ConsumerAffairs
FCA issues Do Not Drive order for older Dodges and Chryslers
If you own a 2005 to 2010 Dodge Magnum station wagon, Dodge Challenger coupe, Dodge Charger, or Chrysler 300 the automaker says you should stop driving it immediately. FCA US warns that approximately 276,000 of these vehicles on U.S. highways still have Takata airbags on the driver’s side that have not been modified. The defective airbags can deploy unexpectedly, spraying bits of metal through the vehicle’s interior, resulting in death or injury.
Carscoops
Another Dealer Defies Ford, Adds 94 Percent Mark Up On Bronco Raptor Priced At $154,005
Markups on desirable cars, trucks, and SUVs aren’t new but recently we’ve seen some seriously egregious examples. Today, that comes in the form of a Ford Bronco Raptor that’s priced at $154,005 despite having an MSRP of just $79,005. What’s worse is that the dealer is blatantly defying Ford Motor Co.’s wishes by adding huge markups to many of the vehicles on its lot and we have the receipts to prove it.
Top Speed
Teaser Previews The First Scout EV Off-Roaders Powered By Volkswagen
Six months ago, Volkswagen announced its decision to offer both an electric pick-up truck and a rugged off-roader under the Scout name. At the time, Herbert Diess, then head of Volkswagen, explained that the electrification of the automotive industry offered a historic opportunity for the Volkswagen Group to enter the highly attractive electric pick-up and SUV segment. Volkswagen had not been able to get a foot in the market until recently and therefore did not even offer its Amarok pick-up in North America. A first teaser image now tells us that its new effort to capitalize on the segment with Scout Motors is on the way.
Behind the wheel of Volkswagen’s reinvented classic: the electric ID.BUZZ
The European version of the ID.BUZZ. Dan CarneyWe tested out the European version of this nearly mythical vehicle. Here's what it's like to drive.
Ford recalling some F-150 vehicles due to wiper motor
DETROIT (AP)—Ford is recalling more than 550,000 F-150 vehicles in the U.S. and Canada because the front windshield wiper motor may stop functioning, causing the wipers to stop working. The automobile maker said that the inoperative windshield wipers on the 2021-2022 models can reduce visibility in certain conditions, which...
Top Speed
INFINITI's Comeback Plan: Here's What To Expect
As sales continue to plummet, Infiniti is in a key moment of its very existence. While the Q50 and Q60 models are good alternatives to the usual suspects in the premium segment, their outdated tech puts them at a disadvantage. Infiniti’s brand crisis certainly isn’t helping as the Japanese automaker has renamed its models more times than we can count since its inception in 1989. But after parent Nissan saw a revival, can we expect the same for its luxury arm? Now, however, it would appear Infiniti has gathered its second wind and wants to give us sport-luxury models like the QX55 coupe SUV. More importantly, car aficionado Kirk Kreifels reported that Infiniti would adopt a version of Nissan’s E-Power. It’s called the I-Power (go figure) and the future of the Japanese luxury brand might very well depend on it.
Markets Insider
The S&P 500 is likely to bottom out early next year in a 'terrific buying opportunity' for investors, Morgan Stanley says
Morgan Stanley's investment chief Mike Wilson said the US benchmark index will probably hit a new and final low in the first three months of 2023.
Rebel with a ‘tingly’ cause: Yao Zhao brings piquant peppers to the US
Yao Zhao had been working as a green energy specialist at the World Bank in Washington DC for several years when a weeknight dinner at home changed his professional course. His partner had prepared a simple pasta dish with shallots, mushrooms and parmesan cheese, and seasoned it with a green pepper oil that Zhao had brought back from his mother’s kitchen in Chongqing, China. “He’s British, it blew off his mind!” Zhao recalls. “He said, ‘I’ve never had this before! It’s so citrusy, floral and buzzing, tingling. I think this can go beyond Chinese food.” Zhao didn’t disagree, and was suddenly inspired to bring the joy of piquant Sichuan peppers to the US. Using his own savings, he launched 50Hertz Tingly Foods, a line of red and green pepper products featuring the rich flavors and, yes, tingly sensations from his childhood.
