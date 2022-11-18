ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Business Insider

Homebuyers battling high mortgage rates could soon have a new option: sell a stake in their future home for as much as $250,000 toward a down payment

A handful of companies offer homeowners cash in exchange for a stake in their home. The next frontier: making similar investments to buyers who need help with a down payment. Companies face significant obstacles to bringing this product mainstream. Companies backed by some of the world's biggest investors are doling...
Grazia

Banks Are Denying Families Mortgages Because Of Their Childcare Costs

Childcare costs are leaving families unable to buy homes – or even renegotiate existing deals – as banks unfairly weight the cost of nurseries when making their mortgage calculations. Some desperate families are resorting to methods such as giving family members cash payments in order to claim they...
BBC

Cost of living: 'We've got to sell our family home due to mortgage rise'

A mother-of-three said she was devastated at having to put her house on the market because she could no longer afford her mortgage payments. Emma Piddock, 32, from Norwich, is selling her family home and looking for a shared ownership property instead. It means the family would only own 25%...
GOBankingRates

4 Best Credit Cards for Retirees

The credit card industry is so competitive that you can find a card that serves just about any need. This ultimately benefits all consumers, but it can be particularly helpful for retirees....
The Independent

Voices: I am a mortgage adviser – let’s address the elephant in the room

Well what a year 2022 has turned out to be. The elephant in the room seems to be that the purchase market is dead. It’s not.Properties are still regularly coming to market and being sold close to asking prices. In short, people are still moving and listing their homes with agents. The real issue is that the confidence of first-time buyers is running very low, which has a knock-on effect on everyone else.Combine this lack of confidence with interest rate increases, not forgetting gas, electric and day-to-day food costs soaring too, is it any wonder those living with their...
TheStreet

This Mortgage 'Trick' May Make Buying a Home Easier

The deadly duo of high mortgage interest rates and high home prices has taken a sledgehammer to the psyche of the U.S. homebuying public. While housing prices have ticked down somewhat this autumn, rising mortgage rates place a huge obstacle in front of homebuyers. Those buyers aren’t getting any breaks on price, as the median listing price for a U.S. home right now is $425,000.
CNBC

The best hardship personal loans if you need cash but have a low credit score

Personal loans are a common way to pay for large expenses like weddings, funerals and home renovations. In fact, personal loan balances are up 31% from last year, according to a TransUnion report. But they can also be used to float the costs of a major emergency or hardship. This is especially handy since sometimes these events can wind up being a lot more costly than we might expect and a basic emergency fund may not suffice.
NEVADA STATE
Business Insider

How much you should have in savings at every age

Insider's experts choose the best products and services to help make smart decisions with your money (here’s how). In some cases, we receive a commission from our our partners, however, our opinions are our own. Terms apply to offers listed on this page. Many experts recommend you have at...
Money

6 Hacks to Get Around Sky-High Mortgage Rates

If you find yourself longing for the days of historically low interest rates, you’re not alone. This year, the average rate on 30-year mortgages has more than doubled, climbing from around 3% to around 6.6%, according to Freddie Mac. As a result, average monthly payments have soared, jumping 50% in as little time.
Money

7 Best Car Loan Rates of 2023

Best for Private PartiesBest for PersonalizationBest for Easy Online QuotesBest OverallBest for Used Cars. LightStreamBank of AmericaCapital OneCarsDirectPenFedConsumers Credit Union. Our PartnerOur PartnerOur PartnerOur Partner. Term. 24-84 months. 48 - 72 months. 36 - 72 months. Varies by lender. 36 - 82 months. 36 - 84 months. Minimum Loan Amount.
TheStreet

If You Think You’re Not Eligible for a New Mortgage, Think Again

With the average 30-year fixed-income mortgage interest rate standing at 7.5% (up 3.88% on a year-to-year basis) and home prices still relatively high compared to historic norms, demand for new mortgages is waning. That’s a problem for mortgage lenders looking for qualified buyers to sign on the dotted line. After...
CNET

What Is the Average Interest Rate for Savings Accounts?

The average annual percentage yield (APY) on savings accounts is 0.16% APY, according to data on Bankrate, a sister site of CNET. However, there's no need to settle for a savings account that only pays the national average rate. You can find savings accounts with APYs above 3.5% if you shop around, particularly with online banks.
nationalmortgageprofessional.com

Capturing the Market

When it comes to finding lending opportunities in today’s mortgage climate, smart originators leave no stone unturned. They need all the business they can get, and that means appealing to the broadest number of potential homebuyers as possible. Yet there is a particular market that no lender or mortgage...

Comments / 0

Community Policy