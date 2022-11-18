ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

N.J. Assembly passes concealed carry restrictions following 2-hour debate

The New Jersey’s General Assembly passed a bill updating the state’s existing concealed carry rules Monday, in response to a U.S. Supreme Court decision striking down laws prohibiting concealed carry. Lawmakers largely voted along party lines after a fierce two hour debate on the Assembly floor. The approval...
Pa. House impeaches Philly DA Krasner over policies

Philadelphia’s elected Democratic prosecutor faces a state Senate trial and possible removal from office after the Republican-led state House voted Wednesday to impeach him over progressive policies he has enacted amid rising crime in the city. Lawmakers voted 107-85 to impeach District Attorney Larry Krasner, setting the stage for...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Shapiro to take office with mandate from Pennsylvania voters

Josh Shapiro, the Democratic governor-elect of Pennsylvania, will take office with a decisive mandate from voters, who overwhelmingly rejected a Republican drive to pare back abortion rights and voting laws in the premier battleground state. Shapiro, the state’s two-term attorney general, scored a massive 14 percentage point win over Republican...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Pennsylvania House tees up vote to remove Philly DA Larry Krasner

Republicans in the Pennsylvania House of Representatives on Tuesday moved closer to impeaching Democratic Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner, with GOP leaders saying a floor vote to send it to the Senate was expected Wednesday. The Judiciary Committee voted on party lines to advance two impeachment articles against Krasner, whom...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
N.J. expert optimistic about governor’s task force on school staff shortages

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy hopes to have solutions to an ongoing crisis in staffing K-12 schools. If a task force does its job, he will have them fairly soon. The governor announced an executive order during last week’s NJEA convention in Atlantic City that would create a task force to develop short- and long-term recommendations to increase the number of teachers and support staff at K-12 schools in the state.
N.J. senators want high school students to learn about grief

Lessons on grief would be added to classwork for some middle and high school students in New Jersey under bipartisan legislation introduced by state Sen. Jon Bramnick (R-Union) and Sen. Joe Cryan (D-Union). School districts would have to update health curriculums for 8th through 12th graders to include lessons on...
Should we ban gas-powered leaf blowers?

As fall leaves blanket yards and sidewalks, the gas-powered leaf blowers come out in full force and there’s no escaping the din – sometimes with a volume that reaches 100 decibels. And while we can’t ignore the noise, many people aren’t aware of the pollution two-stroke engine leaf blowers emit. In one often-cited study, 30 minutes of yard work with a gas leaf blower releases the equivalent hydrocarbon emissions as driving a pickup truck from Texas to Alaska.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Philadelphia, PA
WHYY connects you to your community and the world by delivering reliable information and worthwhile entertainment.

