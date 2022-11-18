ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

F1 to launch all-female race series in 2023

Formula 1 last week announced plans for the new F1 Academy, an all-female race series that’s set to launch in 2023 and serve as a driver development program for young female racers. Aimed at drivers currently in go-karting or other junior categories, the series aims to encourage more female...
Champion Max Verstappen ends F1 season with 15th win

ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — A year after one of the most controversial finishes in the history of Formula One, Sunday’s Abu Dhabi Grand Prix was anything but. Max Verstappen, as usual this season, was far ahead of the rest on his way to a record-extending 15th win of the season.
Ryder Cup: Colsaerts appointed European vice captain

LONDON (AP) — European Ryder Cup captain Luke Donald appointed Nicolas Colsaerts as his third vice captain on Tuesday for next year’s event in Rome. The Belgian golfer, who turned 40 last week, joins Thomas Bjorn of Denmark and Edoardo Molinari of Italy as vice captains for the European team.
Pininfarina sets record 0-60 time mph with Battista hypercar

Pininfarina has published official performance figures for its Battista electric hypercar, and it’s quick, even by EV standards. According to the company, the Battista needs just 1.79 seconds to hit 60 mph, beating the 1.85 seconds the Rimac Nevera needs to achieve the same feat. Like the Nevera’s time,...

