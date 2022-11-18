Read full article on original website
The Origin of Thanksgiving Begins in New Jersey
Thanksgiving in Union, NJ, 1954.Courtesy of Alex Czopek. An alternative to the common Thanksgiving story begins with a New Jersey Congressman in 1789. You may have learned in grade school (if you can remember) of the first Thanksgiving in the Plymouth Colony in October of 1621. That first Thanksgiving is generally accepted as the origin of a long-honored holiday.
Want expensive? The 10 highest priced ZIP codes in New Jersey
We all know living in New Jersey is not cheap. But some parts of the state are a lot more expensive than others. A lot more. A new PropertyShark report has listed the 10 most expensive ZIP codes in New Jersey. Deal New Jersey, ZIP code 07723 is top-ranked with...
N.J. reports 1,989 COVID cases, 13 deaths as colder weather arrives
New Jersey health officials reported another 1,989 COVID-19 cases and 13 confirmed deaths on Thursday as colder weather descends on the state ahead of the holidays. The statewide rate of transmission dropped to 0.88 on Thursday, down from 0.91 from a day earlier. A transmission rate below 1 is an indication that the outbreak is declining, since each new case is leading to less than one additional case.
Bring back virtual learning for N.J. kids, these parents say as they rev up fight for remote option
On a recent Friday morning, Deanna Nye finished making pancakes for her three kids at their Bridgewater home and said it was time to prepare for the school day. The kids — 10-year-old twins Tyler and Bailee and 15-year-old Trevor— gathered their supplies. But, instead of walking out the front door, they convened in their makeshift classroom in the kitchen.
New Jersey Globe
N.J. ends bid for a constitutional amendment on abortion
New Jersey legislative leaders confirmed tonight that plans to enshrine the right to an abortion in the State Constitution have been called off at the request of key backers, including Planned Parenthood of New Jersey. Democratic lawmakers had been divided over the measure. Some thought a November 2023 ballot referendum...
Flu cases keep rising ahead of Thanksgiving holiday gatherings
With Thanksgiving less than a week away, doctors are warning patients to gather cautiously.
Tale of two tolls: Five Below vs. nickel-and-dime | Editorial
When it was announced a month ago that New Jersey Turnpike and Garden State Parkway tolls would be going up again Jan. 1, users of the state’s third toll road — the Atlantic City Expressway — might have thought they were getting a reprieve. Well, better late...
These are the 10 most expensive zip codes in N.J.
Alpine lost its spot as New Jersey’s most expensive zip code after a six year reign. The Bergen County town, with a median sales price of $2.18 million, was unseated by Monmouth County’s Deal, which has had a median sales price of $2.3 million in 2022, according to real estate data company Property Shark.
Gov Murphy: Major national event is coming to Atlantic City, NJ
Gov. Phil Murphy, the incoming Chairman of the National Governor’s Association just broke major news on Thursday during an interview. Murphy confirmed for the first time anywhere that the National Governor’s Association Annual Summer Meeting for 2023 will be held in Atlantic City. Murphy confirmed that this mega...
Gov. Phil Murphy extends deadline for N.J. anchor property tax relief program
TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) -- New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy is extending the deadline for the state's anchor property tax relief program. The new deadline is the end of January.And some renters are now eligible for the program who weren't before. You do have to meet income restrictions.If you want to see if you're eligible, you can call the state taxation office at 1-888-238–1233
wrnjradio.com
NJ Human Services announces expanded substance use disorder outpatient treatment hours coming for ten counties
NEW JERSEY – Human Services Commissioner Sarah Adelman Thursday announced the department has awarded contracts to expand substance use disorder outpatient treatment service hours in Atlantic, Burlington, Camden, Essex, Hudson, Hunterdon, Mercer, Monmouth, Ocean and Passaic counties. Providers can begin increasing hours as soon as possible, and no later...
New Jersey’s mismanaged, deadly state-run veterans homes may lose federal funding
TRENTON, NJ – During the pandemic, New Jersey’s two state-run veterans homes became COVID-19 death traps. More than 200 died during the COVID-19 pandemic, and federal officials are charging the Murphy administration with mismanagement and non-compliance with safety standards. On October 27, 2020, the Department of Justice notified New Jersey state officials that we had opened an investigation into conditions of care at the New Jersey Memorial Veterans Homes at Menlo Park and Paramus. According to a report by nj.com, federal officials are threatening to cut funding to New Jersey’s two veterans homes. “U.S. Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services The post New Jersey’s mismanaged, deadly state-run veterans homes may lose federal funding appeared first on Shore News Network.
N.J.’s population center still tilts north. This town considers it a badge of honor.
Riddle time: It’s neither North nor South, and it’s certainly not New, but this New Jersey town is home to the “center of population,” as calculated by the U.S. Census. Need more hints?. Appropriately, the New Jersey Turnpike cuts through this town in two spots, along...
Three more N.J. residents arrested for involvement in Jan. 6 attack on U.S. Capitol
Three more New Jersey men, all from South Jersey, have been arrested for allegedly taking part in the Jan. 6, 2021 riot at the U.S. Capitol. The FBI this week arrested David Krauss of Sewell, along with Nicholas Krauss of Pitman and Russell Dodge Jr. of Pedricktown for engaging in the Capitol attack, which injured more than 100 and killed five.
Weed consumers thankful for deals on N.J.’s 1st Green Wednesday
This week marks the first Thanksgiving recreational weed is legal to consume in New Jersey. Many people will share it with friends, going on “cousin walks” and even making infused dishes to put on their menus. Following trends seen in other legalized states, weed sales are expected to...
fox29.com
Feds tell New Jersey to discontinue playful highway safety messages
PENNSAUKEN, N.J. - Playful signs posted along New Jersey highways that used humor to remind drivers to obey the rules of the road are now a thing of the past. A source tells FOX 29 that the Federal Highway Administration informed New Jersey that the signage was not in the government handbook.
Approaching holidays, New Jersey schools still need bus drivers
Nearly three months into the school year, tweaks continue to be made to accommodate a lack of bus drivers. Any shortage isn't nearly as bad as it was a year ago, or even just a few months ago, but districts and bus contractors are operating on pretty thin ice and would still gladly welcome more drivers to their ranks.
Tax relief 2022: New Jersey residents can claim check worth up to $1,500 until Jan. 31
Select homeowners and renters in the Garden State have until Jan. 31, 2023, to submit an application for payment worth up to $1,500 from the state's ANCHOR program, which is designed to provide property tax relief for residents.
NJ wants residents to know about program to avoid utility shutoffs
As of Tuesday, the New Jersey Board of Public Utilities and Department of Community Affairs' annual Winter Termination Program is now in effect, and will run through March 15, 2023. This initiative prevents utility shutoffs for eligible residents, and Lt. Gov. Sheila Oliver, who also serves as DCA commissioner, said...
Deadline to apply for N.J. property tax relief extended, eligibility expanded for certain renters
State leaders are extending the deadline to apply for property tax relief through New Jersey’s new ANCHOR program, and eligibility is being expanded for certain renters. New Jersey homeowners and renters now have until Jan. 31 to apply for relief, and renters who were previously ineligible because their unit is under a Payment in Lieu of Taxes (PILOT) agreement can now qualify, Gov. Phil Murphy and Legislative leaders announced Friday.
