ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Whiskey Riff

Whiskey Riff Raff Podcast with 49 Winchester

By Casey Young
Whiskey Riff
Whiskey Riff
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Y8l7E_0jFthaa100

If you’re not already on the 49 Winchester train, you’re late.

Presented by Templeton Distillery, 49 Winchester frontman Isaac Gibson stops by the podcast for the first time to talk about making music in Appalachia and all the good stuff coming from that region right now, his unique process for how he goes about writing and recording songs with his band, the Nashville industry and being an independent artist making country music, and much more.

Download the podcast on Apple Podcasts by searching “Whiskey Riff Raff” or click here.

We’re also available on Spotify and wherever else you can listen to podcasts.

Cheers, y’all.

Comments / 0

Related
Whiskey Riff

Whiskey Riff New Music Friday Playlist (11/18/22)

This week on the Whiskey Riff New Music Friday Playlist, we have a ton of new tunes from Billy Strings with his father Terry Barber, Randall King, Dierks Bentley with Billy Strings, Cody Johnson, Honey County, Josh Meloy, Brit Taylor, Carly Pearce, Slade Coulter, Scotty McCreery, Carson Jeffrey, Dolly Parton, Willie Nelson, Marty Stuart, Channing Wilson, Clay Hollis, Meg McRee, Melissa, Carper, Pony Bradshaw, and more.
Whiskey Riff

49 Winchester’s “Last Call” To Be Featured On ‘Yellowstone’ Episode This Sunday

Well this is pretty damn cool. The boys of 49 Winchester will have their song “Last Call” featured on Episode 3 of Yellowstone this Sunday, which is clearly something we were hoping was gonna happen. It goes without saying at this point that it’s huge for them, and we all know what that “Yellowstone effect” can do for smaller, independent artists. I mean, the show is already breaking records for viewers of a scripted series this year, so you know […] The post 49 Winchester’s “Last Call” To Be Featured On ‘Yellowstone’ Episode This Sunday first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
WINCHESTER, VA
Whiskey Riff

The Music Of Yellowstone Season 5: 49 Winchester, Lainey Wilson, & More Featured In Episode 3

Yellowstone is BACK. Yellowstone was back tonight with a brand new episode titled “Tall Drink Of Water,” and if that line didn’t set off an absolute firestorm. This week’s episode found the bunkhouse crew, as well as Beth Dutton (Kelly Reilly), out on the town and that bar just so happened to feature Lainey Wilson’s character Abby as the band. We also had Oklahoma native Isaac Hoskins backing up Lainey on stage. With that, we have a handful of new […] The post The Music Of Yellowstone Season 5: 49 Winchester, Lainey Wilson, & More Featured In Episode 3 first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
OKLAHOMA STATE
Whiskey Riff

Whiskey Riff Song Of The Week: “Coat Of Many Colors” By Dolly Parton

Today for the Song of the Week, we have a tune by the queen herself, Mrs. Dolly Parton. With Thanksgiving just a few days away, I wanted to take a look at the story behind this song, which was inspired by a coat her mom made her when she was growing up dirt poor in the hills of East Tennessee, just like she says in the song.
Whiskey Riff

Where Is The Real Life Yellowstone Dutton Ranch?

Yellowstone is the hottest shows on television right now and with Season 5 finally underway, fans are dying to know what’s going to happen to the Dutton family. And while the storyline of the show is compelling and the music is phenomenal (we’re talking about Cody Jinks, Colter Wall, Tyler Childers, Whiskey Myers, and even Zach Bryan), the show features some of the most captivating settings in all of TV.
DARBY, MT
Whiskey Riff

Yellowstone Season 5: The Cast Recaps Episode 3 – “Tall Drink Of Water”

Yellowstone is back at it once again with another “Behind the Story” video, recapping episode three of season five. The recap kicks off with Monica and Kayce grieving the loss of their unborn baby John, after he didn’t survive the car wreck Monica and Tate got into after running into a bison that was standing in the middle of the road.
Whiskey Riff

