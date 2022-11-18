Read full article on original website
CBS Sports
Chiefs' Kadarius Toney: Won't return to SNF
Toney (hamstring) has been ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's game against the Chargers. Toney left in the first half and was subsequently ruled out. He has an extensive history of hamstring injuries over the course of his brief NFL career, so it wouldn't be surprising if Toney's latest injury winds up sidelining him in Week 12 against the Rams and possibly beyond.
CBS Sports
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Unlikely to play Tuesday
Murray (COVID-19 protocols) is doubtful for Tuesday's game against the Pistons, Mike Singer of The Denver Post reports. Murray has missed the last two games due to the league's health and safety protocols and will likely be unavailable once again Tuesday. Bruce Brown should maintain a starting role if Murray remains out.
CBS Sports
Jaylen Brown tweets in support of Black Hebrew Israelites outside Barclays Center for Kyrie Irving's return
Outside of Barclays Center on Sunday, hours before the Brooklyn Nets' game against the Memphis Grizzlies, a large crowd of Black Hebrew Israelites gathered in support of Kyrie Irving, who is returning from a suspension. Irving was suspended on Nov. 4, a week after he'd publicized an antisemitic film on social media and repeatedly refused to apologize or state that he doesn't hold antisemitic beliefs.
CBS Sports
Cavaliers' Kevin Love: Shell of self
Love registered zero points (0-2 FG, 0-1 3Pt), four rebounds and one assist over 12 minutes during Monday's 114-102 win over the Hawks. Love (thumb) was questionable entering the contest after missing Sunday's game, but he clearly wasn't comfortable in his return. No setbacks have been reported, but Love's status is worth monitoring. Cleveland's next game is Wednesday against Portland.
CBS Sports
Bucks' Khris Middleton: Recalled by Bucks
Middleton (wrist) was recalled by the Bucks on Monday, Eric Nehm of The Athletic reports. Middleton was assigned to the G League's Wisconsin Herd earlier Monday so he could practice with the team, and he'll rejoin the parent club several hours later. His participation in practice is certainly encouraging, but he doesn't yet have a clear timetable to return to game action with the Bucks.
CBS Sports
Lakers' Anthony Davis on his recent hot streak: LeBron James told me 'I'm playing like my old self'
Anthony Davis was the best big man in the NBA when the Los Angeles Lakers won the 2020 championship, but that version of himself has been missing for most of the past two years. Across 76 games in the last two Lakers seasons, Davis averaged just 22.5 points and 8.9 rebounds -- far cries from his former All-NBA self. As the Lakers slid and LeBron James dealt with injuries, it started to appear as though the team's vision of eventually passing the torch of face of the franchise to Davis would never truly come to pass.
CBS Sports
Ravens' Gus Edwards: Won't play Week 11
Edwards (hamstring/knee) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Panthers. Edwards sat out the Ravens' Week 9 win over the Saints with the right hamstring injury and then picked up the knee issue at some point coming out of Baltimore's Week 10 bye. He ended up practicing on only a limited basis this week, and though he was listed as questionable heading into Sunday, the Ravens will err on the side of caution by holding Edwards out of the lineup for a second straight day. While Edwards turns his focus toward getting healthy for a Week 12 matchup with the Jaguars, the Ravens will turn to Kenyan Drake to lead their backfield against Carolina. Justice Hill is expected to serve as the primary change-of-pace option behind Drake, while Mike Davis is on hand as the No. 3 man in the backfield.
CBS Sports
Nets' Kyrie Irving says he's 'not antisemitic' and 'should've just answered the questions and just moved on'
In his first interview since the Brooklyn Nets suspended him, Nets guard Kyrie Irving told SNY's Ian Begley on Saturday that he "should've just answered the questions and just moved on" in two contentious press conferences after he publicized a documentary full of antisemitic conspiracy theories on social media. Irving said that he "meant no harm" by his initial posts on Twitter and Instagram, and repeatedly referenced his upbringing in West Orange, New Jersey.
CBS Sports
Cardinals' Maxx Williams: Joining active roster vs. 49ers
Arizona elevated Williams from its practice squad to the 53-man roster Monday ahead of its game versus San Francisco, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports. It will be Williams' first game back on the active roster after being sent down to the practice squad ahead of Week 5. He figures to fill a rotational role behind rookie second-rounder Trey McBride on Monday night.
CBS Sports
Jazz's Lauri Markkanen: Records double-double in win
Markkanen amassed 23 points (7-13 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 6-8 FT), 10 rebounds, two assists and one steal in 32 minutes during Saturday's 118-113 win over the Trail Blazers. Markkanen had another strong performance, but he took a step back down the stretch to allow Malik Beasley and Jordan Clarkson to take over when the Jazz needed it the most. He still recorded his third double-double of the month and has scored at least 20 points in four of his last seven appearances. In the midst of what has been a career-best season so far, Markkanen is averaging 22.0 points, 7.7 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game while shooting 58 percent from the field and 42.9 percent from deep in 10 November games.
