Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Woman Faces 43 Felony Counts After Tax CrimesTaxBuzzSouthfield, MI
Top NFL Rookie Receiver Returns To PracticeOnlyHomersDetroit, MI
Popular discount retail chains opening unique "combo" store in Michigan this monthKristen WaltersFarmington Hills, MI
The richest person in Michigan is giving away millionsAsh JurbergMichigan State
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Related
visitdetroit.com
Black Owned Bakeries in Detroit
The holiday season is upon us. It is a time for togetherness and fellowship; nothing says love like sweet treats. Many Detroit bakeries are more than a business–they are a legacy of family entrepreneurship and recipes passed down throughout generations. Take Sweet Potato Sensations on the city’s Northwest side....
Metro Detroit restaurants open for dine-in or carry-out this Thanksgiving
If you’re hosting Thanksgiving dinner this year, or just looking for an alternative option, several restaurants will be open across Detroit and Metro Detroit to make it easier to enjoy a hearty spread, with a little less effort.
New brunch spot 'See You Tomorrow' opens in Detroit's New Center
A new brunch spot called "See You Tomorrow" is now open in Detroit's New Center neighborhood, offering up some great food and good vibes in the city.
Two Abandoned Buildings in a Desolate Neighborhood: Detroit, Michigan
WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter these properties. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. Discovering more abandoned buildings and structures always seems to fascinate us. We know there are plenty of them in Detroit, with a good number of them corporate...
michiganchronicle.com
Turkey Giveaway Begins Monday Morning in Detroit
Thanksgiving is a time of thankfulness, feasting, and family. For those facing financial constraints and unable to purchase a turkey may be able to receive a free one this Monday morning on November 21 as thousands of them are prepared to be donated to families across Detroit, WXYZ reported. “That’s...
Volunteers serve meals and hope at 'Full Plates, Full Hearts' event in Detroit
For the fifth year The Michigan and Detroit Restaurant and Lodging Associations hosted a free community meal at the Detroit Shipping Company. They call it the Full Plates Full Hearts event.
seniorshousingbusiness.com
KIRCO Opens 148-Unit Monark Grove Clarkston in Metro Detroit
CLARKSTON, Mich. — KIRCO has completed its first senior living community in Michigan, Monark Grove Clarkston. The 189,000-square-foot community is located on 17 acres in Clarkston, approximately 35 miles northwest of downtown Detroit. Beztak operates the property, which features 77 independent living units, 49 assisted living units and 22...
lakesarearadio.net
Lake Detroit Officially Ices Over
DETROIT LAKES (KDLM) – Lake Detroit is officially iced over. Lake Detroit iced over, Saturday evening, November 19 with Little Detroit mostly frozen a few days earlier. Dick Hecock with the Lake Detroiters says November 19 happens to be the average date of ice-over on Lake Detroit over the last 112 years, “however, this year’s date is about 5 days earlier than the average ice-up for the last 30 years (1993-2022).”
ClickOnDetroit.com
Morning 4: Teenager shot near tree lighting in Downtown Detroit -- and other news
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. 15-year-old shot near Campus Martius tree lighting in Downtown Detroit. A teenager was shot near the Campus Martius tree lighting in Downtown Detroit. The incident...
Kum & Go Opening In Michigan – What You Need To Know
Kum & Go is coming to Michigan. The popular Midwestern convenience store chain will be opening stores in Detroit and Grand Rapids in 2024. Future plans include additional 50-plus stores in the Great Lakes State. The first thing people notice about Kum & Go is the name. If you think...
ClickOnDetroit.com
UniverSoul Circus returns to Detroit for the first time since 2019
DETROIT – The UniverSoul Circus returns to Detroit for the first time since 2019. This is a circus unlike any you’ve seen before. Celebrating urban pop culture from around the world, UniverSoul Circus takes a fresh and cool approach to circus arts, theater and music. Performances vary from a Caribbean fusion troupe, Zhukau acrobatic troupe to Havana Skaters and Mongolian dancers and acrobats.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Morning 4: Local 4 meteorologist shares official outlook for 2022-2023 Michigan winter -- and more news
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. Paul Gross: Here’s my official Michigan winter outlook -- snow, cold expectations. The question usually starts coming in during the summer, with more and...
5 great Ann Arbor restaurants for a take-and-bake Thanksgiving
ANN ARBOR, MI -- While Thanksgiving Day may be best known for turkey, gratitude and family, it’s also known by another hallmark -- way too many hours spent sweating over the stove. For those looking to skip the time in the kitchen this Thanksgiving, Ann Arbor has plenty of...
Slalom's rapid Detroit growth is connected to an ongoing commitment to diversity
Headquartered in Seattle, Slalom LLC is a global consulting company with more than 10,000 employees worldwide. But locally, Jennifer Ebenhoeh points to another number that makes her equally proud. “Slalom Detroit’s team has grown by 300% in the past couple of years,” reports Ebenhoeh, a managing director at Slalom, who...
House of Dank Brings Back Annual Thanksgiving Turkey Drive
The cannabis retailer will host their annual Thanksgiving Turkey Drive Tuesday, November, 22nd at four of their Michigan locations. Free turkeys will be distributed to families and individuals when the doors open at each House of Dank, while supplies last.
New Center establishment named one of Esquire's best new restaurants
Esquire magazine has released its annual Best New Restaurants in America list, and it includes a Detroit establishment. Baobab Fare in New Center at the corner of Woodward Avenue and Grand Boulevard ranked No. 14 on the list of 40 honorees, which is featured in the magazine's Winter 2022 issue. The restaurant, which serves East African cuisine while also celebrating the region's culture, is owned by Hamissi Mamba and Nadia Nijimbere, a husband-and-wife team from Burundi. Baobab was named No. 1 on the Detroit Free Press' list of best new restaurants for 2022.
michiganradio.org
"Irruption" phenomenon causes some bird species to return to Michigan
Heading into winter, Michigan bird watchers can expect to see some uncommon birds for this time of year. The phenomenon is called an “irruption,” and is extending the bird watching season in the Midwest, as birds return from the Northeast and parts of Canada due to a lack of food.
therealdeal.com
Ilitch, Ross propose $1.5B Detroit development
Stephen Ross’ Related Companies and local developer Ilitch Holdings have proposed a $1.5 billion project that could reshape downtown Detroit, The Detroit News reported. The area, called District Detroit, is a commercial and entertainment hub that also hosts the area’s major sports franchises. Olympia Development, an Ilitch-owned property...
fox2detroit.com
Several people hurt after crash in Detroit
Several people in Detroit were injured after speeding cars crashed on Outer Drive. One witness said she saw cars everywhere after the crash, which was caught on camera from a nearby home surveillance system.
Comments / 0