Tesla fixed the taillights on more than 321,000 of its most popular electric vehicles with an over-the-air (OTA) update released on Nov. 6, the NHTSA disclosed Monday. The taillights could illuminate intermittently on one or both sides of the 2023 Tesla Model 3 and 2020-2023 Tesla Model Y, Tesla reported. A “firmware anomaly” could cause false fault detections as the vehicle preconditions or starts. A flickering or inoperative taillight could result in reduced visibility at night and increase the risk of a collision, which warrants a recall.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 23 HOURS AGO