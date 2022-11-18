Read full article on original website
Whitmer talks turkey, lame duck priorities
A new Thanksgiving tradition may have started up Monday in Lansing. In a pun-stuffed speech at the governor’s mansion, Governor Gretchen Whitmer pardoned a local turkey, named Mitch E. Gander. Other runners-up in a naming competition included Tahquamenon Tom, Otto Moe Beel, and Ryan Gobbling. Gander will be going...
Incoming legislative leadership names appropriations chairs
Michigan’s new legislative leadership has named the Democrats who will take charge of the budget-making process during the next legislative session. In the House, Rep. Angela Witwer (D-Delta Twp) will chair the Appropriations Committee. She said she intends to be fiscally responsible. “I want to be able to take...
