ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

71-year-old Colombian grandmother fulfills American Dream by owning first home

By Sydney Heiberger
WNCT
WNCT
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sc2y2_0jFth5Ur00

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A 71-year-old grandmother has fulfilled her American Dream by owning her very first home.

Esther Pardo immigrated to the Charlotte area from a mountain town in Colombia 23 years ago. She had only $100 in her pocket and four teenage children.

“My motivation to come here was giving to my kids a better life,” said Pardo. “I started having two or three jobs at the same time, sleeping for a couple hours a day.”

Still ‘very much open’: Cabo authorities now investigating untimely death of Charlotte woman

She learned to speak English while working as a grocery bagger at BI-LO, taking in as much of her new country as possible.

“When [the cashier] says ‘hello,’ I say ‘hello.’ And she says, ‘plastic or paper,’ and I say, ‘plastic or paper.’ One day she says, ‘are you copying me?’ and I said ‘yes,'” laughed Pardo.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xi1kr_0jFth5Ur00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ecTFV_0jFth5Ur00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SJOFh_0jFth5Ur00

More than two decades after moving to the US, Pardo still hasn’t given up on her dream of giving her family the best possible life. But on Thursday, she finally got something for herself.

“[She] patiently waited for 23 years to have her own home, and it paid off,” said Pardo’s oldest daughter Maria Ottinger.

The home, situated near downtown Davidson, is unique for more reasons than being Pardo’s first.

Initially built in 1916, it was moved to its current location to avoid demolition while constructing a new roundabout. It was rebuilt by the hands of Habitat for Humanity volunteers.

“She has given so much of her life to others, and especially to her children, to see us succeed in everything in life,” said Ottinger. “Finally, she has something for her.”

At the dedication of her new, two-bedroom home, Pardo said she was grateful to the volunteers who made her dream possible and to Americans for opening doors for her.

“This is the country that adopted me and my family, the country who received me with open arms,” she said.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WBTV

Funeral held for Shanquella Robinson as family pushes for answers

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - As the push continues for answers in the death of Shanquella Robinson, her family, friends and the Charlotte community remembered her life Saturday. Funeral services were held inside a packed Macedonia Baptist Church. The 25-year-old Charlotte-native grew up in the church. “It make you just wanna...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Charlotte native shot 7 times during Club Q massacre in Colorado

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — (Warning: Story contains graphic details) Five people were killed and 25 others were injured when a gunman opened fire at an LGBTQ+ club in Colorado Springs, Colorado, over the weekend, police said. The suspect, Anderson Lee Aldrich, 22, is facing five murder charges and five charges...
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Hundreds Gather For Memorial Service For Shanquella Robinson Saturday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – A memorial service for 25-year-old Shanquella Robinson was held at the Macedonia Baptist Church early Saturday morning. Dozens of friends, family, and community members gathered to celebrate the life of Robinson. Close friends and family members dressed in bright pink to honor the young woman who...
CHARLOTTE, NC
860wacb.com

Missing Teen And Boyfriend From Statesville Found Safe

Two individuals, including a teenager reported missing have been found. The Statesville Police Department reports that 16-year-old Chloe Hastings and her boyfriend, Ayden Wood, were found safe in Florida. As reported on November 15, Hastings went missing and it was believed that she may have ran away with Wood. On...
STATESVILLE, NC
Raleigh News & Observer

Walking Charlotte’s oldest Black neighborhood

For local historian Michael Turner Webb, the connections found in Charlotte’s Historic West End are personal. The history graduate from Johnson C. Smith University (JCSU), a storied historically Black college and university (HBCU) with origins extending back more than 150 years, has a special affinity for this Black neighborhood and loves to share its backstory whenever he gets the opportunity.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WFAE

Transgender advocates hold 'Day of Remembrance' in Charlotte

Transgender residents and their allies gathered in Charlotte on Sunday to honor the memory of transgender people killed in acts of anti-transgender violence. The event at the Carolinas CARE Partnership offices in east Charlotte coincided with ceremonies taking place in other communities around the world as part of the "Transgender Day of Remembrance."
CHARLOTTE, NC
Alina Andras

5 Great Burger Places in North Carolina

If your favorite comfort food is a nice burger with some fries on the side, you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, a list of five amazing burger spots in North Carolina that are known for serving absolutely delicious burgers, every day of the week.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Longtime pastor of south Charlotte church dies

CHARLOTTE — Pastor Robyn Gool with Victory Christian Center has died, according to community faith leaders. The church announced that Gool passed Friday evening after a long illness. “As his condition worsened, and he was at home most of the time,” his wife Marilyn Gool said. “Sunday morning was...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Abandoned homes causing problems for neighbors in Clover

According to the police report, two men kicked in the front door of a home on South Shaver Street just after 1 a.m. on Saturday. Charlotte business owner gets surprise $1.3K bill after shipping a package using discounted label. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. A small business owner in Charlotte...
CHARLOTTE, NC
wfmynews2.com

Roz Singleton, whose battle with cancer went viral, passes away

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Roslyn Singleton, a Charlotte woman whose battle with brain cancer stole the hearts of millions around the country, died on Tuesday, her husband Ray Singleton confirmed in an Instagram post. Singleton caught the attention of millions when Ray posted a viral video a few years ago...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Charlotte Fire searching for missing 5-year-old girl

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte Fire Department is asking for help in locating a missing 5-year-old girl. The fire department says Stephanie Resendiz was last seen around 2:30 p.m. on Monday in the 3900 block of Dunwoody Drive. She is wearing a pink long sleeve shirt with a pink...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WNCT

WNCT

37K+
Followers
26K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WNCT 9 On Your Side

 https://wnct.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy