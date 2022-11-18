ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crash causes closures on I-75 N between Mile Markers 60 and 63

By Kaitlyn Snook
 4 days ago
All lanes on I-75 North closed between Mile Markers 60 and 63 in Collier County.

A vehicle crash is causing major traffic back up in the area. Motorists should expect delays.

