Kansas GOP suspends punishment of party members amid loyalty crackdown
The Kansas Republican Party’s chairman said sanctions against party members were suspended due to appeals filed by people.
INSIGHT KANSAS: Will conservatives control state school board?
Can the three newly elected Kansas State Board of Education members move the agenda to the far right? We’ll soon find out. While the much-hyped red wave didn’t materialize at the national level, Republicans took all five open seats in the Nov. 8 state board elections, gaining a seven to three advantage over Democrats.
Dear Kris Kobach: Please read this open letter about open government in Kansas
The Kansas Reflector welcomes opinion pieces from writers who share our goal of widening the conversation about how public policies affect the day-to-day lives of people throughout our state. Max Kautsch is an attorney whose practice focuses on First Amendment rights and open government law. Dear attorney general-elect Kris Kobach: Congratulations on your election as […] The post Dear Kris Kobach: Please read this open letter about open government in Kansas appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
jimmycsays.com
Meatheads and lap dogs in Kansas
The New York Times published an absolutely devastating story Sunday that exposed how Kansas elected officials, including Gov. Laura Kelly, completely prostrated themselves to the promoters of online sports betting earlier this year. The first three paragraphs of the story — which an investigative reporter and a financial reporter worked...
lawrencekstimes.com
Q&A: Bert Nash is changing to a new model of care. Here’s what it means.
Mental health modernization and reform is underway in Kansas. After what critics characterize as decades of underfunding, the state is making a huge transition to the Certified Community Behavioral Health Clinic, or CCBHC, model. Kansas’ inpatient, institutional-based mental health services were largely replaced with outpatient, community-based services in the 1990s....
KWCH.com
Kansas delegates condemn listing of lesser prairie chicken as threatened species
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Delegates representing Kansas in Washington, D.C. are speaking out against the Biden administration’s recent decision to list the lesser prairie chicken under the Endangered Species Act. “This decision threatens to place unnecessary restrictions on farmers, ranchers, and energy producers,” said Senator Jerry Moran. “Kansas and...
Inside Kansas Politics: Why some families are frustrated with the long Intellectual Developmental Disability Waiver waitlist
TOPEKA (KSNT) – On this week’s Inside Kansas Politics, Deneysha Richard sits down with Kansas families who say they are frustrated with the long Intellectual Developmental Disability (I/DD) Waiver waitlist. While the average wait time about nine years, one family reports being on the list for over 15 years. The waiver allows families to provide […]
adastraradio.com
Kansas School Districts Buy Electric Buses with EPA Funds
UNDATED (KNS) – Six Kansas school districts will buy electric buses with funding from the Environmental Protection Agency. The Kansas News Service reports that half a dozen small school districts will buy 17 electric buses as part of a new federal program that prioritizes rural, low-income, and Tribal areas.
KAKE TV
Authorities warn Kansans about purchasing cars online
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - If you are in the market for a new or used car, you know it’s a tough market out there. It all dates back to the pandemic. We have a KAKE On Your Side warning from a Wichita woman who says you need to be careful when buying a car online.
Kansans dispose nearly 8,000 pounds of unwanted medicines
TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – On Friday, Kansas Attorney General, Derek Schmidt, shared Kansans safely disposed of nearly 8,000 pounds of unused medicines at the end of October. The disposal was for National Drug Take Back Day on Oct. 29. Kansas Law Enforcement officers collected 7,966 pounds of medicines at 137 locations. Schmidt said more than […]
Study shows one-third of Kansas homes can’t afford energy bills due to inflation
As inflation continues to cause pain in the pocketbooks for Kansans, a new study released by LendingTree shows 32% of households in Kansas cannot afford their utility bills.
adastraradio.com
Minor Changes Made to Kansas High School Graduation Requirements
TOPEKA, Kan. (KNS) – Kansas students will need a few different classes to earn their high school diplomas in coming years. But a course on general life skills is not among them. The Kansas News Service reports that the Board of Education approved some minor changes to the list...
3 Great Steakhouses in Kansas
SteakPhoto byPhoto by Ömer Haktan Bulut on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Kansas and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of three amazing steakhouses in Kansas that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
4 Great Burger Places in Kansas
If you love eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Kansas that are highly praised by local people for their impeccable service and absolutely delicious burgers made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
Exploring Outdoors Kansas: Does it, or doesn’t it?
I first learned to hunt deer with a group of neighbors where I grew-up in Ohio. We all had our favorite stands or places to sit for the first couple days of deer season, then if we hadn’t yet harvested a deer, we would get together as a group to move deer through a wood-lot somewhere towards waiting hunters.
2urbangirls.com
$92.9 million Powerball ticket sold in Kansas
LOS ANGELES – A ticket with all six numbers in the latest multi-state Powerball lottery was sold in Kansas and the player has the choice between receiving the $92.9 million jackpot in 30 graduated payments over 29 years or a lump sum payment of $47.3 million. The numbers drawn...
WOWT
Nebraska reports third hunting accident in three days
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A 20-year-old Indianola man is injured in Nebraska’s third hunting accident in the last three days. According to Nebraska Game and Parks, the man was seriously injured while hunting around 5 p.m. Sunday in Red Willow County. The man was allegedly shot accidentally by the...
Kansas Gas Service bills will include fee for 2021 winter storm
Starting in December, Kansas Gas Service (KGS) customers will notice a new separate fee on their monthly bill that will increase the cost by about $5.
adastraradio.com
Survey Hopes to Find Out Why So Many Kansas Foster Families Quit the System
OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (KNS) – Kansas child welfare officials want to know why nearly 500 families quit the state’s foster program in just a few years. The Kansas News Service reports the state is now conducting a survey to find out. The Kansas Division of the Child Advocate...
Vitamin recall impacts stores across Kansas due to mislabeling
KANSAS (KSNT) – A recall has been issued for a brand of vitamins sold nationwide, including in some Kansas stores. The Food and Drug Administration announced on Thursday that a voluntary recall was put out from Mason Vitamins Inc. The recall is for Healthy Sense Daily Multiple with Iron and People’s Choice Women’s Daily Vitamins […]
