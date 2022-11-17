ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corvallis, OR

ocolly.com

Cross country carnage: Aftermath of a national championship

Natalie Cook sprinted past the finish line, stumbled and fell into a trainer’s arms. She understood the catch with OSU’s Greiner Family Cross Country Course. The hills will get you. And when the runners emptied their gas tanks at Saturday’s NCAA Cross Country Championships, the damage will show.
STILLWATER, OK
ocolly.com

Teach Orange initiative shows impact on education

Oklahoma teachers were celebrated for their effect on education with an on-field recognition during the Oklahoma State vs. Iowa State football game. OSU’s College of Education and Human Sciences and the Office of Educator Support chose 10 teachers to celebrate. They received tickets to the game, a Teach Orange T-shirt and $500 for their classroom. The teachers were also acknowledged during a pregame pep rally at the ConocoPhillips OSU Alumni Center.
STILLWATER, OK
kezi.com

Woman in viral video outside Dizzy Dean's Donuts speaks out

EUGENE, Ore. -- Two weeks after a video surfaced on Reddit appearing to show the owner of Dizzy Dean's Donuts in west Eugene throwing water in the direction of a woman who was sitting near his business, that woman is speaking out about the incident. "I didn't have any clothes...
EUGENE, OR
Emerald Media

Man dies from an assault on LTD bus near UO campus

A man has died from his injuries after being assaulted Saturday morning on a Lane Transit District bus heading westbound on 11th Avenue, according to a University of Oregon Campus Crime Alert. A man was hit at 9:06 a.m. on the bus, according to a Eugene Police Department press release....
EUGENE, OR
kezi.com

Family remembers victim in LTD bus murder

EUGENE, Ore.-- A family is mourning the loss of 69-year-old Travis Sanders, also known as Rodney. Sanders was killed Saturday after family members said he was assaulted by another man on a Lane Transit District bus on his way to church. Police said it happened around 9 a.m. on the...
EUGENE, OR
klcc.org

Suspect charged in killing on LTD bus

A 30-year-old man has been charged with second degree murder after police said he hit a fellow passenger on an LTD bus in Eugene Saturday morning. Police said the victim was taken to a hospital and later died. Police said the suspect, Derek Jules Dinnell, fled the scene and was...
EUGENE, OR
WWEEK

Fourteen Local Governments Sue State to Block Implementation of Governor’s Executive Order on Climate

On Nov. 18, 13 Oregon cities and Marion County sued the state over new land use rules adopted by the Oregon Department of Land Conservation and Development earlier this year. The rules apply to what the state calls “Climate Friendly and Equitable Communities” and stem from Executive Oregon 20-04, which Gov. Kate Brown issued March 10, 2020. Brown issued the order after Republican lawmakers walked out of the Legislature to kill Democrats’ climate legislation.
OREGON STATE

