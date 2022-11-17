Esquire magazine has released its annual Best New Restaurants in America list, and it includes a Detroit establishment. Baobab Fare in New Center at the corner of Woodward Avenue and Grand Boulevard ranked No. 14 on the list of 40 honorees, which is featured in the magazine's Winter 2022 issue. The restaurant, which serves East African cuisine while also celebrating the region's culture, is owned by Hamissi Mamba and Nadia Nijimbere, a husband-and-wife team from Burundi. Baobab was named No. 1 on the Detroit Free Press' list of best new restaurants for 2022.

DETROIT, MI ・ 3 DAYS AGO