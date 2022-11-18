ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rock County, WI

Thanksgiving meal distribution event helps feed students in Beloit

BELOIT, Wis. (WMTV) - The season of giving is just around the corner. In Beloit, they’re getting a head start by helping feed those in need. Merrill Elementary School students will not be without a turkey on their dinner table this Thanksgiving thanks to their meal distribution event. School counselor Steven Jordan said he wants to create a good feeling for his students and their families.
Janesville hosting Giving Tree donation drive

With the city of Janesville’s Christmas tree soon returing to the lobby of city hall, residents have the opportunity to give back. Housing Services Director Kelly Bedessem says starting November 28th, people can leave books, games, and toys under the tree but with cold and flu season upon us, they ask that they be in new condition for the safety of the kids.
DEFY asks for donations this holiday season

Community members can adopt or family or individual in need during the holiday season as part of DEFY Domestic Abuse Beloit’s annual holiday gift program. Director of Survivor Empowerment Services Kelsey Hood Christenson says people who they have helped provide them with a holiday wish list, and it’s a great oppurtuntiy to brighten the holiday season for those in need.
Hedberg library seeks local musicians

The Hedberg Public Library in Janesville is looking for local musicians to help celebrate the holidays by joining their Hedberg Harmony lineup for December. Programming and Outreach Coordinator Rene Bue says the performances will be unpaid, but it is an opportunity for local artists to give back to the community and make people’s library visits more enjoyable.
Lino’s expands into Loves Park with unique curbside restaurant

LOVES PARK — The look of Lino’s second location is a departure from the grand decor of its original Rockford restaurant, which famously features a replica of the Leaning Tower of Pisa inside. But inside the 53-foot-long red shipping container on Riverside Boulevard is the same “secret sauce”—...
Santa Claus calls program registration now open

Each year, Santa Claus stays busying by making calls to all the boys and girls of Janesville. Recreation Director Shelley Slapak says the city and the Janesville Lion’s Club will be making official calls to the North Pole and Santa will call the kids on December 6th as long as parents fill out an application form.
Rockford store doings its part to eliminate waste

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A stateline store is doing its part to reduce and eliminate single use plastic. “Earth,” a zero-waste store located of Rockford’s Jefferson Street, had its grand opening on Saturday. Everything they sell is natural, eco-friendly, compostable or biodegradable. The owner said that it is part of a movement. “The more I […]
Local author wins literary award

A Hedberg Public Library employee wins a literary award from the Wisconsin Library Association. Youth Services Associate Jamie Swenson’s book, We Want Snow! A Wintry Chant, was one of ten titles awarded Outstanding Children’s Book of the Year. The Children’s Book Awards recognize outstanding books for youth by Wisconsin-connected authors.
Police: Poplar Grove man arrested after parking lot shooting

A man was arrested on various charges after a shots fired call. Police: Poplar Grove man arrested after parking lot …. A man was arrested on various charges after a shots fired call. Car crashes, rolls over into into parking lot of …. Rockford police are on scene at a...
Serial Rockford bank robber faces up to 40 years

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Demontrion Phillips, 28, has been convicted of robbing banks in Rockford and Belvidere last year. The U.S. Justice Department announced Phillips’ conviction. According to authorities, he stole $5,930 from the Midland States Bank, at 1700 N. Alpine Road, on April 7th 2021, and $4,408 from Midland States Bank, at 600 S. […]
Mrs. Fisher’s Potato Chips’ Hot Bag Sale Is This Week In Illinois

"Shopping local" is a frequent phrase you'll hear throughout your city but there may be occasions when you're not sure what your looking for is considered "local." When it comes to food there are usually plenty of options, but what if you're looking for chips? This is a no-brainer if you're in or near northern Illinois. Mrs. Fisher's should be top of mind.
Rockford’s Nicholas Conservatory is set to glow

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford’s Nicholas Conservatory will be glowing before residents know it. “All Aglow” was named by an online blog as one of the 16 best places to view Christmas lights around Chicago. It includes 300,000 lights and 50 handmade candy canes throughout the gardens. The event, which starts Saturday, is free to […]
Janesville reminds citizens of winter emergency rules

We’ve already experienced a bit of that winter weather, but with more severe stuff inevitably on the way, the city of Janesville is sharing winter weather emergency information. Operations Director Maggie Darr says snow with 2 to 3 inches of accumulation, freezing rain or fog, or other winter weather...