5 Struggling Stocks to Buy at a Discount
Down 42% to 79% so far in 2022, these stocks offer multibagger potential over the long term.
ktalnews.com
Quote Box: Reaction to UN climate deal on historic fund
SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (AP) — The head of the Egyptian delegation praised the outcome of the summit and the deal on a fund for poor, vulnerable nations for the loss and damage caused by climate change. “People thought that (a deal on a loss and damage fund) was impossible...
Redesigned Toyota Prius Is a Stylish, Fuel-Sipping Eco Car
Toyota's new Prius and Prius Prime are greener and sportier than ever before.
ktalnews.com
Review: 2023 BMW M4 CSL teases on the street, longs for a track
The 2023 BMW M4 CSL (Competition, Sport, Lightweight) is a sport coupe in search of a racetrack, but an hour on this mountain road outside of Palm Springs is my only option. The M4 CSL goes beyond the capability of the already bonkers M4 Competition with 240 pounds of weight savings, more power, and a spate of parts that seem more at home on a race car than a street machine.
ktalnews.com
Redesigned 2023 Toyota Prius due for Nov. 16 reveal
A new generation of the Toyota Prius is at last ready for a debut this Wednesday, Nov. 16. The 2023 Toyota Prius will mark the first full redesign for this efficiency icon since the arrival of the very energy-efficient Tesla Model 3. The last time the Prius was fully redesigned was for the 2016 model year. Then a much-improved plug-in Prius Prime rolled in for 2017, followed by all-wheel-drive Prius AWD-e versions for 2019.
Dodge’s First Hybrid Has Come and Gone—and You Missed It
This short-lived powertrain was years ahead of its time. The post Dodge’s First Hybrid Has Come and Gone—and You Missed It appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
ktalnews.com
Ford patents roof-mounted airbags
Ford has filed a patent application for roof-mounted airbags that would deploy from a vehicle’s headliner and surround occupants for added crash protection. The application was filed with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) on April 7, 2021, and published Oct. 13, 2022. It shows ring-like housings mounted above each of the seats, from which airbags would deploy.
ktalnews.com
Best smart device gifts of 2022
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Heading into the 2022 gift-giving season, your loved ones may be asking for smart devices. These devices sound more advanced than they are, as a smart device is technically anything that can connect to the internet. This means a smart device gift can be the latest and greatest iPhone or just a special extension cord, although the former makes a better gift than the latter. And that’s the hardest part of smart device gift shopping; ferreting out the devices that make better gifts than others.
Autoweek.com
2023 Toyota Prius Aims to Dominate Hybrid Market—More than Ever
The Toyota Prius is all-new for 2023, with a new chassis, drivetrain, and features across the hybrid family. Based on the TNGA-C platform, both the Prius and Prius Prime share a futuristic, aerodynamic design, backed up by a significant increase in electrified 2.0-liter four-cylinder power, up to 196 hp and 220 hp, respectively.
ktalnews.com
2023 Lexus LX 600 continues with minor changes
Redesigned for the 2022 model year, the Lexus LX 600 mostly carries over for 2023, with only minor changes to report for the new model year. A heated steering wheel and rear-seat entertainment screen covers are now standard across the board, while the Ultra-Luxury trim level gains standard Takanoha wood trim and a new Sunflare interior color option.
ktalnews.com
Hennessey Ram 1500 TRX Mammoth goes overlanding for $19,950
Hennessey Performance Engineering is getting in on the overlanding trend with a modified Ram 1500 TRX designed for treks to the wilderness. The new Overland Edition is based on the Hennessey Mammoth tuned versions of the TRX, adding features like a bed rack with a hard-shell tent, a retractable 55-inch awning, auxiliary fuel tanks, and a water reservoir. A 28-inch splitting axe, a shovel, and LED perimeter lighting are included as well, while a ladder and grab handles ease access to the bed-mounted tent.
Are Japanese Pickups Actually Different Than American Trucks?
Are there significant differences between Japanese pickups and American trucks? Here are a few of them. The post Are Japanese Pickups Actually Different Than American Trucks? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
