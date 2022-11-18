The East Orange-Barringer Old Guard tradition went new school out of necessity the past two years. It may not have been ideal, and certainly not preferred, but a totally virtual gathering the night before Thanksgiving in 2020 and 2021 did keep a longstanding tradition alive and well during the height of the pandemic in 2020 and when numbers spiked again last fall in Newark and East Orange.

EAST ORANGE, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO