‘I always just wanted to kill somebody’: Man from U.P. used dating app to meet homicide victims, charged in Green Bay murder

Suspect in Green Bay stabbing death took selfies with body
GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — An Upper Peninsula man arrested in the August stabbing death of a Green Bay man is accused of taking selfie videos and photos with the victim’s body, writing a Bible verse on the victim’s wall and leaving a handwritten apology. Twenty-three year...
WBAY Green Bay
Statewide alert issued for fraud suspect who hit eastern Wisconsin banks
MANITOWOC COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A state alert has been issued for a bank fraud suspect who recently struck in eastern Wisconsin. On Nov. 21, Kimberly A. Maine, 51, attempted to cash a check worth $3,640 at Bank First National, 202 N Hickory Street in Whitelaw. Investigators say she used the name Kelly E. Sutherland and provided a debit card and Wisconsin driver’s license with the name Kelly Sutherland.
UPMATTERS
Wisconsin boy has first buck stolen, suspects later identified and charged
(WFRV) – A young man in Wisconsin got his buck back after it was reportedly stolen right off the property. The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office posted on its Facebook page about an incident where the suspects in a theft of a buck were charged. Authorities said that the original post from the family got over 4,500 shares.
Michigan suspect in stabbing allegedly took selfies with body
Caleb Anderson was charged with the stabbing death of Patrick Ernst
WBAY Green Bay
Shots fired at occupied Green Bay house
Young dancers -- already veterans -- describe the dedication that goes into the holiday show. The crowd spontaneously broke into chants of "Waukesh-AH!" during tributes to the victims and heroes of that day. Tips from TSA for Thanksgiving travelers. Updated: 5 hours ago. Millions of people are expected to fly...
Wisconsin Woman Arrested For OWI, 11 Month Old Passenger In Car With Her
Drinking and driving never mix and the results can be catastrophic. It's also against the law. The Wisconsin State Patrol apprehended a 36-year old suspect on Saturday night for OWI charges; in addition to the alcohol-related charges, the woman had a child-passenger in the vehicle at the time. According to...
94.3 Jack FM
Details Released In Green Bay Homicide, Part Of A Cross Country Crime Spree
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – A man charged with a Green Bay homicide took “selfie” videos and photos with the victim’s body, wrote a Bible verse on the victim’s wall and left a handwritten apology, prosecutors allege. Caleb Anderson, 23, of Caspian, Michigan, was charged...
WBAY Green Bay
Shawano officer-involved shooting under investigation
Young dancers -- already veterans -- describe the dedication that goes into the holiday show. The crowd spontaneously broke into chants of "Waukesh-AH!" during tributes to the victims and heroes of that day. Tips from TSA for Thanksgiving travelers. Updated: 3 hours ago. Millions of people are expected to fly...
wearegreenbay.com
Residence on Green Bay’s west side shot at, police looking for suspects
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Police are investigating an incident where suspects shot at a residence on He-Nis-Ra Lane. According to the Green Bay Police Department, on November 18 around 10:30 p.m. officers were sent to a residence in the 2500 block of He-Nis-Ra Lane for a weapon incident. Gunfire had reportedly hit and entered the residence.
Wisconsin Pot Bust: 300 Plants & 2 Monkeys. Greatest Bust, Ever?
A Western Wisconsin drug bust went down, and authorities found WAY MORE than they expected. Not only was there a ton of smoke, but cops also found TWO MONKEYS! mprnews. It's not everyday that a huge drug bust in Wisconsin leads to finding two monkeys...Or maybe I should have just typed, what in the actual hell, monkeys? Either way it is a pretty awesome story!
WBAY Green Bay
Green Bay Police searching for suspects in shooting on west side
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Green Bay Police are searching for suspects in a shooting on the city’s west side. On Nov. 18, at about 10:30 p.m., officers were called to a report of shots fired at a home in the 2500 block of He-Nis-Ra Lane. Police said gunfire “struck and entered the home.”
WBAY Green Bay
Teen appointed attorney in deadly high-speed crash case
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - An attorney has been appointed for a teen charged in a fatal high-speed crash in Green Bay. Sienna Pecore, 15, is scheduled to appear in court Tuesday for a status conference. Her case had been pushed back to give her time to find a defense attorney.
95.5 FM WIFC
One Dead in Shawano County Incident
SHAWANO, WI (WSAU) — Police in Shawano shot and killed one person after they were called to a home for a domestic incident on Saturday. Officers were called to a home in the 900 block of Lafayette Street for a disturbance. Once they got to the home, they went to the basement to find one person with their hands in the air and another holding a shotgun.
WLUC
Menominee man sentenced to prison on meth charges
MENOMINEE, Mich. (WLUC) - A Menominee man was sentenced to prison on Friday in Menominee County Circuit Court for methamphetamine charges. 38-year-old Christopher Barstow was sentenced to 50 months to 10 years in prison for Possession of Methamphetamine. Barstow previously pleaded guilty on October 3, 2022 to two counts of...
UPMATTERS
One adult, one juvenile charged in Sault Ste. Marie animal abuse and abandonment at bridge case
SAULT STE. MARIE, Mich. (WJMN) – Two subjects, one adult and one juvenile, have been formally charged in a case regarding dropping a puppy off a bridge and then abandoning the puppy. According to Sault Ste. Marie Police Department, the adult, Jasmine Elise Clark, was charged with Torturing Animals...
WBAY Green Bay
Man charged in Green Bay, Alabama killings found victims on dating app
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A man accused of murdering a man in Green Bay and another man in Alabama found his victims on a dating app, according to a criminal complaint obtained by Action 2 News. On Nov. 17, the Brown County District Attorney filed a charge of 1st...
Shawano Police: Suspect holding shotgun fatally shot by police
An officer fatally shot a person who was allegedly seen with a shotgun in a Shawano home, according to the Shawano Police Department. Police did not specify the gender of the person who was shot. An investigation is now underway by the Shawano County Sheriff’s Office with assistance from the...
Hunting incident leaves 11-year-old boy dead
GREEN LAKE COUNTY, Wis. — The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources said a hunting incident in the Town of Seneca left an 11-year-old boy dead Sunday morning. Shortly before 9 a.m. Sunday, the DNR said a 41-year-old man was trying to unload his firearm while it was placed in the back seat of a vehicle. However, the firearm discharged, striking...
WBAY Green Bay
Sheriff’s office investigates officer-involved death in Shawano
SHAWANO, Wis. (WBAY) - The Shawano County Sheriff’s Office, along with the Wisconsin Department of Justice, is investigating an officer-involved shooting death over the weekend. We’re still waiting to learn more about what led to the shooting. what we do know is that it started when Shawano police officers...
nbc15.com
Sixth-grader who died while hunting was Berlin Middle School student, district confirms
In an effort to fight human trafficking, one movement in Madison is working to inspire men to be agents of change. In total, more than $14 million has been raised since the inaugural event in 2016. Dancing Grannies member looks for closure during Waukesha ceremony. Updated: 3 hours ago. |