CBS Sports
Lions' Jeff Okudah: Misses practice Monday
Okudah (concussion) did not participate in Monday's walkthrough ahead of Thursday's game versus Buffalo, Tim Twentyman of the Lions' official site reports. After sustaining a concussion during Detroit's win at the Giants in Week 11, it's looking increasingly likely that Okudah will have to miss his first game of the 2022 season on Thanksgiving Day. If Okudah does indeed sit out Week 12, Amani Oruwariye should be in line for fill-in reps on the boundaries.
CBS Sports
Giants' Wan'Dale Robinson: Sustains knee injury Sunday
Robinson won't return Sunday's game against the Lions due to a knee injury, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports. On the first play of the fourth quarter, Robinson recorded a six-yard reception and was pushed out of bounds. He remained on the ground, though, before trainers helped him to the locker room, as he was unable to put any weight on his right leg. Robinson thus will finish Week 11 action with nine catches (on 13 targets) for 100 yards and one carry for four yards. The Giants have a quick turnaround for a Thanksgiving matchup at Dallas, so he could be in danger of missing time if the injury is at all serious.
CBS Sports
Vikings' Christian Darrisaw: Won't play Thursday
Darrisaw (concussion) won't play Thursday against the Patriots, Kevin Seifert of ESPN.com reports. Darrisaw sustained his second concussion in as many weeks during Sunday's loss to the Cowboys, and the Vikings will exercise caution with a short week ahead of the team's Thanksgiving Day matchup against New England. Blake Brandel will likely see increased playing time against the Patriots, while Darrisaw's next chance to suit up will be Dec. 4 against the Jets.
CBS Sports
Kyrie Irving is back, and here's why history tells us that's actually bad news for the Brooklyn Nets
Kyrie Irving has returned from suspension. Ben Simmons has mustered three consecutive games that echo his past excellence. And Kevin Durant continues to be Kevin Durant, a transcendent scoring machine averaging more than 30 points per game who's finally free of the head coach he tried to force out over the summer.
CBS Sports
Jazz's Mike Conley: Heads to locker room
Conley appeared to have suffered a left knee injury and was taken to the locker room during Saturday's game against the Spurs, Eric Walden of The Salt Lake Tribune reports. Conley went down and was holding his left knee in what appeared to be a hyperextension, but the veteran floor general managed to walk off the court in his own power. It remains to be seen if he'll be able to return to the game, and if that's not the case, then Collin Sexton and Nickeil Alexander-Walker should be in line to see more minutes.
CBS Sports
Patriots shock Jets with controversial 84-yard punt return touchdown in final seconds to win game
With just under 30 seconds let to play in the Patriots-Jets game on Sunday, it looked like the two teams were going to be headed to overtime, but then the impossible happened: The Patriots beat the Jets 10-3 by getting the NFL's first punt return touchdown of the year and it came in the waning seconds of the game.
CBS Sports
Blues' Torey Krug: Exits warmups
Krug (upper body) left during pre-game warmups and is not expected to play Monday against Anaheim, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports. Just as Colton Parayko is set to return from a three-game absence, it appears the Blues will be down another top blueliner for at least one game. Krug has four goals and eight points while averaging 19:39 of ice time through 17 games on the year. An update on his status should be available before Wednesday's game in Buffalo.
CBS Sports
Bears' Justin Fields: Hurts shoulder late in loss
Fields completed 14 of 21 passes for 153 yards, one touchdown and one interception in Sunday's 27-24 loss to the Falcons. He added 85 yards and a touchdown on 18 rushing attempts. Per Adam Jahns of The Athletic, Fields was favoring his left (non-throwing) shoulder after the game and was taken to the locker room for further evaluation.
CBS Sports
Saints' Andrus Peat: Ready to go Sunday
Peat (triceps) is active Sunday against the Rams. Peat was able to log a limited practice Friday after logging DNPs earlier in the week and missing Week 10's loss to the Steelers. The return of the Saints' starting left guard is certainly good news for New Orleans.
CBS Sports
Cowboys set unique NFL scoring record by becoming first team in league history to pull off this feat
The Dallas Cowboys easily had the most impressive win of Week 11 and that was mostly because they went on the road and absolutely destroyed the Minnesota Vikings, 40-3. As it turns out, the Cowboys actually made some NFL history on Sunday by setting a unique scoring record. During the win, the Cowboys became the first team in NFL history to score four touchdowns AND get three field goals of 50 yards or more in the same game. Somehow, that had never happened before.
