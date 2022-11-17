Oklahoma teachers were celebrated for their effect on education with an on-field recognition during the Oklahoma State vs. Iowa State football game. OSU’s College of Education and Human Sciences and the Office of Educator Support chose 10 teachers to celebrate. They received tickets to the game, a Teach Orange T-shirt and $500 for their classroom. The teachers were also acknowledged during a pregame pep rally at the ConocoPhillips OSU Alumni Center.