Miranda Lambert Releasing ‘Y’all Eat Yet?’ Cookbook In April

Now I’m hungry… Miranda Lambert just announced that her very first cookbook, Miranda Lambert: Y’ALL EAT YET? Welcome to The Pretty B*tchin’ Kitchen, is set to drop on April 25th, 2023. She shared the news in a post on Instagram earlier, saying what a dream come true it is for her to be able to create her own cookbook with recipes from multiple generations of women in her family: “This is something I never thought I’d say, but…..I’m releasing a book!!!! […] The post Miranda Lambert Releasing ‘Y’all Eat Yet?’ Cookbook In April first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
TEXAS STATE
Whiskey Riff

Zach Bryan Drops Official “All My Homies Hate Ticketmaster” Remix, And It Just Might Be His Next Platinum Hit

I’ve been waiting for this. Earlier today, Zach Bryan tweeted a clip from Fox News, where anchor Trace Gallagher and his panel were discussing the recent backlash Ticketmaster has (rightfully) been receiving this week on the Fox News at Night show. And it all started mostly because of Taylor Swift and the hot mess that her pre sale ticket experience turned into for fans, which you can read about much more in depth HERE. Basically, they crashed the site, about […] The post Zach Bryan Drops Official “All My Homies Hate Ticketmaster” Remix, And It Just Might Be His Next Platinum Hit first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Whiskey Riff

Toby Keith Considering Touring Again Following Cancer Battle: “Thinking About Gettin’ Back To Fighting Shape”

Toby Keith ain’t ready to hang it up just yet. Of course, the country music star recently underwent treatment for stomach cancer, taking on six months of various treatments including a combination of chemotherapy, radiation and surgery. Back in June, he told fans that he’s looking forward to “recovering and relaxing” with his family, and that he’ll see his fans again soon. He shared the following statement on Instagram: “Last fall I was diagnosed with stomach cancer. I’ve spent the […] The post Toby Keith Considering Touring Again Following Cancer Battle: “Thinking About Gettin’ Back To Fighting Shape” first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
KENTUCKY STATE
Whiskey Riff

Yellowstone Stories From The Bunkhouse: Ian Bohen (Ryan) Confesses To Not Recognizing Finn Little (Carter) On Set

After what felt like forever since the finale of season four, Yellowstone season five is officially here, as it premiered last Sunday. In episode one, we got acclimated to John Dutton’s election as governor of Montana, Jamie’s return to the family now that they’ve reached the political realm, the ranch hands getting acclimated to popularity after John hosted his election party at the ranch, and we also get a first look at Lainey Wilson’s character, Abby, who strikes up a conversation with Ryan. The episode also ends with a brutal car wreck Monica and Tate got in, after striking a bison in the middle of the road.
MONTANA STATE
Whiskey Riff

Randall King Drops Brand New EP, ‘Honky Tonk BS’

If you haven’t gotten on the Randall King train yet, it’s about time to get your ass goin’, because the Texan keeps proving with each new music release that he has everything it takes to be one of the biggest names in country music. King has one...
Whiskey Riff

Throwback To Ashley McBryde Performing At A Book Store Way Back In 2014

Blast from the past. This video from 2014 features a young Ashley McBryde singing an unreleased, and still unreleased, tune titled “You Don’t Choose The Road.” And with an incredible tune, we also get a side of comedy from McBryde. “If you hate what you hear, I’m Luke Bryan, and you can country girl shake it for me.” There are more of those where that came from. She gives the backstory about how when she wrote this song. She was […] The post Throwback To Ashley McBryde Performing At A Book Store Way Back In 2014 first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Whiskey Riff

Cody Johnson Releases Electric Live Version Of “Me And My Kind”

It’s no secret that Cody Johnson has been killing the mainstream country music scene here lately. The Texas native made the jump to the mainstream in 2018, signing a record deal with Warner Music Nashville, and he hasn’t looked back since. His songs “‘Til You Can’t” and “Human” from his 2021 Human The Double Album have been massive successes, and he’s not close to being done.
TEXAS STATE
Whiskey Riff

Whiskey Riff

229K+
Followers
13K+
Post
43M+
Views
ABOUT

A RIFF on what country is really about.

 https://www.whiskeyriff.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy