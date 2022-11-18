Read full article on original website
KLTV
Canton’s Q & Brew restaurant starts rebuilding process after September fire
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Q & Brew in Canton is finally able to start the rebuilding process after a devastating fire that happened in September. “Wait and be patient, because the insurance company said until we’re done with the investigations you can’t touch any of this,” says general partner of Silver Spur Resort, Jack Woodward.
List: Where to see the best Christmas lights in East Texas
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The Christmas season is here and that means Christmas lights are going up! Here’s a list of some of the best places to see Christmas lights in East Texas this year: ATHENS Land Of Lights Christmas Park Athens Land of Lights is open from 6 P.M. till 10 P.M. and is located […]
Minnie the chihuahua is looking for a home
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Megan Richell with SPCA of East Texas joined East Texas Live to share Minnie in hopes of finding her a forever home. Minnie is a four pound, 10-month-old Chihuahua mix that is very easy going and loves to be around other dogs. For more information on how to give Minnie and […]
Bear Creek Smokehouse owner shares Thanksgiving secret, ‘You’re going to think I’m crazy’
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The owner of Bear Creek Smokehouse, Robbie Shoults, joined East Texas Live to share an odd, but effective, secret on how to heat up a Bear Creek Smokehouse turkey this Thanksgiving. Here are Shoults’ instructions on how to heat up your Bear Creek Smokehouse turkey: Leave turkey on the kitchen counter […]
Shipping container townhomes near opening in McKinney, expansion planned
The Cotton Groves project broke ground in McKinney in October 2020. (Shelbie Hamilton/Community Impact) The Cotton Groves in McKinney is expected to have its first townhome completed in early January, according to Celeste Cox, CEO of Habitat for Humanity of Collin County. The Cotton Groves is a community of townhomes...
Recent Refreshment Break Paris Junior College Provided on its Campuses
PJC Student Activities Coordinator Megan Chapman, left, serves up Coke floats to students Mattie and Mollie O’Dell between classes at the PJC-Sulphur Springs Center campus. Paris Junior College — located in Paris, Texas, about 100 miles northeast of Dallas — has been a part of the Lamar County community since 1924.
Thankful To Serve A Great Community And Extend The Healing Ministry Of Jesus Christ
By Jennifer Heitman, Senior Market Development, CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital – Sulphur Springs, [email protected]. From our CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital family to yours, we wish you a happy Thanksgiving! We are thankful to serve this great community and be able to extend the healing ministry of Jesus Christ. It is our honor and privilege, every single day.
Rockwall County Open Spaces: ‘We must not delay any longer’
ROCKWALL COUNTY, TX (Nov. 21, 2022) In 1986 my wife and I fled the City of Garland and Dallas County. After church one sunny Mother’s Day morning, we visited our future home in Heath. Our three little children jumped out of the car and ran toward the lake without bothering to look inside the house. We knew instantly that we had found our lifetime home.
theeasttexasweekend.com
Experience holiday fun like never before with Christmas in Lindale
Starting with the Lindale Christmas Parade, starting at 5:30 PM on December 3rd, Lindale is kicking off all the holiday fun! Afterwards starting at 6:00 PM that same night until January 1, 2023, you can experience Christmas in Lindale at Pickers Pavilion! Picker’s Pavilion is located at 205 Cannery Row in Lindale. It’s open 7 days a week from 9:00 AM - 9:00 PM, starting December 4th, and it’s FREE. Picker’s Pavilion has been completely transformed into the ultimate Christmas spot, so grab your friends & family and enjoy all that Lindale has to offer!
Protecting Plants, Pipes And Animals From Frost And Freeze
By Mario Villarino, Extension Agent, Agriculture/Natural Resources, Hopkins County, [email protected]. Frosts and freeze can damage or kill exposed plants, especially those in containers. Damage can vary greatly among plant varieties, so cold-sensitive plants will require more protection than hardier plants. Plants in containers are more susceptible to freezing temperatures...
Chamber Connection – Nov. 16: Economic Development Lunch, Christmas Activities Planned
If you would like a crystal ball to see into the economic future, then you’ll want to get a glimpse of what the experts are saying at the annual Economic Development Luncheon, set for Wednesday, Dec. 14, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Hopkins County Civic Center.
Yantis Masonic Lodge Turkey Shoot Planned This Weekend
Yantis Masonic Lodge # 382 will host a Turkey Shoot this Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, with chances for people to win a turkey. This is the Lodge’s main annual fundraiser, which helps support Lodge operations. The Turkey Shoot begins at 9:30 a.m., with shooting beginning around 10 a.m. and...
CandysDirt.com
Hideaway: The Best Kept Secret of East Texas Living
When we last checked in with Chad Hudson, founder and owner of Savoy Builders, he was packing up a glorious home in Rockwall, a Midcentury Modern on one-and-a-half verdant acres in Chandlers Landing. He built the home, let us drool over it, then sold it in about two seconds. He...
fox4news.com
Chase across North Texas ends in Dallas neighborhood
DALLAS - A driver in a Mercedes with fake paper tags led authorities on a high-speed, multi-city, hour-and-a-half-long chase Monday afternoon. It ended with the driver on top of a stranger's car after he was cornered by a police K9. The chase started near Forney but weaved along parts of...
East Texas Food Bank, Green Acres Baptist Church distributing holiday food on Monday
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The East Texas Food Bank will be distributing holiday food boxes on Monday, Nov. 21 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Green Acres Baptist Church. The holiday food boxes will contain canned meats, canned vegetables, fresh produce and other holiday foods. The boxes are available to the public and no […]
Blue Santa Program Kicking Into High Gear
Hopkins County, Texas — The 2022 Blue Santa Toy Drive has already kicked into high gear. Working together with CANHelp, the Sulphur Springs Police Department, Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office, the Sulphur Springs and Hopkins County Fire Departments, CJ Duffey, Choice Hospice, and members of numerous ministries, businesses, organizations, and individuals work to provide toys for children ages 1 to 14 years who currently reside in Hopkins County.
easttexasradio.com
OGT Offers $1,000 For Information
Operation Game Thief works with the Texas Parks and Wildlife as a nonprofit. They are offering $1,000 for information on who shot an axis buck on CR 3110 in Gladewater. The axis buck was on private property, shot from the roadway, and left to waste around Tuesday, Nov 8. If you have information, you can call them at 1-800-792-4263.
TikTok Video Shows Guy Breaking the Law on Loop 323 in Tyler, Texas
After watching this TikTok video over and over again, all I can do is shake my head. I will never understand what this guy is thinking, it’s probably because he wasn’t thinking, or at least not thinking about the consequences of his actions. As you will see as you scroll down on this post there is a TikTok video showing a guy on a motorcycle on the loop in Tyler, Texas sitting on the median just burning his tires.
Register For Senior Citizens Center’s 4th Annual Chili Cook-Off By Nov. 23
The deadline to register for the Senior Citizens Center’s 4th Annual Chili Cook-Off is quickly approaching. Although the event is still 2 weeks away, those planning to enter the contest are asked to register as soon as possible. “I need to know how many would like to participate by...
easttexasradio.com
Firefighter Accused Of Setting Eight Fires
A Hainesville volunteer firefighter Courtney Dwaine Keel, 44, of Mineola, is accused of setting eight suspicious fires and has a Jan 13 court date in Wood County. He was arrested on Sept 28, 2021, and released the following day after posting a $200,000 collective bond. Wood County Fire Marshall Tully Davidson suspected Keel after finding flares at grass fires on subsequent days, and the Sheriff’s Office revealed he lived within 1.5 to two miles from nine separate suspicious fires.
