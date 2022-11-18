Read full article on original website
Bulldogs storm past Willingboro, 42-6, to reach Group II state title game
MARLTON — First-year head coach Jeremy Schulte let his Rumson-Fair Haven Regional High School football players know how well they had competed after the Bulldogs defeated Willingboro High School, 42-6, in an NJSIAA Group II state playoff semifinal game on Nov. 20 at Cherokee High School in Marlton. “That...
Lehigh Valley high school football PIAA roundup: Central Catholic wins a thriller in OT, Whitehall takes care of business, and Executive Education dominates
It was a clean sweep for District 11 teams in the opening round of the PIAA football playoffs Friday night, with Whitehall, Allentown Central Catholic and Executive Education Academy all advancing to the quarterfinals. Here is a roundup of the games. Whitehall 34, Delaware Valley 13 (Class 5A) Paulie Weinrich opened the scoring on an 11-yard rushing touchdown to give Delaware Valley a 6-0 lead ...
Delaware high school football scores: DIAA Playoffs
Follow Delaware high school football season Week 11 and catch up on our coverage of the state's teams and players. DIAA football playoff predictions: Game-by-game DIAA football playoff preview: Stats, analysis, predictions Week 10 in Delaware HS football: 97 top performances from Week 10 of Delaware high school football ...
Why Ndamukong Suh signed with Eagles over mom’s objection
PHILADELPHIA – Defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh got off a flight at Philadelphia International Airport at 11 p.m. Thursday, looking forward to playing for the fifth team in his career. Being a free agent, Suh still had the itch to play this season but wanted to wait for the right opportunity.
Sportsbeat: Week 13 – High school football scores and highlights for Nov. 18
Welcome back to week 13 of high school football. Tune in for highlights on WTAJ during the 11 p.m. news Refresh this page for the latest updates on scores AAAAAA STATE PLAYOFFS McDowell: 50State College: 57QTR: FINAL-3OT D9 A CHAMPIONSHIP Brockway: 14Port Allegany: 21QTR: FINAL D6 AA CHAMPIONSHIP Penns Valley: 35Bishop Guilfoyle: 56QTR: FINAL AAA […]
Cooper | Old Tappan sings merry tune after NJSIAA Group 3 semifinal win
FRANKLIN (Somerset) — Nicholas Varni left a part of him on the Franklin High School football field Sunday. Or at least, some flakes of gold off his helmet. Varni, an Old Tappan senior guard/nose tackle and tough son-of-a-gun, was at the heart of a strong performance as the Golden Knights knocked off undefeated West...
WATCH: Northern Highlands blocks PAT in overtime to defeat North Hunterdon in G4 semis
Northern Highlands and North Hunterdon played a classic on a chilly Saturday evening at Franklin High School in the North, Group 4 semifinals as part of the 2022 NJISAA/Rothman Orthopaedics state football tournament. Northern Highlands, the No. 15 team in the NJ.com Top 20, came away with a 21-20 overtime...
Uh oh. Giants look like the bad team everyone expected in listless loss to the Lions | Politi
Well, Giants fans, you can look at this Dud vs. Detroit two ways:. 1. That it was the ultimate trap game with a Thanksgiving trip to Dallas on deck, that it was an inevitable course correction that happens to every team in the NFL eventually, that it was the first bad loss under head coach Brian Daboll, and most of all, that you would have signed for a 7-3 record in late November because you might have signed for 7-10 the entire season.
Last-minute touchdown lifts Delsea High School football to win over Camden, state final
MARLTON – Sal Marchese gave the Delsea Regional High School football team one of the greatest compliments a coach could give on Saturday afternoon. “You’re one of my favorite teams,” the program’s leader of the past 30 seasons told them. And that was before the Crusaders...
.@Vantage_NIL boys’ recruit: Highland Regional (N.J.) 2023 ATT Gansky commits to Holy Family
Highland Regional (N.J.) 2023 attackman Aaron Gansky has made a verbal commitment to play Division II lacrosse at Holy Family University. High school: Highland Regional (Blackwood, N.J.) Grad year: 2023. Positions: Attack. College committed to: Holy Family University. Academic honors: Honor Roll. Expected major: Nursing Education. Why did you choose...
Devils beat Senators, tie 11th-longest winning streak in NHL history | 3 takeaways
Yegor Sharangovich fired a snap shot and Jesper Boqvist turned toward the net. The Devils were already beating the Senators by two with 17 minutes remaining in the second period on Saturday, but Boqvist wanted to bury the game early. So once Sharangovich’s shot bounced off Anton Forsberg’s pad, Boqvist rushed in and tapped it in to give his team the 3-0 lead.
