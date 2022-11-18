“Gungrave G.O.R.E delivers on the run-and-gun, stylish action with a modern PS2-like coat of paint that you'll either love or hate.”. I imagined that Gungrave G.O.R.E was going to be my little vacation from the current gaming landscape. I expected it would take me away from those gigantic open-worlds filled with tons of sidequests and collectibles that are so trendy that we’re even seeing them with the Sonic series nowadays. The character action game quickly reassured me that it would take me far away from those AAA trends. It warped me back to the age of Blockbuster rentals and finding a random PlayStation 2 game to take home and beat over a weekend — a true love letter back to a more simplistic time in gaming.

