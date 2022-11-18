Whiskey Riff Raff Podcast with 49 Winchester

If you’re not already on the 49 Winchester train, you’re late.

Presented by Templeton Distillery, 49 Winchester frontman Isaac Gibson stops by the podcast for the first time to talk about making music in Appalachia and all the good stuff coming from that region right now, his unique process for how he goes about writing and recording songs with his band, the Nashville industry and being an independent artist making country music, and much more.

