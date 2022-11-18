ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cheyenne, WY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
K2 Radio

Expect Slick Wyoming Roads Day Before Thanksgiving

If you are traveling this Wednesday for Thanksgiving, keep an eye out for slippery driving conditions. According to Don Day of Day Weather, we are not expecting a major snow event. But just enough the slick the roads up. That will especially be true for higher elevations. It's a good...
WYOMING STATE
wyomingnewsnow.tv

Warm-up Continues With Some Breezy Winds

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - Temperatures continue to warm over the weekend. We have seen the last of the frigid temperatures as we had at the end of this week. We will have to settle for just plain cold in the night and morning hours. Temperatures will warm into Sunday by an average of 10 degrees for the daytime highs. While heavier cloud coverage surrounded Wyoming, the Cowboy State will remain mostly clear to partly cloudy for the next few days. Tonight’s low temperatures will be in the low 20s and upper teens around the Cheyenne region with colder temperatures of lower teens and single digits out west.
WYOMING STATE
OutThere Colorado

Here's when more snow is expected to hit Colorado

According to a hazardous weather outlook posted by the National Weather Service, more snow is expected to hit Colorado from late Wednesday into early Thursday this week. With that being said, it's also worth noting that this snowfall isn't expected to be anything that's too noteworthy, with the NWS stating that this "slight chance" of snow in the high country is not expected to result in significant accumulation.
COLORADO STATE
NBCMontana

Stagnant air locked in the valleys; next weather maker to impact Thanksgiving travel

AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY in effect until 1PM Monday for the Missoula/Bitterroot Valleys, the Potomac/Seeley Lake Region, the Kootenai/Cabinet Region, and the Lower Clark Fork Region. An extended period of stagnant air with light winds and little vertical mixing. People with respiratory illness should follow their physician`s advice for dealing with high levels of air pollution during periods of stagnant air.
MISSOULA, MT
Y95 COUNTRY

Temperature of -30 Recorded In Southeast Wyoming

The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says a temperature of -30 was recorded near Elk Mountain early Friday morning. To be clear, that was an actual temperature reading, not a wind chill. But several wind chills of below -20 were also recorded around the region. The Cheyenne airport,...
CHEYENNE, WY
capcity.news

Cheyenne to see clear skies, warmer temperatures in coming days

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — While today’s forecast predicts temperatures to max out in the mid-30s with a low below 20 degrees, the coming days will see warmer weather, the National Weather Service reports. On Sunday, Cheyenne residents can expect a high of nearly 50 degrees, and temperatures in the...
CHEYENNE, WY
cowboystatedaily.com

Badger Battles Skunks in Rancid Roadway Rodeo In Northeast Wyoming

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Bad attitudes and worse odors were the order of the day last week when Steph Jones of Gillette came across three skunks and a badger tussling in the middle of a back road. “I could smell it from inside my pickup,”...
WYOMING STATE
Y95 Country

We Totally Feel This Wyoming Elk’s Exhaustion As He Sleeps Standing

We've all been there. Life can be a lot sometimes, right? We go through the motions and sometimes, we just need to crash wherever we're at. I'm pretty good at falling asleep on the couch watching sports(I think I inherited that). While I'm not grazing out in a field, I can feel for this Wyoming bull elk that was caught on camera having a snooze in the middle of a field.
WYOMING STATE
oilcity.news

WYDOT sees increase in sign theft in southeast Wyoming

LARAMIE, Wyo. — The Wyoming Department of Transportation has noticed an increase in sign theft over the last year. More signs have been reported stolen each year, with common targets including the “Welcome to Wyoming” or “Entering Wyoming” signs. Other signs such as stop signs, traffic signs, and road signs have continued to be stolen as well. Stolen signs can lead to crashes and can pose dangerous conditions to travelers.
WYOMING STATE
WYTV.com

Winter Weather Advisory in effect: How much snow will fall?

The past few days has featured multiple days of light snow across the area with some accumulation across the Valley. Another cold front will push into the Valley Saturday night into Sunday and bring another period of accumulating snowfall. When will the snow start and how much will fall?. There...
TRUMBULL COUNTY, OH
cowboystatedaily.com

Huge Demand For Renewables Could Fuel Wyoming Rare Earth Project

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The Wyoming Energy Authority has awarded a $4.4 million grant to Rare Element Resources for its planned processing and separation demonstration plant in Upton. The project also is supported with $21.9 million in matching funding from the U.S. Department of Energy....
WYOMING STATE
capcity.news

City of Cheyenne trash, recycling schedule altered for Thanksgiving holiday

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The City of Cheyenne’s trash and recycling pickup schedule for this week will be slightly different due to the Thanksgiving holiday. Trash and recycling pickup scheduled for Thursday, Nov. 24, will instead take place Saturday, Nov. 26. The city asks residents to have trash and recycling containers out by 6 a.m.
CHEYENNE, WY
Y95 Country

Y95 Country

Cheyenne, WY
3K+
Followers
15K+
Post
837K+
Views
ABOUT

Y95 Country plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Cheyenne & Laramie, Wyoming. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://y95country.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy