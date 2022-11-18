SENIOR SPOTLIGHT: Casey Legg

Casey Legg (Charleston, W.Va.) joined the Mountaineer football team as a true freshman in 2018. He was immediately redshirted.

Since that year, he's become one of the most accurate place-kickers in the United States and a semi-finalist for the Lou Groza Award.

Legg began 2022 as a member of the Preseason All-Big 12 Conference First Team (Big 12 Media, Athlon Sports) and Preseason All-Big 12 Conference Second Team (Phil Steele). He's also picked up Big 12 weekly awards for Co-Special Teams Player of the Week.

2022 alone has brought him two game-clinching field goal opportunities and another tie for No. 1 in the country (field goal accuracy). He's made 13 field goals so far, third-most in all of Division I college football. Legg has produced an 82.98 percent success rate in the gold and blue, 39-47 in his career.

He's also been the Mountaineers' go-to for kickoff duties since 2019; Legg has skyed 63 balls 3,282 yards.

Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports

2021 (r-So.)

WVU's kicker for field goals and extra points; also was used on kickoffs

Academic All-Big 12 First Team

Lou Groza Award semifinalist

All-Big 12 Honorable Mention (Coaches, PFF College)

Finished the season hitting 19-of-23 field goal attempts and all 35 extra point attempts

Registered 15 kickoffs for 530 yards

Has eight career multi-field goal games, including six games in 2021

Made 13 field goals in a row to begin the season, two shy of the program record (Paul Woodside, 15)

Sat No. 26 nationally and No. 4 in the Big 12 in field goal percentage (.826)

Sat No. 18 nationally and No. 1 in the Big 12 in field goals per game (1.58)

Also ranked No. 6 in the Big 12 in scoring (7.7)

Ranks No. 8 in program history in career field goals made (24)

Tied for No. 6 in single-season program history in field goals made (19)

Made two of his three field goal attempts at Kansas; kicks were good from 38 and 37 yards\

Hit a 45-yard field goal and all four PATs against Texas

Went 1-of-2 on field goal attempts at Kansas State, making a 39-yarder

Lone field-goal try against Oklahoma State was good (30 yards)

Made lone field goal attempt of 31 yards against Iowa State; also made a season-best five PATs

Big 12 Special Teams Player of the Week (Oct. 25)

WVU Special Teams Player of the Week: TCU

Made three field goals at TCU from 28, 39 and 47; tallied a season-best 11 points on the night

Hit a pair of field goals from 29 and 27 yards at Baylor

Made two field goals (36, 28) against Texas Tech

Went 2-for-2 on field goal attempts at Oklahoma, connecting from 25 and 21 yards

WVU Co-Special Teams Player of the Week: Virginia Tech

Made a pair of field goals against Virginia Tech from 21 and 44 yards

Hit a 44-yard field goal as time expired in the first half against LIU

Made a 23-yard field goal at Maryland to open the season

2020 (COVID)

Academic All-Big 12 First Team, nominated with a 4.0 GPA

Played in seven games, handling kickoffs, field goal and extra-point duties

Finished the season hitting 5-of-7 field goal attempts and 9-of-9 extra-point tries, scoring 24 points

Handled 28 kickoffs, averaging 54.3 yards per kick, including three touchbacks

Hit his first five field goal attempts of the season, including a 42-yarder against TCU

\Went 2-for-2 on field goal tries at Texas, converting on 25- and 34-yard attempts

Stepped in for an injured Evan Staley and made a pair of field goals against Kansas State, splitting the uprights from 25 and 45 yards

2019 (r-Fr.)

Played in five games, primarily handling the team's kickoffs

Also saw action in four games as the team's kicker

Connected on 2-of-4 field goal attempts

Had 21 kickoffs for 1,180 yards, averaging 56.2 yards per kick, including four touchbacks

Posted a career-long field goal of 51 yards at Kansas State

Made the first field goal of his career, a 30 yarder, against Texas Tech

2018 (Fr.)

Redshirted

Saw his first career action against Baylor

Academic All-Big 12 Rookie Team

High School

Played soccer at Cross Lanes Christian School for coach Andrae Williamson

Club soccer team West Virginia Futbol Club won state championship in 2017

Captain of high school basketball and soccer teams as a junior and senior

Personal

Son of Paul and Leigh Legg

One of two children (1 sister)

Majoring in accounting

Big 12 Commissioner’s Honor Roll

Garrett Ford Academic Honor Roll

You can follow us on Facebook & Twitter for future coverage:

Twitter - @MountaineersNow and Julia Mellett - @JuliaMellett