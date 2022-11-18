ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hoboken, NJ

These are the 10 most expensive zip codes in N.J.

Alpine lost its spot as New Jersey’s most expensive zip code after a six year reign. The Bergen County town, with a median sales price of $2.18 million, was unseated by Monmouth County’s Deal, which has had a median sales price of $2.3 million in 2022, according to real estate data company Property Shark.
BERGEN COUNTY, NJ
Princeton Community Housing celebrates new affordable apartments

Princeton Community Housing (PCH), which has been at the forefront of serving the community’s affordable housing needs for 55 years, last night announced a milestone achievement for those it serves, raising over $2 million in private support for the construction of 25 new affordable rental homes in Princeton. The...
PRINCETON, NJ
East Orange-Barringer Old Guard event finally back to the way things used to be

The East Orange-Barringer Old Guard tradition went new school out of necessity the past two years. It may not have been ideal, and certainly not preferred, but a totally virtual gathering the night before Thanksgiving in 2020 and 2021 did keep a longstanding tradition alive and well during the height of the pandemic in 2020 and when numbers spiked again last fall in Newark and East Orange.
EAST ORANGE, NJ
No. 3 Toms River North rolls past Edison in Group 5 semis with QB Ford leading way

Nothing runs like a Ford — Micah Ford that is. With his massive offensive line clearing canyon-wide paths, Toms River North’s explosive junior quarterback rushed for 283 yards and five touchdowns and added a two-point conversion to lead his team to a 42-14 Group 5 semifinal victory over Edison in the NJSIAA/Rothman Orthopaedics football playoffs Saturday night at Cherokee High School in Marlton.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
A bunny thing happened on the way to putting out a Bayonne fire

On a day that Bayonne firefighters rescued a homebound resident from a burning building, the photo that circulated from the incident was an unusual one — a firefighter clutching a rabbit. It looks almost like a renaissance painting: the rabbit’s ears laid back and eyes wide in terror, its...
BAYONNE, NJ
Arrest made in fatal shooting of N.J. man after argument

A Jersey City man was arrested Saturday after allegedly gunning down another man in Hoboken in September, according to Hudson County authorities. Deon Williams, 25, is accused of first-degree murder and unlawful weapons possession in connection to the Sept. 24 killing of Hoboken resident Christopher Garcia. Authorities say they responded...
HOBOKEN, NJ
How the Grinch tried to steal one Jersey City street’s Christmas spirit

“Then he growled, with his Grinch fingers nervously drumming, ‘I must find some way to keep Christmas from coming!’” — Dr. Seuss, How The Grinch Stole Christmas!. Theodor Seuss Geisel’s Christmas villain did not pay a visit to New York Avenue in Jersey City this week, but someone — perhaps also with a heart two sizes too small — did their best impression.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
75K pounds of food handed out at pre-Thanksgiving food drive (PHOTOS)

Organizers handed out nearly 75,000 pounds of groceries to about 1,000 families around Mercer County Saturday, part of a food drive organized by area nonprofits. Saturday morning, Trenton Area Soup Kitchen (TASK) and the Rise Social Support Center in East Windsor hosted a drive-thru food distribution at Modway Creative Furniture in East Windsor.
MERCER COUNTY, NJ
Plot twist: Bayonne proposes $65 million in bonds as incentive for $900 million film studio

The film studio touted as one of the biggest ever commercial investments in Bayonne history may also receive a rare incentive from the city: millions of dollars in city bonds. As a part of a negotiated deal with the developer Togus Urban Renewal, the city is considering issuing $65 million in bonds to the 1888 Studios project that would bring a film studio to the former Texaco property near the Bayonne Bridge.
BAYONNE, NJ
Body of missing N.J. hiker found after weeklong search

The body of a 41-year-old man who went missing last weekend was discovered Saturday, authorities said, following a week-long search by teams on the ground, in the air, and on boats along the river within the sprawling Ramapo Valley Reservation where he frequently hiked by himself. Hector Zamorano, of Mahwah,...
BERGEN COUNTY, NJ
