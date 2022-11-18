ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elizabeth City, NC

COAST to host auditions for 'Cinderella' Dec. 5-6

By From staff reports
The Daily Advance
The Daily Advance
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qhwQV_0jFtdseN00

College of The Albemarle has a number of upcoming events and activities this month.

On Monday and Tuesday, Dec. 5 and 6, the College of The Albemarle Student Theatre Players will hold auditions for upcoming performances of “Cinderella” in the Performing Arts Center from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Auditions are open to COA students, employees, and members of the public.

According to COA, those auditioning should come prepared to: sing the chorus of a song provided by COAST; sing on their own; read from a script provided by COAST; perform a short monologue selection for either a male or female character; and learn a few dance steps to perform at the end of the audition.

All audition information, including music, scripts, and monologues, are available at www.albemarle.edu/pac. All participants should complete the required audition form either prior to or at their audition. The form is available at www.albemarle.edu/pac or http://bit.ly/3Oc6Wbb.

COAST’s performances of “Cinderella” will run from March 9 through March 19, 2023. Performance times and ticket information are available at www.albemarle.edu/pac.

Fenwick-Hollowell Trail on VEC’s Cocoa Crawl

On Saturday, Dec. 10, COA will be participating, along with Green Saves Green, in the Cocoa Crawl event sponsored by Visit Elizabeth City. The Fenwick-Hollowell Wetlands Trail behind the college will be one of the stops on the crawl.

From 10 a.m. to noon, Chef Leslie Lippincott, COA associate professor and program coordinator of the culinary arts program, will provide cups of hot cocoa to anyone who shows up to walk the wetlands trail. Green Saves Green, a regional environmental advocacy group, will also be providing activities and environmental information during the event.

COA-Dare opens Block’s ‘Density of Light’ exhibit

College of The Albemarle is currently hosting “Density of Light,” an exhibition of abstract paintings and works on canvas and paper by Jill Block, at the Professional Arts Gallery at COA-Dare.

Block, who lives in Kill Devil Hills, is a full-time, self-taught abstract artist.

“My painting process is simple,” she said. “I choose a few key colors I know I want, and then go from there adding other pops of color that complement and balance the composition.”

Block’s most recent solo exhibitions were at the Dare County Arts Council in Manteo and Town Hall in Duck.

The exhibit, which opened on Nov. 11, is located on the second floor of the Professional Arts Building at 205 U.S. Highway 64 South, Manteo. It will continue to be displayed through Nov. 28.

The gallery is open Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Comments / 0

Related
Stephy Says

Young Jeezy to perform in Norfolk for a special birthday tribute

The popular promoter, self-made music manager, & CEO of AMilly Entertainment, LLC., Capri Lawrence, is hosting a birthday bash with Jeezy as the headline. Capri is well-known for her events, well-loved for her support, & well-respected among men & women artists alike. When it comes to promoting & successfully receiving results, the bar is raised & Capri's consistency led to the manifestation of Jeezy performing at her birthday celebration.
NORFOLK, VA
thecoastlandtimes.com

Gig Line: Don’t take it lightly

Several days ago, a friend of mine (Sharon) and I went to Kill Devil Hills for errands and on one of the stops in the parking lot, I saw a gentleman who was wearing a black Vietnam Veteran hat and his wife exiting the store. As usual I asked them en route to their car if he lived or owned property in Dare County. I always do that so I can tell them about our free Dare County Veteran Discount Card and all the things Dare Countians do for our vets. I can only imagine that his first thought might have been, “Who in the dickens is she?,” why I’d be nosey enough to ask him that or what I might be selling.
DARE COUNTY, NC
WAVY News 10

Thanksgiving holiday closings in Hampton Roads | 2022

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) – With the holiday season upon, 10 On Your Side wants to help you plan accordingly. Most city facilities will be closed for Thanksgiving. In many cases, trash pickup and other services will also be impacted. The local cities below have released their holiday closures.
NORFOLK, VA
Radio Ink

Audacy, Steve Harvey Deliver Turkeys to Needy Families

Audcy and the Steve Harvey Morning Show are teaming up to deliver turkeys to families in need this holiday season. The initiative will see at least four Audacy stations — WFBC-HD2 (96.3 FM, The Block) in Greenville, WQMG (97.1 FM) in Greensboro, WBTJ (106.5 FM, The Beat) in Richmond and WVKL (95.7 FM) in Norfolk — deliver Thanksgiving meals to over 800 needy families this year.
NORFOLK, VA
thecoastlandtimes.com

Currituck opts to keep Moyock Welcome Center

In a special meeting on Monday, November 14, Currituck commissioners chose to reject the offer to sell the Moyock Welcome Center property located at 106 Caratoke Highway. The offer came unsolicited from Frontier Builders, which planned to put in a Wawa gas station and convenience store on the county-owned property. The offer came in at $2.2 million, which was $400,000 above the appraised value. Currituck commissioners were considering the opportunity.
CURRITUCK COUNTY, NC
WAVY News 10

2 juvenile escapees in Portsmouth safely located

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Portsmouth Police investigators are looking for two teen boys who escaped a facility in the 300 block of Fort Lane around 7 a.m. Sunday, police said. Gavin White, 14, is about five-feet tall and 104 pounds and was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, blue...
PORTSMOUTH, VA
WAVY News 10

24-year-old dies crash on Portsmouth Blvd in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A 24-year-old man died in a crash on Portsmouth Boulevard in Suffolk. Suffolk police say it happened at Virginia Ham Drive, between Wilroy Road and Suburban Drive, and the roadway was shut down for some time as police investigated. Captain Michael Wise with Suffolk PD...
SUFFOLK, VA
islandfreepress.org

Cold temperatures continue Sunday and Sunday night

Cold weather is expected to continue along the Outer Banks on Sunday, November 20, with temperatures in the low-50s during the daytime, and in the mid-30s on Sunday night. Although freezing temperatures are not expected for Hatteras and Ocracoke Islands at this time, residents in affected areas are advised to take steps on Sunday to protect outdoor water pipes and tender plants from the cold weather.
SURF CITY, NC
The Daily Advance

The Daily Advance

Elizabeth City, NC
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
342K+
Views
ABOUT

The Daily Advance is published in Elizabeth City, N.C. and serves an area of five mostly rural counties in the northeastern corner of North Carolina. They include Currituck, Camden, Pasquotank, Perquimans, and Chowan counties. Because of the business and developmental links in the region, The Daily Advance coverage also frequently reaches into Gates and Dare counties

 https://www.dailyadvance.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy