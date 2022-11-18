ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Morristown Minute

The Origin of Thanksgiving Begins in New Jersey

Thanksgiving in Union, NJ, 1954.Courtesy of Alex Czopek. An alternative to the common Thanksgiving story begins with a New Jersey Congressman in 1789. You may have learned in grade school (if you can remember) of the first Thanksgiving in the Plymouth Colony in October of 1621. That first Thanksgiving is generally accepted as the origin of a long-honored holiday.
NJ.com

N.J. reports 1,989 COVID cases, 13 deaths as colder weather arrives

New Jersey health officials reported another 1,989 COVID-19 cases and 13 confirmed deaths on Thursday as colder weather descends on the state ahead of the holidays. The statewide rate of transmission dropped to 0.88 on Thursday, down from 0.91 from a day earlier. A transmission rate below 1 is an indication that the outbreak is declining, since each new case is leading to less than one additional case.
NJ.com

Bring back virtual learning for N.J. kids, these parents say as they rev up fight for remote option

On a recent Friday morning, Deanna Nye finished making pancakes for her three kids at their Bridgewater home and said it was time to prepare for the school day. The kids — 10-year-old twins Tyler and Bailee and 15-year-old Trevor— gathered their supplies. But, instead of walking out the front door, they convened in their makeshift classroom in the kitchen.
New Jersey Globe

N.J. ends bid for a constitutional amendment on abortion

New Jersey legislative leaders confirmed tonight that plans to enshrine the right to an abortion in the State Constitution have been called off at the request of key backers, including Planned Parenthood of New Jersey. Democratic lawmakers had been divided over the measure. Some thought a November 2023 ballot referendum...
NJ.com

Tale of two tolls: Five Below vs. nickel-and-dime | Editorial

When it was announced a month ago that New Jersey Turnpike and Garden State Parkway tolls would be going up again Jan. 1, users of the state’s third toll road — the Atlantic City Expressway — might have thought they were getting a reprieve. Well, better late...
NJ.com

These are the 10 most expensive zip codes in N.J.

Alpine lost its spot as New Jersey’s most expensive zip code after a six year reign. The Bergen County town, with a median sales price of $2.18 million, was unseated by Monmouth County’s Deal, which has had a median sales price of $2.3 million in 2022, according to real estate data company Property Shark.
wrnjradio.com

NJ Human Services announces expanded substance use disorder outpatient treatment hours coming for ten counties

NEW JERSEY – Human Services Commissioner Sarah Adelman Thursday announced the department has awarded contracts to expand substance use disorder outpatient treatment service hours in Atlantic, Burlington, Camden, Essex, Hudson, Hunterdon, Mercer, Monmouth, Ocean and Passaic counties. Providers can begin increasing hours as soon as possible, and no later...
Shore News Network

New Jersey’s mismanaged, deadly state-run veterans homes may lose federal funding

During the pandemic, New Jersey's two state-run veterans homes became COVID-19 death traps. More than 200 died during the COVID-19 pandemic, and federal officials are charging the Murphy administration with mismanagement and non-compliance with safety standards. On October 27, 2020, the Department of Justice notified New Jersey state officials that we had opened an investigation into conditions of care at the New Jersey Memorial Veterans Homes at Menlo Park and Paramus. According to a report by nj.com, federal officials are threatening to cut funding to New Jersey's two veterans homes. "U.S. Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services
New Jersey 101.5

NJ wants residents to know about program to avoid utility shutoffs

As of Tuesday, the New Jersey Board of Public Utilities and Department of Community Affairs' annual Winter Termination Program is now in effect, and will run through March 15, 2023. This initiative prevents utility shutoffs for eligible residents, and Lt. Gov. Sheila Oliver, who also serves as DCA commissioner, said...
NJ.com

Deadline to apply for N.J. property tax relief extended, eligibility expanded for certain renters

State leaders are extending the deadline to apply for property tax relief through New Jersey’s new ANCHOR program, and eligibility is being expanded for certain renters. New Jersey homeowners and renters now have until Jan. 31 to apply for relief, and renters who were previously ineligible because their unit is under a Payment in Lieu of Taxes (PILOT) agreement can now qualify, Gov. Phil Murphy and Legislative leaders announced Friday.
