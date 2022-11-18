ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nanticoke, PA

Nanticoke man faces multiple charges of criminal solicitation

By Julia Priest
WBRE
WBRE
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22zzax_0jFtg1MG00

KINGSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — On November 17, Rodney E. Albertson, 53, was arraigned and charged with multiple felonies for allegedly engaging in sexual conversations online with who he was led to believe to be a 15-year-old girl.

Police say they received information from an anonymous source who provided photos of their chats with Albertson, along with a video of a meeting with the alleged as he tried to meet who he believed to be a 15-year-old girl.

On September 27 at about 11:00 a.m., the criminal complaint states that Albertson began communicating with the individual posing as a 15-year-old girl and after sexually charged conversations online, wanted to meet.

Nanticoke man charged with solicitation of a minor

On October 8, after agreeing on a meeting location, Albertson and the anonymous source met and the confrontation was recorded on video, according to the criminal complaint.

The criminal complaint reads that shortly after meeting with the individual, Albertson allegedly said “you can do whatever you want I didn’t touch her,” before fleeing the scene.

Albertson was charged with one third-degree felony of criminal use of a communication facility and four first-degree felonies, such as criminal solicitation, unlawful contact with a minor, and statutory sexual assault.

According to court papers, Albertson was arraigned in front of District Judge James Haggerty who set his bail at $20,000. Unable to make bail, Albertson was transported to Luzerne County Correctional Facility.

Albertson has a preliminary hearing scheduled for November 30 at 10:15 a.m.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PAhomepage.com.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NorthcentralPA.com

Accused drug dealer plans guilty plea

Williamsport, Pa. — A Lycoming County man accused of selling crack to undercover detectives four times will plead guilty in February of next year, according to court records. Kevin Gregory Smith sold crack on Aug. 15, Sept. 1 and 20, and Oct. 12 to detectives with the Lycoming County Narcotics Enforcement Unit, according to an affidavit. The 28-year-old Smith delivered .68 grams worth of the substance near Center Street. Smith...
LYCOMING COUNTY, PA
wkok.com

Watsontown Man Facing DUI Charges with Child in Vehicle

WATSONTOWN – A Watsontown man is facing a DUI and other charges after being found driving under the influence with a toddler inside his vehicle. Watsontown Police say, charged is 20-year-old Dakota Lowry for the October 24 incident in the 100 block of Main Street in the borough. Officers...
WATSONTOWN, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Carbon County man charged with attempted homicide

ALBRIGHTSVILLE, CARBON COUNTY, PA. - A Carbon County man has been charged with attempted homicide after allegedly shooting a man Tuesday. Pennsylvania State Police say troopers from PSP Fern Ridge were called to St. Luke's Hospital, Carbon Campus, concerning a 30-year-old man who had been shot in the thigh. After...
ALBRIGHTSVILLE, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Two men facing charges for threats

Berwick, Pa. — Two men threatened a driver and his passengers, including a 12-year-old child, with a baseball bat and a gun, police say. Michael Jose Sanchez Jr., 44, and Thomas Gary Lawson, 36, are now accused of making terroristic threats during the incident on Nov. 12 in Berwick. The driver called police after the confrontation and told them he had been driving with a woman and her son in...
BERWICK, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Alleged thief caught a third time

Berwick, Pa. — A thief ripped off the price tag of several items in front of a store clerk, then fled the store with the stolen goods, police say. David F. Tongel, was identified by his shopping companion, James Hughes, and from surveillance footage taken inside the Dollar General on East Front Street, according to Berwick Officer Jeremy Mulders. The store clerk called police on Oct. 18 at 4:15 p.m....
BERWICK, PA
WBRE

Man accused of assaulting woman, boy

POCONO TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A man has been charged after police say he assaulted a woman and a boy in Pocono Township. According to the Pocono Township Police Department, on Friday around 9:50 p.m. officers responded to a domestic disturbance. Once on the scene, police say they found Joseph Rettenmyerm, 46, highly intoxicated […]
MONROE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Shooting leaves man injured, suspect charged with attempted homicide

ALBRIGHTSVILLE, CARBON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are charging a suspect with attempted homicide after they say he was involved in a shooting that left one man injured. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on Tuesday, troopers were called to St. Luke’s Hospital Carbon Campus for a 30-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound. Through an investigation, […]
ALBRIGHTSVILLE, PA
WBRE

Man charged with concealing missing 17-year-old girl

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police say a 17-year-old girl missing out of Pittston was found with a 42-year-old man in Wilkes-Barre. According to the Wilkes-Barre Police Department, on Sunday around 6:30 p.m., an officer was parked on the 200 block of Carey Avenue when he saw a car reported to have a missing juvenile […]
WILKES-BARRE, PA
WBRE

Motorcycle chase leads to accused man wanted in two counties

FISHING CREEK TOWNSHIP, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police say they arrested a man on a motorcycle after he lead troopers on a chase and was allegedly found wanted in two counties. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on November 3 around 2:00 p.m. troopers tried to pull over a motorcyclist on Route 254 in Greenwood […]
COLUMBIA COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Police: Woman lied on ATF form

Berwick, Pa. — A Berwick woman was charged after she lied on a firearms application, police say. Kelsey V. Horkey, 31, went to Berwick Sporting goods, 110 S. Orchard St., Berwick, on March 24 to purchase a gun, according to Berwick Officer Randy Gaugler. On the firearm application form, Horkey answered “No” to a question when her answer should have been “Yes,” Gaugler said. There are several reasons to deny a firearms application, including previous felony convictions, crimes that could have resulted in up to a year in jail, domestic violence charges, or a mental health commitment. Court records don’t indicate Horkey has previously been arrested in Pennsylvania. She was charged with making a false statement on a firearms application. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Dec. 12 at 9:45 a.m. in front of District Judge Richard Cashman. Docket sheet
BERWICK, PA
WBRE

Man allegedly steals wallet to play on gambling machines

POCONO TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A man has been arrested after police say he stole a wallet and used the money to gamble. According to the Pocono Township Police Department, on November 19 around 9:00 p.m., officers were called to Gulf Station on Route 611 for a stolen wallet report. Through an investigation, police […]
BRODHEADSVILLE, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Delivery driver assaulted during pizza run

Shamokin, Pa. — A pizza delivery driver suffered a broken nose, facial lacerations, a broken finger, and a concussion after being assaulted near her work. The driver was punched in the head multiple times before being body slammed to the ground, police said. A witness identified Brianna Marie Ortega and Alyssa Paul as the aggressors in the incident that took place on Oct. 14 near the 500 block of S. Market Street in Shamokin. ...
SHAMOKIN, PA
WBRE

Virginia kidnapping victims rescued at Wilkes-Barre Twp. Walmart

WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Wilkes-Barre Township Police say they rescued a mother and daughter at Walmart, who were kidnapped from Virginia. According to detectives, on Tuesday police were contacted by investigators at the Patrick Sheriff’s Department in Virginia regarding a woman and her two-year-old child that had been kidnapped. Police said the suspect […]
WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, PA
WBRE

Hazleton teen reported missing for two weeks

HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials are searching for a missing Hazleton teen that was last seen two weeks ago. According to the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children (NCMEC), Madison Cespedes, 13, was last seen on November 6 and has not been heard from since. Police are describing Madison as a 5’7 Hispanic […]
HAZLETON, PA
WTRF

Man allegedly breaking into ex-girlfriend’s home shot in Pennsylvania

EAST BETHLEHEM, Pa. (WTRF) – Police said a man was shot in Washington County while allegedly breaking into his ex-girlfriend’s home, according to KDKA. On November 20, the 26-year-old man went to his ex’s house located on Ziskand Road in East Bethlehem Township and attempted to get through the locked screen door, stated the Pennsylvania State Police.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Five charged with alleged thefts at Walmart

HAZLE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police have arrested and charged five people for separate alleged crimes committed at a Walmart in Luzerne County. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on November 13 around 6:45-7:00 a.m., a theft was investigated at the Walmart in Hazle Township. Troopers stated a 41-year-old man from Mcadoo was arrested for […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

PSP investigates counterfeit cash used at Popeyes

HAZLE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police are investigating an incident in which counterfeit cash was used at a Popeyes in Luzerne County. According to Pennsylvania State Police, troopers are investigating a report of three counterfeit $20 bills passed at a Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen in Hazle Township. Police say the suspects used the counterfeit […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Man allegedly sold fentanyl, meth at a Best Western Hotel

SAYRE, BRADFORD COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials say that a New York man has been found guilty of selling drugs at a Best Western Hotel. According to the Bradford County District Attorney, Tuan T. Vo, 36, was found guilty of possessing over 2.5 grams of methamphetamine and over 30 grams of fentanyl with the intent to […]
SAYRE, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Man allegedly caught lurking outside home

Berwick, Pa. — A homeless man was charged after homeowners reportedly caught him lurking outside their home late at night. The couple first reported they heard someone outside their home in the 100 block of Martzville Road just before midnight on Oct. 25, according to Berwick Officer Steven Torres. Police searched the area but didn’t find anyone, Torres said. Less than an hour later, they called police to say they had allegedly caught John P. Saxer Jr., 47, on their surveillance cameras. ...
BERWICK, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Berwick man busted for allegedly selling drugs

Berwick, Pa. — A Berwick man was arrested for selling heroin and fentanyl to a confidential informant using Facebook messenger. Perry Daniel Harmon, 31, allegedly sold the CI bundles of drugs twice in September, with police keeping surveillance on Harmon’s Pearl Street home while the deals were made inside. Harmon was charged with three counts of possession with intent to deliver narcotics and two counts of criminal use of a cell phone. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Nov. 28 at 10:15 a.m. in front of District Judge Richard Cashman. Docket sheet
BERWICK, PA
WBRE

WBRE

32K+
Followers
13K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

PAHomepage is powered by Eyewitness News which delivers 53 hours of local news each week through two legacy television stations in Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania.

 https://www.pahomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy