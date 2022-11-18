ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KSST Radio

KLTV

Canton’s Q & Brew restaurant starts rebuilding process after September fire

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Q & Brew in Canton is finally able to start the rebuilding process after a devastating fire that happened in September. “Wait and be patient, because the insurance company said until we’re done with the investigations you can’t touch any of this,” says general partner of Silver Spur Resort, Jack Woodward.
CANTON, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Minnie the chihuahua is looking for a home

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Megan Richell with SPCA of East Texas joined East Texas Live to share Minnie in hopes of finding her a forever home. Minnie is a four pound, 10-month-old Chihuahua mix that is very easy going and loves to be around other dogs. For more information on how to give Minnie and […]
TYLER, TX
KSST Radio

Thankful To Serve A Great Community And Extend The Healing Ministry Of Jesus Christ

By Jennifer Heitman, Senior Market Development, CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital – Sulphur Springs, [email protected]. From our CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital family to yours, we wish you a happy Thanksgiving! We are thankful to serve this great community and be able to extend the healing ministry of Jesus Christ. It is our honor and privilege, every single day.
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
theeasttexasweekend.com

Experience holiday fun like never before with Christmas in Lindale

Starting with the Lindale Christmas Parade, starting at 5:30 PM on December 3rd, Lindale is kicking off all the holiday fun! Afterwards starting at 6:00 PM that same night until January 1, 2023, you can experience Christmas in Lindale at Pickers Pavilion! Picker’s Pavilion is located at 205 Cannery Row in Lindale. It’s open 7 days a week from 9:00 AM - 9:00 PM, starting December 4th, and it’s FREE. Picker’s Pavilion has been completely transformed into the ultimate Christmas spot, so grab your friends & family and enjoy all that Lindale has to offer!
LINDALE, TX
KSST Radio

Protecting Plants, Pipes And Animals From Frost And Freeze

By Mario Villarino, Extension Agent, Agriculture/Natural Resources, Hopkins County, [email protected]. Frosts and freeze can damage or kill exposed plants, especially those in containers. Damage can vary greatly among plant varieties, so cold-sensitive plants will require more protection than hardier plants. Plants in containers are more susceptible to freezing temperatures...
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
KSST Radio

Yantis Masonic Lodge Turkey Shoot Planned This Weekend

Yantis Masonic Lodge # 382 will host a Turkey Shoot this Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, with chances for people to win a turkey. This is the Lodge’s main annual fundraiser, which helps support Lodge operations. The Turkey Shoot begins at 9:30 a.m., with shooting beginning around 10 a.m. and...
YANTIS, TX
CandysDirt.com

Hideaway: The Best Kept Secret of East Texas Living

When we last checked in with Chad Hudson, founder and owner of Savoy Builders, he was packing up a glorious home in Rockwall, a Midcentury Modern on one-and-a-half verdant acres in Chandlers Landing. He built the home, let us drool over it, then sold it in about two seconds. He...
HIDEAWAY, TX
fox4news.com

Chase across North Texas ends in Dallas neighborhood

DALLAS - A driver in a Mercedes with fake paper tags led authorities on a high-speed, multi-city, hour-and-a-half-long chase Monday afternoon. It ended with the driver on top of a stranger's car after he was cornered by a police K9. The chase started near Forney but weaved along parts of...
DALLAS, TX
KSST Radio

Blue Santa Program Kicking Into High Gear

Hopkins County, Texas — The 2022 Blue Santa Toy Drive has already kicked into high gear. Working together with CANHelp, the Sulphur Springs Police Department, Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office, the Sulphur Springs and Hopkins County Fire Departments, CJ Duffey, Choice Hospice, and members of numerous ministries, businesses, organizations, and individuals work to provide toys for children ages 1 to 14 years who currently reside in Hopkins County.
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
easttexasradio.com

OGT Offers $1,000 For Information

Operation Game Thief works with the Texas Parks and Wildlife as a nonprofit. They are offering $1,000 for information on who shot an axis buck on CR 3110 in Gladewater. The axis buck was on private property, shot from the roadway, and left to waste around Tuesday, Nov 8. If you have information, you can call them at 1-800-792-4263.
GLADEWATER, TX
US105

TikTok Video Shows Guy Breaking the Law on Loop 323 in Tyler, Texas

After watching this TikTok video over and over again, all I can do is shake my head. I will never understand what this guy is thinking, it’s probably because he wasn’t thinking, or at least not thinking about the consequences of his actions. As you will see as you scroll down on this post there is a TikTok video showing a guy on a motorcycle on the loop in Tyler, Texas sitting on the median just burning his tires.
TYLER, TX
easttexasradio.com

Firefighter Accused Of Setting Eight Fires

A Hainesville volunteer firefighter Courtney Dwaine Keel, 44, of Mineola, is accused of setting eight suspicious fires and has a Jan 13 court date in Wood County. He was arrested on Sept 28, 2021, and released the following day after posting a $200,000 collective bond. Wood County Fire Marshall Tully Davidson suspected Keel after finding flares at grass fires on subsequent days, and the Sheriff’s Office revealed he lived within 1.5 to two miles from nine separate suspicious fires.
WOOD COUNTY, TX
KSST Radio

KSST Radio

