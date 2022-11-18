Read full article on original website
Construction on a shell building begins in industrial park
HENDERSON — Vance County officials broke ground at Henderson-Vance Industrial Park on Thursday, marking the beginning of construction on a shell building on Commerce Drive. The Wilson-based company Hill Building Contractors is building the 50,000 square foot facility.
Food Stamps Schedule: California (CalFresh) Benefits for December and Where To Get SNAP EBT Discounts
CalFresh, California's version of SNAP, provides monthly food assistance to low-income households that meet state and federal eligibility guidelines. Benefits are distributed on a monthly schedule to...
Porsche is moving fast into EVs: Lessons learned from Taycan
In 2013, German carmakers got their hands on Tesla Model S luxury five-door hatchbacks and tore them apart. An industry insider in that country reported the Model S was a massive shock to Audi, BMW, and Mercedes-Benz—but perhaps even more so to Porsche, which had been hugely successful with its fast, sporty Panamera five-door.
Tesla fixes 321,000 Model Y, Model 3 EVs over the air
Tesla fixed the taillights on more than 321,000 of its most popular electric vehicles with an over-the-air (OTA) update released on Nov. 6, the NHTSA disclosed Monday. The taillights could illuminate intermittently on one or both sides of the 2023 Tesla Model 3 and 2020-2023 Tesla Model Y, Tesla reported. A “firmware anomaly” could cause false fault detections as the vehicle preconditions or starts. A flickering or inoperative taillight could result in reduced visibility at night and increase the risk of a collision, which warrants a recall.
Ford patents roof-mounted airbags
Ford has filed a patent application for roof-mounted airbags that would deploy from a vehicle’s headliner and surround occupants for added crash protection. The application was filed with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) on April 7, 2021, and published Oct. 13, 2022. It shows ring-like housings mounted above each of the seats, from which airbags would deploy.
Toyota Prius hybrid history lesson falls on deaf ears
My daughter frowned when she saw me pull up at the high school parking lot. “Ugh, Dad, what is this?” She barely reached for the door. There was a nose wrinkle and eye judgment one step away from the classic American teen eye roll. The subject of her disdain...
2023 Acura TLX starts at $40,745, adds free service
The 2023 Acura TLX enters the new model year with minimal changes, the most significant being newly standard AcuraLink telematics services. Customers now get three years of these services free of charge, including Security and Remote packages. The Security package includes automatic collision notification, an emergency call function, enhanced roadside assistance, and an app to wipe personal data. The Remote package includes Amazon Alexa connectivity, remote engine start and vehicle locking/unlocking, a stolen vehicle locator, and a find-my-car function, among other features.
