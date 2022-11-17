Read full article on original website
Cross country carnage: Aftermath of a national championship
Natalie Cook sprinted past the finish line, stumbled and fell into a trainer’s arms. She understood the catch with OSU’s Greiner Family Cross Country Course. The hills will get you. And when the runners emptied their gas tanks at Saturday’s NCAA Cross Country Championships, the damage will show.
Where Are They Now? From state champion at Ashland to Oregon Ducks star to the NFL, Chad Cota had a storybook football life
By Dave Ball Southern Oregon native Chad Cota helped put Ashland football on the map in the late 1980s and would go on to a lengthy professional career. Cota started to realize his potential after earning a spot with the Grizzlies his sophomore year — a season that ended in the ...
Teach Orange initiative shows impact on education
Oklahoma teachers were celebrated for their effect on education with an on-field recognition during the Oklahoma State vs. Iowa State football game. OSU’s College of Education and Human Sciences and the Office of Educator Support chose 10 teachers to celebrate. They received tickets to the game, a Teach Orange T-shirt and $500 for their classroom. The teachers were also acknowledged during a pregame pep rally at the ConocoPhillips OSU Alumni Center.
Rewinding Oregon men’s basketball’s 66-56 loss to No. 3 Houston
We were live from Matthew Knight Arena for tonight’s game between Oregon and No. 3 Houston. The Cougars won 66-56. N’Faly Dante had 16 points and 11 rebounds for the Ducks (2-2). Houston (4-0) was a 7-point favorite, according to VegasInsider.com. Below are live updates from tonight’s game....
What happened to the Utah Utes in their loss to Oregon?
After a tough loss to the Oregon Ducks, FanNation AllUtes breaks down what led to the disappointing outcome for Utah.
Woman in viral video outside Dizzy Dean's Donuts speaks out
EUGENE, Ore. -- Two weeks after a video surfaced on Reddit appearing to show the owner of Dizzy Dean's Donuts in west Eugene throwing water in the direction of a woman who was sitting near his business, that woman is speaking out about the incident. "I didn't have any clothes...
Man dies from an assault on LTD bus near UO campus
A man has died from his injuries after being assaulted Saturday morning on a Lane Transit District bus heading westbound on 11th Avenue, according to a University of Oregon Campus Crime Alert. A man was hit at 9:06 a.m. on the bus, according to a Eugene Police Department press release....
Family remembers victim in LTD bus murder
EUGENE, Ore.-- A family is mourning the loss of 69-year-old Travis Sanders, also known as Rodney. Sanders was killed Saturday after family members said he was assaulted by another man on a Lane Transit District bus on his way to church. Police said it happened around 9 a.m. on the...
Suspect charged in killing on LTD bus
A 30-year-old man has been charged with second degree murder after police said he hit a fellow passenger on an LTD bus in Eugene Saturday morning. Police said the victim was taken to a hospital and later died. Police said the suspect, Derek Jules Dinnell, fled the scene and was...
Fourteen Local Governments Sue State to Block Implementation of Governor’s Executive Order on Climate
On Nov. 18, 13 Oregon cities and Marion County sued the state over new land use rules adopted by the Oregon Department of Land Conservation and Development earlier this year. The rules apply to what the state calls “Climate Friendly and Equitable Communities” and stem from Executive Oregon 20-04, which Gov. Kate Brown issued March 10, 2020. Brown issued the order after Republican lawmakers walked out of the Legislature to kill Democrats’ climate legislation.
Dozens face eviction as GuestHouse Inn & Suites on Gateway Street in Springfield prepares to close
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- Dozens of people living at the GuestHouse Inn & Suites on Gateway Street in Springfield are facing eviction. Some said they were given notices on Oct. 31 informing them their leases would be terminated on Nov. 29. "90% of us don't have any place to go," one...
Public to weigh in on Eugene ordinance banning natural gas in newly constructed low-rise homes
EUGENE, Ore. -- There's a lot of heat over the city of Eugene's electrification plan. On Monday, a public hearing is set to take place on a new ordinance to ban natural gas in newly constructed low-rise residential homes. Discussion on banning natural gas in newly constructed residential, commercial and...
