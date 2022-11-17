ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

visitdetroit.com

Black Owned Bakeries in Detroit

The holiday season is upon us. It is a time for togetherness and fellowship; nothing says love like sweet treats. Many Detroit bakeries are more than a business–they are a legacy of family entrepreneurship and recipes passed down throughout generations. Take Sweet Potato Sensations on the city’s Northwest side....
DETROIT, MI
michiganchronicle.com

Turkey Giveaway Begins Monday Morning in Detroit

Thanksgiving is a time of thankfulness, feasting, and family. For those facing financial constraints and unable to purchase a turkey may be able to receive a free one this Monday morning on November 21 as thousands of them are prepared to be donated to families across Detroit, WXYZ reported. “That’s...
DETROIT, MI
seniorshousingbusiness.com

KIRCO Opens 148-Unit Monark Grove Clarkston in Metro Detroit

CLARKSTON, Mich. — KIRCO has completed its first senior living community in Michigan, Monark Grove Clarkston. The 189,000-square-foot community is located on 17 acres in Clarkston, approximately 35 miles northwest of downtown Detroit. Beztak operates the property, which features 77 independent living units, 49 assisted living units and 22...
CLARKSTON, MI
lakesarearadio.net

Lake Detroit Officially Ices Over

DETROIT LAKES (KDLM) – Lake Detroit is officially iced over. Lake Detroit iced over, Saturday evening, November 19 with Little Detroit mostly frozen a few days earlier. Dick Hecock with the Lake Detroiters says November 19 happens to be the average date of ice-over on Lake Detroit over the last 112 years, “however, this year’s date is about 5 days earlier than the average ice-up for the last 30 years (1993-2022).”
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

UniverSoul Circus returns to Detroit for the first time since 2019

DETROIT – The UniverSoul Circus returns to Detroit for the first time since 2019. This is a circus unlike any you’ve seen before. Celebrating urban pop culture from around the world, UniverSoul Circus takes a fresh and cool approach to circus arts, theater and music. Performances vary from a Caribbean fusion troupe, Zhukau acrobatic troupe to Havana Skaters and Mongolian dancers and acrobats.
DETROIT, MI
The Detroit Free Press

New Center establishment named one of Esquire's best new restaurants

Esquire magazine has released its annual Best New Restaurants in America list, and it includes a Detroit establishment. Baobab Fare in New Center at the corner of Woodward Avenue and Grand Boulevard ranked No. 14 on the list of 40 honorees, which is featured in the magazine's Winter 2022 issue. The restaurant, which serves East African cuisine while also celebrating the region's culture, is owned by Hamissi Mamba and Nadia Nijimbere, a husband-and-wife team from Burundi. Baobab was named No. 1 on the Detroit Free Press' list of best new restaurants for 2022.
DETROIT, MI
therealdeal.com

Ilitch, Ross propose $1.5B Detroit development

Stephen Ross’ Related Companies and local developer Ilitch Holdings have proposed a $1.5 billion project that could reshape downtown Detroit, The Detroit News reported. The area, called District Detroit, is a commercial and entertainment hub that also hosts the area’s major sports franchises. Olympia Development, an Ilitch-owned property...
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Several people hurt after crash in Detroit

Several people in Detroit were injured after speeding cars crashed on Outer Drive. One witness said she saw cars everywhere after the crash, which was caught on camera from a nearby home surveillance system.
DETROIT, MI

