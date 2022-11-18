ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

SENIOR SPOTLIGHT: Casey Legg

By Julia Mellett
MountaineerMaven
MountaineerMaven
 4 days ago

Casey Legg (Charleston, W.Va.) joined the Mountaineer football team as a true freshman in 2018. He was immediately redshirted.

Since that year, he's become one of the most accurate place-kickers in the United States and a semi-finalist for the Lou Groza Award.

Legg began 2022 as a member of the Preseason All-Big 12 Conference First Team (Big 12 Media, Athlon Sports) and Preseason All-Big 12 Conference Second Team (Phil Steele). He's also picked up Big 12 weekly awards for Co-Special Teams Player of the Week.

2022 alone has brought him two game-clinching field goal opportunities and another tie for No. 1 in the country (field goal accuracy). He's made 13 field goals so far, third-most in all of Division I college football. Legg has produced an 82.98 percent success rate in the gold and blue, 39-47 in his career.

He's also been the Mountaineers' go-to for kickoff duties since 2019; Legg has skyed 63 balls 3,282 yards.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CIJ8c_0jFtdoMh00
Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports

2021 (r-So.)

  • WVU's kicker for field goals and extra points; also was used on kickoffs
  • Academic All-Big 12 First Team
  • Lou Groza Award semifinalist
  • All-Big 12 Honorable Mention (Coaches, PFF College)
  • Finished the season hitting 19-of-23 field goal attempts and all 35 extra point attempts
  • Registered 15 kickoffs for 530 yards
  • Has eight career multi-field goal games, including six games in 2021
  • Made 13 field goals in a row to begin the season, two shy of the program record (Paul Woodside, 15)
  • Sat No. 26 nationally and No. 4 in the Big 12 in field goal percentage (.826)
  • Sat No. 18 nationally and No. 1 in the Big 12 in field goals per game (1.58)
  • Also ranked No. 6 in the Big 12 in scoring (7.7)
  • Ranks No. 8 in program history in career field goals made (24)
  • Tied for No. 6 in single-season program history in field goals made (19)
  • Made two of his three field goal attempts at Kansas; kicks were good from 38 and 37 yards\
  • Hit a 45-yard field goal and all four PATs against Texas
  • Went 1-of-2 on field goal attempts at Kansas State, making a 39-yarder
  • Lone field-goal try against Oklahoma State was good (30 yards)
  • Made lone field goal attempt of 31 yards against Iowa State; also made a season-best five PATs
  • Big 12 Special Teams Player of the Week (Oct. 25)
  • WVU Special Teams Player of the Week: TCU
  • Made three field goals at TCU from 28, 39 and 47; tallied a season-best 11 points on the night
  • Hit a pair of field goals from 29 and 27 yards at Baylor
  • Made two field goals (36, 28) against Texas Tech
  • Went 2-for-2 on field goal attempts at Oklahoma, connecting from 25 and 21 yards
  • WVU Co-Special Teams Player of the Week: Virginia Tech
  • Made a pair of field goals against Virginia Tech from 21 and 44 yards
  • Hit a 44-yard field goal as time expired in the first half against LIU
  • Made a 23-yard field goal at Maryland to open the season

2020 (COVID)

  • Academic All-Big 12 First Team, nominated with a 4.0 GPA
  • Played in seven games, handling kickoffs, field goal and extra-point duties
  • Finished the season hitting 5-of-7 field goal attempts and 9-of-9 extra-point tries, scoring 24 points
  • Handled 28 kickoffs, averaging 54.3 yards per kick, including three touchbacks
  • Hit his first five field goal attempts of the season, including a 42-yarder against TCU
  • \Went 2-for-2 on field goal tries at Texas, converting on 25- and 34-yard attempts
  • Stepped in for an injured Evan Staley and made a pair of field goals against Kansas State, splitting the uprights from 25 and 45 yards

2019 (r-Fr.)

  • Played in five games, primarily handling the team's kickoffs
  • Also saw action in four games as the team's kicker
  • Connected on 2-of-4 field goal attempts
  • Had 21 kickoffs for 1,180 yards, averaging 56.2 yards per kick, including four touchbacks
  • Posted a career-long field goal of 51 yards at Kansas State
  • Made the first field goal of his career, a 30 yarder, against Texas Tech

2018 (Fr.)

  • Redshirted
  • Saw his first career action against Baylor
  • Academic All-Big 12 Rookie Team

High School

  • Played soccer at Cross Lanes Christian School for coach Andrae Williamson
  • Club soccer team West Virginia Futbol Club won state championship in 2017
  • Captain of high school basketball and soccer teams as a junior and senior

Personal

  • Son of Paul and Leigh Legg
  • One of two children (1 sister)
  • Majoring in accounting
  • Big 12 Commissioner’s Honor Roll
  • Garrett Ford Academic Honor Roll

