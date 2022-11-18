Murder Suspect Apprehended At Baltimore Hotel Following Argument With 60-Year-Old Man: Police

Terrance Carter Photo Credit: Baltimore Police Department

Investigators have arrested a Baltimore man accused of murder, authorities announce.

Terrance Carter, 34, was located and arrested on Wednesday, Nov. 16, at a hotel in the 4700 block of Owings Mills Boulevard, according to Baltimore Police.

Carter is accused of shooting and killing Steven Lamont Clark Sr., 60, after an argument in the 4200 block of Norfolk Avenue on May 22, 2020.

Carter was transported to Central Booking Intake Facility where he has been charged with first degree murder.

