthly Food Assistance
Program seeks 2,600 new seniors to add to its food program. To help reduce the nearly 43 percent of people who are food insecure in southeast Michigan, Focus: HOPE is increasing its effort to expand the monthly food program for seniors. “With rising food prices and high energy costs for...
Michigan RB Blake Corum Again Uses NIL Money To Buy Thanksgiving Dinners For Families in Ypsilianti
There are college players who choose to use their NIL money for personal needs and wants, and then there are those players who use their platform - and sudden wealth - to help those in need. This week, while we give thanks for things we have, Michigan running back Blake...
Did You Know The Smallest Community In Michigan Only Has 74 People?
If you want to live in a small community, you can't get any smaller than one Michigan community that has only 74 residents. There is something to be said about living in a small town. I grew up in the small town of Holly, Michigan. Best known for its Carry Nation Festival, Holly Hotel, Battle Alley, and Mt Holly Ski & Snowboard Resort. It's right off of I-75 between Pontiac and Flint and if you are ever nearby and want a great pizza, go to the Red Devil in downtown Holly.
Arab American News
Whitmer reflects on Nov election, misinformation around public health and more in interview
DETROIT — Fresh off a double digit election victory over a Trump-backed candidate, Governor Whitmer spoke at the 50th anniversary gala for ACCESS in Detroit on Thursday. More than 1,000 people attended the half-a-century celebration at the Marriott hotel in the Renaissance Center for an organization that began as a modest, volunteer-run effort to support the area’s growing immigrant population out of a small storefront in the Southend of Dearborn.
fox2detroit.com
Thanksgiving travel: The worst times to drive in Michigan this week
DETROIT (FOX 2) - If you're planning on traveling this week, give yourself some extra time and be prepared to deal with Thanksgiving traffic. According to INRIX, the peak time for traffic in Detroit will be 2-4 p.m. Wednesday. One of southeast Michigan's most congested areas is expected to be northbound US-23 between Eight Mile and Lee in Livingston County, with about a 32% increase in traffic over a typical day.
Michigan's largest indoor water park is coming to Frankenmuth
Frankenmuth is known for its year-round holiday festivities, but it will soon also be known for having the state's largest indoor water park. Frankenmuth's Bavarian Inn Lodge is one of the biggest Bavarian-themed resorts in the U.S. Its new $80-million expansion will add over 100,000 square feet to its indoor water park and family entertainment center.
chelseaupdate.com
Nov. 19: Michigan Unclaimed Property Auction
Michigan Unclaimed Property will hold a public auction on Saturday, Nov. 19, at the Quality Suites of Lansing in Delta Township. The auction will feature a wide variety of items, including coins, currency, jewelry, and many collectibles. Inspection of auction items will begin at 9 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 18,...
Michigan’s Largest Utility Wants a Rate Hike as It Disconnects a High Number of Customers for Nonpayment
DTE Energy has cut off power to customers more times in 2022 than in any nine-month period since the state began tracking shut-offs.
