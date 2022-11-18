In a matter of hours, more than $150,000 was claimed in the Jacksonville area, but there are still millions of dollars more waiting for the rightful owner to come forward. On Monday, Florida Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis officially kicked off his annual Holiday Money Hunt, launching with a phone bank at News4JAX. The goal is to reunite people with money and property the state has been holding for safekeeping, and in less than 15 hours, viewers claimed their cash — clearing more than 700 accounts that were being held.

JACKSONVILLE, FL ・ 3 HOURS AGO