Mama chimpanzee overcome with emotion after being reunited with her 2-day-old chimp

 4 days ago

Comments / 140

Robin C. Brown
3d ago

To think for so long most human didnt think other creatures didnt have feelings about their young or Families or keepers. I believe this short video should be shown to the world to prove those wrong. This was Beautiful

Carrissia Homeyer
2d ago

That was the most precious thing I've seen in a while. Animals have feelings and they can love and understand more than we give them credit for...if it has a heart to love and a brain to understand they do.

❤️ Skylar
4d ago

That just melted my heart!! The love and compassion her heart for her little one.. She's a good little mama..

