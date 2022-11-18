Read full article on original website
N.J. abortion amendment off the table after Democrats say it’s ‘not the appropriate time’
New Jersey Democrats no longer plan to introduce a ballot question that would enshrine the right to an abortion into the state’s Constitution, a spokesperson for Senate Democrats said Monday. Senate President Nick Scutari (D-Union) and majority leader Teresa Ruiz (D-Essex) issued a joint statement:. “Although we strongly considered...
N.J. Assembly passes concealed carry restrictions following 2-hour debate
The New Jersey’s General Assembly passed a bill updating the state’s existing concealed carry rules Monday, in response to a U.S. Supreme Court decision striking down laws prohibiting concealed carry. Lawmakers largely voted along party lines after a fierce two hour debate on the Assembly floor. The approval...
Pa. Gov-elect Shapiro opens transition, to stay AG until January
Pennsylvania Gov.-elect Josh Shapiro gave his first Capitol news conference Wednesday as he begins the transition to his new job, pledging to work constructively with lawmakers and saying he will remain as attorney general until he is sworn in as governor in January. For now, Shapiro, a Democrat, is navigating...
Run-off elections delayed in New Jersey as Mercer County counts all emergency and mail ballots
The Mercer County Board of Elections in New Jersey is getting there. They announced on Sunday that the remaining emergency ballots and mail ballots from the Nov. 8 General Election have been counted, nearly two weeks later. Two days earlier, Lt. Gov. Sheila Oliver, in her capacity as acting governor,...
Have Democrats flipped the Pa. House? The latest on the deciding races
This story originally appeared on Spotlight PA. With control of the Pennsylvania state House on the line, attorneys for Democratic and Republican candidates in two close, still-uncalled races are haggling over whether to count several dozen provisional ballots. The arguments mostly come down to relatively minor issues with the ballots...
Pa. House impeaches Philly DA Krasner over policies
Philadelphia’s elected Democratic prosecutor faces a state Senate trial and possible removal from office after the Republican-led state House voted Wednesday to impeach him over progressive policies he has enacted amid rising crime in the city. Lawmakers voted 107-85 to impeach District Attorney Larry Krasner, setting the stage for...
Shapiro to take office with mandate from Pennsylvania voters
Josh Shapiro, the Democratic governor-elect of Pennsylvania, will take office with a decisive mandate from voters, who overwhelmingly rejected a Republican drive to pare back abortion rights and voting laws in the premier battleground state. Shapiro, the state’s two-term attorney general, scored a massive 14 percentage point win over Republican...
Pennsylvania House tees up vote to remove Philly DA Larry Krasner
Republicans in the Pennsylvania House of Representatives on Tuesday moved closer to impeaching Democratic Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner, with GOP leaders saying a floor vote to send it to the Senate was expected Wednesday. The Judiciary Committee voted on party lines to advance two impeachment articles against Krasner, whom...
Gun rights advocates target Delaware’s high-capacity magazine buyback in latest court filing
After suing the state over three gun laws, the Delaware State Sportsmen’s Association’s latest legal challenge targets the state’s high-capacity magazine buyback program. The group is challenging a package of laws passed in June that increased the age to purchase most firearms from 18 to 21, banned...
Turkey demand for Thanksgiving remains strong, Pa. farmers say, despite inflation costs and a deadly avian flu
Despite rising inflation and a deadly avian influenza affecting the availability and cost of turkeys, Pennsylvania farms say demand for fresh birds remains strong ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday. Bolton Turkey Farm in Bucks County raises about 10,000 turkeys annually. Torrie Bolton said her family’s farm expects to sell more...
Long past being ‘adorable’ teacups, abandoned potbellied pigs roaming wild in southern Delaware
Potbellied pigs are big and elusive, and they’re running loose, often in feral packs, around southern Delaware. Abandoned by their owners, these roaming stray pets tear up lawns, gardens, and native plants. They disrupt other wildlife, and risk carrying endemic diseases, such as salmonella and swine flu, to other animals and people.
‘This thing isn’t over’: Avian flu outbreak reaches 4.4 million birds in Pennsylvania ahead of Thanksgiving sales
A week out from Thanksgiving, Pennsylvania farmers are preparing for thousands of fresh turkeys to be picked up for the holiday meal. Some farmers are breathing a small sigh of relief to have gotten to this point, given that a deadly strain of avian influenza has wiped out hundreds of flocks across the country this year.
N.J. expert optimistic about governor’s task force on school staff shortages
New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy hopes to have solutions to an ongoing crisis in staffing K-12 schools. If a task force does its job, he will have them fairly soon. The governor announced an executive order during last week’s NJEA convention in Atlantic City that would create a task force to develop short- and long-term recommendations to increase the number of teachers and support staff at K-12 schools in the state.
N.J. senators want high school students to learn about grief
Lessons on grief would be added to classwork for some middle and high school students in New Jersey under bipartisan legislation introduced by state Sen. Jon Bramnick (R-Union) and Sen. Joe Cryan (D-Union). School districts would have to update health curriculums for 8th through 12th graders to include lessons on...
Sick child treated after asylum-seekers bus arrives in Philadelphia
A bus carrying 28 asylum-seekers from Texas arrived in Philadelphia on Wednesday, including a 10-year-old girl suffering from dehydration and a high fever who was whisked to a hospital for treatment. Advocates who welcomed them with coats and blankets as they arrived before dawn on a cold, drizzly morning said...
After 237% increase in bear-related incidents, N.J. council approves bear hunt
In an effort to counter an increasing black bear population, New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy announced he will reinstate a regulated bear hunt beginning in December. Tuesday, the state Fish and Game Council will host a public, in-person-only meeting at the New Jersey State Museum to discuss the issue. A...
Philly says it’s ready to welcome migrants sent by bus from Texas with ‘open arms’
A busload of migrants from Texas is expected to arrive in Philadelphia this morning Texas Governor Greg Abbott announced in a news release Tuesday afternoon. He said Philly is an ideal location to send the migrants as a sanctuary city. Mayor Jim Kenney said the city will give whoever arrives...
What level is acceptable? Lead found in water at most Delaware schools
Nearly 150 spigots and faucets at 49 Delaware public schools had lead levels above the new shutoff threshold set by federal environmental regulators, an analysis by WHYY News shows. That new threshold — 7.5 parts per billion — forced the state to order districts to shut off faucets or take...
Should we ban gas-powered leaf blowers?
As fall leaves blanket yards and sidewalks, the gas-powered leaf blowers come out in full force and there’s no escaping the din – sometimes with a volume that reaches 100 decibels. And while we can’t ignore the noise, many people aren’t aware of the pollution two-stroke engine leaf blowers emit. In one often-cited study, 30 minutes of yard work with a gas leaf blower releases the equivalent hydrocarbon emissions as driving a pickup truck from Texas to Alaska.
