SENIOR SPOTLIGHT: Casey Legg
Casey Legg (Charleston, W.Va.) joined the Mountaineer football team as a true freshman in 2018. He was immediately redshirted.
Since that year, he's become one of the most accurate place-kickers in the United States and a semi-finalist for the Lou Groza Award.
Legg began 2022 as a member of the Preseason All-Big 12 Conference First Team (Big 12 Media, Athlon Sports) and Preseason All-Big 12 Conference Second Team (Phil Steele). He's also picked up Big 12 weekly awards for Co-Special Teams Player of the Week.
2022 alone has brought him two game-clinching field goal opportunities and another tie for No. 1 in the country (field goal accuracy). He's made 13 field goals so far, third-most in all of Division I college football. Legg has produced an 82.98 percent success rate in the gold and blue, 39-47 in his career.
He's also been the Mountaineers' go-to for kickoff duties since 2019; Legg has skyed 63 balls 3,282 yards.
2021 (r-So.)
- WVU's kicker for field goals and extra points; also was used on kickoffs
- Academic All-Big 12 First Team
- Lou Groza Award semifinalist
- All-Big 12 Honorable Mention (Coaches, PFF College)
- Finished the season hitting 19-of-23 field goal attempts and all 35 extra point attempts
- Registered 15 kickoffs for 530 yards
- Has eight career multi-field goal games, including six games in 2021
- Made 13 field goals in a row to begin the season, two shy of the program record (Paul Woodside, 15)
- Sat No. 26 nationally and No. 4 in the Big 12 in field goal percentage (.826)
- Sat No. 18 nationally and No. 1 in the Big 12 in field goals per game (1.58)
- Also ranked No. 6 in the Big 12 in scoring (7.7)
- Ranks No. 8 in program history in career field goals made (24)
- Tied for No. 6 in single-season program history in field goals made (19)
- Made two of his three field goal attempts at Kansas; kicks were good from 38 and 37 yards\
- Hit a 45-yard field goal and all four PATs against Texas
- Went 1-of-2 on field goal attempts at Kansas State, making a 39-yarder
- Lone field-goal try against Oklahoma State was good (30 yards)
- Made lone field goal attempt of 31 yards against Iowa State; also made a season-best five PATs
- Big 12 Special Teams Player of the Week (Oct. 25)
- WVU Special Teams Player of the Week: TCU
- Made three field goals at TCU from 28, 39 and 47; tallied a season-best 11 points on the night
- Hit a pair of field goals from 29 and 27 yards at Baylor
- Made two field goals (36, 28) against Texas Tech
- Went 2-for-2 on field goal attempts at Oklahoma, connecting from 25 and 21 yards
- WVU Co-Special Teams Player of the Week: Virginia Tech
- Made a pair of field goals against Virginia Tech from 21 and 44 yards
- Hit a 44-yard field goal as time expired in the first half against LIU
- Made a 23-yard field goal at Maryland to open the season
2020 (COVID)
- Academic All-Big 12 First Team, nominated with a 4.0 GPA
- Played in seven games, handling kickoffs, field goal and extra-point duties
- Finished the season hitting 5-of-7 field goal attempts and 9-of-9 extra-point tries, scoring 24 points
- Handled 28 kickoffs, averaging 54.3 yards per kick, including three touchbacks
- Hit his first five field goal attempts of the season, including a 42-yarder against TCU
- \Went 2-for-2 on field goal tries at Texas, converting on 25- and 34-yard attempts
- Stepped in for an injured Evan Staley and made a pair of field goals against Kansas State, splitting the uprights from 25 and 45 yards
2019 (r-Fr.)
- Played in five games, primarily handling the team's kickoffs
- Also saw action in four games as the team's kicker
- Connected on 2-of-4 field goal attempts
- Had 21 kickoffs for 1,180 yards, averaging 56.2 yards per kick, including four touchbacks
- Posted a career-long field goal of 51 yards at Kansas State
- Made the first field goal of his career, a 30 yarder, against Texas Tech
2018 (Fr.)
- Redshirted
- Saw his first career action against Baylor
- Academic All-Big 12 Rookie Team
High School
- Played soccer at Cross Lanes Christian School for coach Andrae Williamson
- Club soccer team West Virginia Futbol Club won state championship in 2017
- Captain of high school basketball and soccer teams as a junior and senior
Personal
- Son of Paul and Leigh Legg
- One of two children (1 sister)
- Majoring in accounting
- Big 12 Commissioner’s Honor Roll
- Garrett Ford Academic Honor Roll
You can follow us on Facebook & Twitter for future coverage:
Twitter - @MountaineersNow and Julia Mellett - @JuliaMellett
Comments / 0