ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 1

Related
News4Jax.com

Holiday Money Hunt: $150K claimed in just hours, millions still up for grabs in Northeast Florida

In a matter of hours, more than $150,000 was claimed in the Jacksonville area, but there are still millions of dollars more waiting for the rightful owner to come forward. On Monday, Florida Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis officially kicked off his annual Holiday Money Hunt, launching with a phone bank at News4JAX. The goal is to reunite people with money and property the state has been holding for safekeeping, and in less than 15 hours, viewers claimed their cash — clearing more than 700 accounts that were being held.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Where weather could impact your travel plans this week

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- – We have finally reached that time of year. It’s time to get ready for Thanksgiving cuisine and spending quality time with friends and family. For many, this involves travel either by air or by road. The good news -- this holiday season it looks...
FLORIDA STATE
News4Jax.com

Saturday evening brings chilly weather and chance for rain

Whether you are heading to St. Augustine for the annual Nights of Lights tradition or just want to enjoy your Saturday night outdoors, you will need a coat and an umbrella. As a cold front passes through Florida this evening into the morning there is a slight chance for light rain, a dry atmosphere reduces those chances.
SAINT AUGUSTINE, FL
News4Jax.com

Jekyll Island hosts their annual Merry Artist’s Festival

Once again, the Jekyll Island community invites people to roll up and immerse themselves in the crafts and artistry their various guilds create. There will be demonstrations, signings and more each weekend going into the new year. Make it a full day trip and experience the holiday spirit with lights, tours and more.

Comments / 0

Community Policy