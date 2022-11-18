CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - Temperatures continue to warm over the weekend. We have seen the last of the frigid temperatures as we had at the end of this week. We will have to settle for just plain cold in the night and morning hours. Temperatures will warm into Sunday by an average of 10 degrees for the daytime highs. While heavier cloud coverage surrounded Wyoming, the Cowboy State will remain mostly clear to partly cloudy for the next few days. Tonight’s low temperatures will be in the low 20s and upper teens around the Cheyenne region with colder temperatures of lower teens and single digits out west.

WYOMING STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO