Nanticoke man faces multiple charges of criminal solicitation

KINGSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — On November 17, Rodney E. Albertson, 53, was arraigned and charged with multiple felonies for allegedly engaging in sexual conversations online with who he was led to believe to be a 15-year-old girl.

Police say they received information from an anonymous source who provided photos of their chats with Albertson, along with a video of a meeting with the alleged as he tried to meet who he believed to be a 15-year-old girl.

On September 27 at about 11:00 a.m., the criminal complaint states that Albertson began communicating with the individual posing as a 15-year-old girl and after sexually charged conversations online, wanted to meet.

On October 8, after agreeing on a meeting location, Albertson and the anonymous source met and the confrontation was recorded on video, according to the criminal complaint.

The criminal complaint reads that shortly after meeting with the individual, Albertson allegedly said “you can do whatever you want I didn’t touch her,” before fleeing the scene.

Albertson was charged with one third-degree felony of criminal use of a communication facility and four first-degree felonies, such as criminal solicitation, unlawful contact with a minor, and statutory sexual assault.

According to court papers, Albertson was arraigned in front of District Judge James Haggerty who set his bail at $20,000. Unable to make bail, Albertson was transported to Luzerne County Correctional Facility.

Albertson has a preliminary hearing scheduled for November 30 at 10:15 a.m.

