COAST to host auditions for 'Cinderella' Dec. 5-6

College of The Albemarle has a number of upcoming events and activities this month.

On Monday and Tuesday, Dec. 5 and 6, the College of The Albemarle Student Theatre Players will hold auditions for upcoming performances of “Cinderella” in the Performing Arts Center from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Auditions are open to COA students, employees, and members of the public.

According to COA, those auditioning should come prepared to: sing the chorus of a song provided by COAST; sing on their own; read from a script provided by COAST; perform a short monologue selection for either a male or female character; and learn a few dance steps to perform at the end of the audition.

All audition information, including music, scripts, and monologues, are available at www.albemarle.edu/pac. All participants should complete the required audition form either prior to or at their audition. The form is available at www.albemarle.edu/pac or http://bit.ly/3Oc6Wbb.

COAST’s performances of “Cinderella” will run from March 9 through March 19, 2023. Performance times and ticket information are available at www.albemarle.edu/pac.

Fenwick-Hollowell Trail on VEC’s Cocoa Crawl

On Saturday, Dec. 10, COA will be participating, along with Green Saves Green, in the Cocoa Crawl event sponsored by Visit Elizabeth City. The Fenwick-Hollowell Wetlands Trail behind the college will be one of the stops on the crawl.

From 10 a.m. to noon, Chef Leslie Lippincott, COA associate professor and program coordinator of the culinary arts program, will provide cups of hot cocoa to anyone who shows up to walk the wetlands trail. Green Saves Green, a regional environmental advocacy group, will also be providing activities and environmental information during the event.

COA-Dare opens Block’s ‘Density of Light’ exhibit

College of The Albemarle is currently hosting “Density of Light,” an exhibition of abstract paintings and works on canvas and paper by Jill Block, at the Professional Arts Gallery at COA-Dare.

Block, who lives in Kill Devil Hills, is a full-time, self-taught abstract artist.

“My painting process is simple,” she said. “I choose a few key colors I know I want, and then go from there adding other pops of color that complement and balance the composition.”

Block’s most recent solo exhibitions were at the Dare County Arts Council in Manteo and Town Hall in Duck.

The exhibit, which opened on Nov. 11, is located on the second floor of the Professional Arts Building at 205 U.S. Highway 64 South, Manteo. It will continue to be displayed through Nov. 28.

The gallery is open Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.