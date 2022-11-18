ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lehigh Valley high school football PIAA roundup: Central Catholic wins a thriller in OT, Whitehall takes care of business, and Executive Education dominates

It was a clean sweep for District 11 teams in the opening round of the PIAA football playoffs Friday night, with Whitehall, Allentown Central Catholic and Executive Education Academy all advancing to the quarterfinals. Here is a roundup of the games. Whitehall 34, Delaware Valley 13 (Class 5A) Paulie Weinrich opened the scoring on an 11-yard rushing touchdown to give Delaware Valley a 6-0 lead ...
Sportsbeat: Week 13 – High school football scores and highlights for Nov. 18

Welcome back to week 13 of high school football. Tune in for highlights on WTAJ during the 11 p.m. news Refresh this page for the latest updates on scores AAAAAA STATE PLAYOFFS McDowell: 50State College: 57QTR: FINAL-3OT D9 A CHAMPIONSHIP Brockway: 14Port Allegany: 21QTR: FINAL D6 AA CHAMPIONSHIP  Penns Valley: 35Bishop Guilfoyle: 56QTR: FINAL AAA […]
Uh oh. Giants look like the bad team everyone expected in listless loss to the Lions | Politi

Well, Giants fans, you can look at this Dud vs. Detroit two ways:. 1. That it was the ultimate trap game with a Thanksgiving trip to Dallas on deck, that it was an inevitable course correction that happens to every team in the NFL eventually, that it was the first bad loss under head coach Brian Daboll, and most of all, that you would have signed for a 7-3 record in late November because you might have signed for 7-10 the entire season.
.@Vantage_NIL boys’ recruit: Highland Regional (N.J.) 2023 ATT Gansky commits to Holy Family

Highland Regional (N.J.) 2023 attackman Aaron Gansky has made a verbal commitment to play Division II lacrosse at Holy Family University. High school: Highland Regional (Blackwood, N.J.) Grad year: 2023. Positions: Attack. College committed to: Holy Family University. Academic honors: Honor Roll. Expected major: Nursing Education. Why did you choose...
Devils beat Senators, tie 11th-longest winning streak in NHL history | 3 takeaways

Yegor Sharangovich fired a snap shot and Jesper Boqvist turned toward the net. The Devils were already beating the Senators by two with 17 minutes remaining in the second period on Saturday, but Boqvist wanted to bury the game early. So once Sharangovich’s shot bounced off Anton Forsberg’s pad, Boqvist rushed in and tapped it in to give his team the 3-0 lead.
