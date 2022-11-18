ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NJ.com

Comments / 1

Related
NJ.com

Tale of two tolls: Five Below vs. nickel-and-dime | Editorial

When it was announced a month ago that New Jersey Turnpike and Garden State Parkway tolls would be going up again Jan. 1, users of the state’s third toll road — the Atlantic City Expressway — might have thought they were getting a reprieve. Well, better late...
Shore News Network

New Jersey man made his own machine gun, sold meth, Feds say

CAMDEN, N.J. – A Burlington County man was charged with firearms and narcotics offenses including making his own machine gun. An arrest complaint was filed against Cody Starr, 35, of Mount Holly, New Jersey, who is being accused of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a machinegun, distribution of methamphetamine, and possession of a firearm in connection with drug trafficking. Starr made his initial appearance today before U.S. Magistrate Judge Elizabeth A. Pascal in Camden federal court and was detained without bail. According to documents filed in this case and statements made in court: A team The post New Jersey man made his own machine gun, sold meth, Feds say appeared first on Shore News Network.
BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

N.J. reports 1,417 COVID cases, 14 deaths. Busy holiday travel week ahead.

New Jersey health officials reported another 1,417 COVID-19 cases and 14 confirmed deaths on Friday ahead of a busy travel week leading up to Thanksgiving. The statewide rate of transmission stayed at 0.88 for the second day in a row. A transmission rate below 1 is an indication that the outbreak is declining, since each new case is leading to less than one additional case.
ARIZONA STATE
Bridget Mulroy

Paid Menstrual Leave Coming to New Jersey

Women may no longer need to suffer in silence.(@S-S-S/iStock) Paid menstrual leave in New Jersey has turned a lot of heads over the past few months. Officially recognized in Australia, parts of Asia, and Europe, New Jersey is officially introducing legislation to make that time of the month a little more bearable for women who suffer.
wrnjradio.com

NJ Human Services announces expanded substance use disorder outpatient treatment hours coming for ten counties

NEW JERSEY – Human Services Commissioner Sarah Adelman Thursday announced the department has awarded contracts to expand substance use disorder outpatient treatment service hours in Atlantic, Burlington, Camden, Essex, Hudson, Hunterdon, Mercer, Monmouth, Ocean and Passaic counties. Providers can begin increasing hours as soon as possible, and no later...
PASSAIC COUNTY, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

The Cheesesteak Chain all over New Jersey that you never heard of

The other night while spending time on an app on my phone an ad popped up for Charley's Cheesesteaks. The ad said they could deliver it to my house real soon. I thought maybe it was a new place that opened up on the other side of my town or the next town over. I looked them up and it turns out that they have 18 locations all over New Jersey. So, why have I never heard of them? Because I generally don't go to the mall.
NEW JERSEY STATE
Shore News Network

Ringleader, five others charged in New Jersey state wide auto theft ring terrorizing residents

NEWARK, NJ – New Jersey State Police have arrested seven people involved in an interstate auto theft ring based out of New Jersey, that targeted high end vehicles across the states suburbs, in particular at the Jersey Shore. State Police detectives believe they have dismantled the group responsible for the theft of more than 30 high-end vehicles worth more than $3 million over a seven-month period. Millstone, N.J. – The New Jersey State Police have charged six suspects and dismantled an auto theft ring in New Jersey and New York linked to the theft of more than 30 high-end vehicles The post Ringleader, five others charged in New Jersey state wide auto theft ring terrorizing residents appeared first on Shore News Network.
NEW JERSEY STATE
NJ.com

NJ.com

NJ
229K+
Followers
133K+
Post
83M+
Views
ABOUT

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

 https://www.nj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy