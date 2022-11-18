Read full article on original website
Expect Slick Wyoming Roads Day Before Thanksgiving
If you are traveling this Wednesday for Thanksgiving, keep an eye out for slippery driving conditions. According to Don Day of Day Weather, we are not expecting a major snow event. But just enough the slick the roads up. That will especially be true for higher elevations. It's a good...
Here’s What Mother Nature is Cooking Up for Southeast Wyoming This Thanksgiving
With the exception of some strong winds and mountain snow, it doesn't appear that the weather will be too much of an issue in southeast Wyoming this week. According to the National Weather Service in Cheyenne, Tuesday will be mostly sunny and dry before strong winds usher in a cold front Wednesday.
wyomingnewsnow.tv
Warm-up Continues With Some Breezy Winds
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - Temperatures continue to warm over the weekend. We have seen the last of the frigid temperatures as we had at the end of this week. We will have to settle for just plain cold in the night and morning hours. Temperatures will warm into Sunday by an average of 10 degrees for the daytime highs. While heavier cloud coverage surrounded Wyoming, the Cowboy State will remain mostly clear to partly cloudy for the next few days. Tonight’s low temperatures will be in the low 20s and upper teens around the Cheyenne region with colder temperatures of lower teens and single digits out west.
Here's when more snow is expected to hit Colorado
According to a hazardous weather outlook posted by the National Weather Service, more snow is expected to hit Colorado from late Wednesday into early Thursday this week. With that being said, it's also worth noting that this snowfall isn't expected to be anything that's too noteworthy, with the NWS stating that this "slight chance" of snow in the high country is not expected to result in significant accumulation.
NBCMontana
Stagnant air locked in the valleys; next weather maker to impact Thanksgiving travel
AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY in effect until 1PM Monday for the Missoula/Bitterroot Valleys, the Potomac/Seeley Lake Region, the Kootenai/Cabinet Region, and the Lower Clark Fork Region. An extended period of stagnant air with light winds and little vertical mixing. People with respiratory illness should follow their physician`s advice for dealing with high levels of air pollution during periods of stagnant air.
Temperature of -30 Recorded In Southeast Wyoming
The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says a temperature of -30 was recorded near Elk Mountain early Friday morning. To be clear, that was an actual temperature reading, not a wind chill. But several wind chills of below -20 were also recorded around the region. The Cheyenne airport,...
capcity.news
Cheyenne to see clear skies, warmer temperatures in coming days
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — While today’s forecast predicts temperatures to max out in the mid-30s with a low below 20 degrees, the coming days will see warmer weather, the National Weather Service reports. On Sunday, Cheyenne residents can expect a high of nearly 50 degrees, and temperatures in the...
cowboystatedaily.com
Badger Battles Skunks in Rancid Roadway Rodeo In Northeast Wyoming
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Bad attitudes and worse odors were the order of the day last week when Steph Jones of Gillette came across three skunks and a badger tussling in the middle of a back road. “I could smell it from inside my pickup,”...
We Totally Feel This Wyoming Elk’s Exhaustion As He Sleeps Standing
We've all been there. Life can be a lot sometimes, right? We go through the motions and sometimes, we just need to crash wherever we're at. I'm pretty good at falling asleep on the couch watching sports(I think I inherited that). While I'm not grazing out in a field, I can feel for this Wyoming bull elk that was caught on camera having a snooze in the middle of a field.
county17.com
One Gillette resident among Wyoming’s 11 newest ‘Ultimate Anglers’
GILLETTE, Wyo. — On Monday, the Wyoming Game and Fish Department recognized 11 people who have recently earned the title of “Ultimate Angler” after catching 10 trophy-sized fish across 10 different species. A total of 32 people have achieved the title over the years. One of the...
oilcity.news
WYDOT sees increase in sign theft in southeast Wyoming
LARAMIE, Wyo. — The Wyoming Department of Transportation has noticed an increase in sign theft over the last year. More signs have been reported stolen each year, with common targets including the “Welcome to Wyoming” or “Entering Wyoming” signs. Other signs such as stop signs, traffic signs, and road signs have continued to be stolen as well. Stolen signs can lead to crashes and can pose dangerous conditions to travelers.
Photos: See the aftermath of massive snowfall in the Buffalo area
Western New York got even more snow on Saturday after a storm hit the region on Friday.
WYTV.com
Winter Weather Advisory in effect: How much snow will fall?
The past few days has featured multiple days of light snow across the area with some accumulation across the Valley. Another cold front will push into the Valley Saturday night into Sunday and bring another period of accumulating snowfall. When will the snow start and how much will fall?. There...
I-80 Stays Open Through Snowstorm – Wyoming Drivers SHOCKED!
Everyone in Wyoming had plenty of warning that cold weather and a good amount of snow had been sent from Canada. Not a problem for the folks in Wyoming. They just know they won't be able to use Interstate 80 for a couple of days. That's what always happens when...
cowboystatedaily.com
Huge Demand For Renewables Could Fuel Wyoming Rare Earth Project
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The Wyoming Energy Authority has awarded a $4.4 million grant to Rare Element Resources for its planned processing and separation demonstration plant in Upton. The project also is supported with $21.9 million in matching funding from the U.S. Department of Energy....
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Car Repossessions Up 20% – 30%, Repo Man Blames “Free” Covid Money
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Car markets across the United States and in Wyoming have been on a wild ride the last two years, and it doesn’t look like the ride is over yet. The latest sharp curve ahead appears to be an uptick in...
Search continues for woman missing for 2 days in freezing temperatures after New Hampshire hike
The search continued Tuesday for a 20-year-old woman who officials say has been missing for two days after going hiking in New Hampshire mountains. The state's fish and game law enforcement division said Emily Sotelo was dropped off Sunday morning at Lafayette Place Campground in Fraconia and she intended to hike Mounts Lafayette, Haystack and Flume.
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Will Try Again To Be First State With Own ‘Holy Grail’ Stable Token
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Wyoming lawmakers will try again to become the first state in the nation with its own stable token, along with a chance at billions in revenue if the Cowboy State can market itself successfully as a highly trusted first-mover. “As we...
capcity.news
City of Cheyenne trash, recycling schedule altered for Thanksgiving holiday
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The City of Cheyenne’s trash and recycling pickup schedule for this week will be slightly different due to the Thanksgiving holiday. Trash and recycling pickup scheduled for Thursday, Nov. 24, will instead take place Saturday, Nov. 26. The city asks residents to have trash and recycling containers out by 6 a.m.
Arctic Front To Blast SE Wyoming, Sub-Zero Temperatures Possible
The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says an arctic front later this week will bring bitterly cold temperatures to southeast Wyoming later this week, bringing low temperatures into the low single digits or even below zero in some areas. The agency posted this statement on its website:. ''The...
