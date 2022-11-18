Read full article on original website
Related
Weed consumers thankful for deals on N.J.’s 1st Green Wednesday
This week marks the first Thanksgiving recreational weed is legal to consume in New Jersey. Many people will share it with friends, going on “cousin walks” and even making infused dishes to put on their menus. Following trends seen in other legalized states, weed sales are expected to...
Tale of two tolls: Five Below vs. nickel-and-dime | Editorial
When it was announced a month ago that New Jersey Turnpike and Garden State Parkway tolls would be going up again Jan. 1, users of the state’s third toll road — the Atlantic City Expressway — might have thought they were getting a reprieve. Well, better late...
New Jersey man made his own machine gun, sold meth, Feds say
CAMDEN, N.J. – A Burlington County man was charged with firearms and narcotics offenses including making his own machine gun. An arrest complaint was filed against Cody Starr, 35, of Mount Holly, New Jersey, who is being accused of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a machinegun, distribution of methamphetamine, and possession of a firearm in connection with drug trafficking. Starr made his initial appearance today before U.S. Magistrate Judge Elizabeth A. Pascal in Camden federal court and was detained without bail. According to documents filed in this case and statements made in court: A team The post New Jersey man made his own machine gun, sold meth, Feds say appeared first on Shore News Network.
N.J.’s population center still tilts north. This town considers it a badge of honor.
Riddle time: It’s neither North nor South, and it’s certainly not New, but this New Jersey town is home to the “center of population,” as calculated by the U.S. Census. Need more hints?. Appropriately, the New Jersey Turnpike cuts through this town in two spots, along...
N.J. reports 1,417 COVID cases, 14 deaths. Busy holiday travel week ahead.
New Jersey health officials reported another 1,417 COVID-19 cases and 14 confirmed deaths on Friday ahead of a busy travel week leading up to Thanksgiving. The statewide rate of transmission stayed at 0.88 for the second day in a row. A transmission rate below 1 is an indication that the outbreak is declining, since each new case is leading to less than one additional case.
Gov. Murphy’s argument for bringing back the bear hunt has the Ring of truth to it | Mulshine
We’re onto you, bears. Now that we’ve got those Ring cameras you can’t fool us anymore. Lots of people have that system, which links a video camera to a doorbell. It will detect night-time interlopers you might not otherwise notice.
Paid Menstrual Leave Coming to New Jersey
Women may no longer need to suffer in silence.(@S-S-S/iStock) Paid menstrual leave in New Jersey has turned a lot of heads over the past few months. Officially recognized in Australia, parts of Asia, and Europe, New Jersey is officially introducing legislation to make that time of the month a little more bearable for women who suffer.
Six Newark, NJ residents charged in $3M stolen luxury car ring
NEWARK — The ringleader of a luxury car theft ring and five accomplices broke into their victims' homes to steal more than 30 vehicles worth millions of dollars, according to State Police. Authorities say they dismantled the $3 million theft ring spanning throughout New Jersey and New York on...
fox29.com
Feds tell New Jersey to discontinue playful highway safety messages
PENNSAUKEN, N.J. - Playful signs posted along New Jersey highways that used humor to remind drivers to obey the rules of the road are now a thing of the past. A source tells FOX 29 that the Federal Highway Administration informed New Jersey that the signage was not in the government handbook.
wrnjradio.com
NJ Human Services announces expanded substance use disorder outpatient treatment hours coming for ten counties
NEW JERSEY – Human Services Commissioner Sarah Adelman Thursday announced the department has awarded contracts to expand substance use disorder outpatient treatment service hours in Atlantic, Burlington, Camden, Essex, Hudson, Hunterdon, Mercer, Monmouth, Ocean and Passaic counties. Providers can begin increasing hours as soon as possible, and no later...
These NJ spots have the best breakfast in the state according to Food & Wine
I’m pretty sure I can speak for all of New Jersey when I say breakfast is our favorite meal and if you don’t agree, then you haven’t been to a good Jersey diner. But isn’t Jersey full of good diners? Yes! Which is why it’s so hard to choose where to get breakfast from.
21st store for adult recreational weed opens its doors in New Jersey
Ascend Fort Lee opened its doors Thursday to a steady flow of customers, becoming the 21st store in New Jersey to offer recreational weed and the one located closest to New York. Among those to venture into the store for its 11 a.m. launch was Bryan Beck, 60, of Edgewater....
This is the weirdest favorite Thanksgiving food in NJ
It's not often you hear the words weird and Thanksgiving in the same sentence, but we're about to shatter that habit. We're going to tell you the weirdest Thanksgiving favorite in New Jersey. The determination of the weirdest favorite for Thanksgiving here in the Garden State was made by the...
These Are The 5 Highest Paying Jobs In New Jersey
I always knew I wanted to work in radio, there was never a doubt in my mind about that. I also knew that working in radio meant I'd likely never be a millionaire, but that's what the lottery is for right?. I love my job. I love talking to people,...
Toxic habit some in NJ must stop when gathering for Thanksgiving
It's hard to believe, but the holidays have now arrived in New Jersey. After we get through Thanksgiving, it becomes a mad dash to the New Year. And as we get older, it does seem to go faster and faster every year. As those years go by, so does our...
Five killed, 18 injured in Colorado gay nightclub shooting, NJ lawmakers react
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A 22-year-old gunman opened fire in a gay nightclub in Colorado Springs, killing five people and leaving 18 injured before he was subdued by “heroic” patrons and arrested by police who were on the scene within minutes, authorities said Sunday. Two firearms, including...
The Cheesesteak Chain all over New Jersey that you never heard of
The other night while spending time on an app on my phone an ad popped up for Charley's Cheesesteaks. The ad said they could deliver it to my house real soon. I thought maybe it was a new place that opened up on the other side of my town or the next town over. I looked them up and it turns out that they have 18 locations all over New Jersey. So, why have I never heard of them? Because I generally don't go to the mall.
Ringleader, five others charged in New Jersey state wide auto theft ring terrorizing residents
NEWARK, NJ – New Jersey State Police have arrested seven people involved in an interstate auto theft ring based out of New Jersey, that targeted high end vehicles across the states suburbs, in particular at the Jersey Shore. State Police detectives believe they have dismantled the group responsible for the theft of more than 30 high-end vehicles worth more than $3 million over a seven-month period. Millstone, N.J. – The New Jersey State Police have charged six suspects and dismantled an auto theft ring in New Jersey and New York linked to the theft of more than 30 high-end vehicles The post Ringleader, five others charged in New Jersey state wide auto theft ring terrorizing residents appeared first on Shore News Network.
New Jersey, We Need A Win! Most Commonly Drawn Numbers For The Powerball Jackpot
The Powerball has been top of mind for everyone. That record setting jackpot had my family and I talking. We made it a game. Let's say you win the jackpot, all of the taxes are taken out, the legal process is complete and the money is now in your account and at your disposal. What is your first major purchase going to be?
NJ.com
NJ
229K+
Followers
133K+
Post
83M+
Views
ABOUT
NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.https://www.nj.com
Comments / 1